2025 Election Questionnaire: Thomas Lentz, St. Charles District 303 Board of Education

Name: Thomas Lentz

What office are you seeking? ST CHARLES SCHOOL DISTRICT 303, BOARD OF EDUCATION 4 Year Term

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 42

Occupation and employer: President, Cloud Prime Software Corp

What offices, if any, have you previously held? ST CHARLES SCHOOL DISTRICT 303 Board of Education (incumbent)

City: South Elgin

Campaign Website: https://lentz4d303.com/

Education: North Central College Bachelors, Accounting, Business Management, History of Ideas

Community Involvement: I was previously a member of the Citizens Advisory Committee and I am Vice President of the Thornwood Home Owners Association.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married and I have three elementary age children.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Improving reading and English proficiency, as well as boosting state test scores, requires a focused, collaborative approach that addresses several key areas. First, we must increase the rigor in our classrooms so students are consistently challenged and engaged in higher-level thinking. Second, continuing the Professional Learning Community (PLC) process is essential; when teachers regularly collaborate, identify effective instructional strategies, and share best practices, every student benefits. Finally, ensuring that classroom environments are free from unnecessary distractions—like cell phones—helps students remain focused on learning. By combining these strategies, we can better equip our children with the skills they need to excel academically and thrive in the future.

As diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being rolled back in organizations around the country, what role does the school district have to play in ensuring a diverse community of learners has equal opportunities for success?

Our district removed the dedicated DEI position at the end of the previous school year. Last year we rolled out our 5 year strategic plan, with our core values of: Belonging - We honor the dignity of each person by accepting, validating, and appreciating them, and by treating every individual fairly. Perseverance - We face and overcome challenges by being determined and resilient and encouraging one another to develop effective, sustainable solutions. Achievement - We establish high standards, and leverage our talents, time, and resources to produce exceptional work, engage in continuous improvement and attain ambitious goals.

As a district we have an obligation to educate all of our 11,700+ students to the highest possible standard, regardless of background or race. We can—and must—foster an inclusive environment by ensuring every student has the resources and opportunities they need for success. This includes maintaining rigorous academic standards for everyone, actively addressing achievement gaps, and supporting initiatives that help all students thrive.

One group that was identified in the equity audit findings is multilingual students whose home language is Spanish. The Board has set specific goals for the superintendent to address challenges and ensure this group has equal opportunities for success.

Do you think the district is doing enough to ensure that schools are drug-free environments? Why or why not? And if not, what more can be done?

Like safety, creating a drug-free environment is an ongoing effort that requires continuous improvement as new threats emerge. Our district currently partners closely with law enforcement to conduct regular drug sweeps in our schools and administration strives to enforce our policies rigorously. While I believe these measures are a strong start, it’s crucial we remain proactive—regularly assessing potential risks and updating our strategies to stay ahead of evolving challenges. By maintaining close cooperation with law enforcement, setting clear expectations for students and families, and swiftly addressing policy violations, we can further strengthen our commitment to safe and healthy learning environments.

What steps can districts take to ensure students are physically safe while in the building? Is the district doing enough or would you like to see more?

Over the past year and a half, our district has put significant effort into strengthening safety measures, and I’ve been closely involved in these initiatives as co-chair of the Safety Committee. We’ve prioritized security access controls in our buildings, updated our camera and communications systems, and conducted district-wide ALICE training for all staff and students. Safety is a core goal we’ve established for our superintendent, and I believe that commitment must continue. As new threats and challenges emerge, we need to regularly evaluate and enhance our safety protocols. While we’ve made substantial progress, I’d like to see us keep pushing forward, ensuring we remain vigilant and adaptive in safeguarding our students and staff.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

My children attend public school in D303.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

I believe the school district has a clear responsibility to ensure that library materials and curricular content are age-appropriate and aligned with our students’ educational needs. Unlike the public library system, which is open to a broad and diverse audience, our district’s focus must remain on curating resources that advance learning objectives and reflect the developmental levels of our students.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

Yes, I do believe our property taxes are too high, and I’m particularly concerned about the way they will continue to grow with CPI increases built into our union contracts. I recently saw data indicating Kane County has the fourth highest property taxes in the state—an enormous burden for local families. Before I joined the Board, the district’s capital budget was largely neglected, resulting in unplanned infrastructure expenditures and the failure of critical systems like boilers, which were well past their useful life. As fiscal stewards, we owe it to taxpayers to maintain and improve our assets, and that’s why we’ve implemented a robust capital improvement plan—rather than waiting for emergencies, we now have a proactive schedule for repairs and replacements. We’re also modernizing our facilities, such as upgrading environmental controls so we don’t need to pay staff for on-site adjustments after weather events. By tackling infrastructure needs responsibly and managing budgets carefully, we can help protect taxpayers’ interests and ensure their investments truly benefit our students.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

Unfortunately, most of the COVID relief funds were spent before I joined the board. Our district is one of the few in the state to have a five-year budget plan, which positions us to better anticipate and manage funding changes. It’s crucial we continue to pursue thoughtful, long-term budget strategies—ensuring we balance our resources and remain fiscally responsible, without compromising on the quality of our students’ education.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Title IX should not be expanded to cover sexual orientation or gender identity. Title IX was created to prevent discrimination of girls in academics and athletics. Broadening it in this way undermines its original intent. Students should use the bathroom or locker room that corresponds to their biological gender. By adhering to these guidelines, schools can maintain clear and consistent policies.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Our district’s stance is that we must comply with all applicable laws while maintaining rigorous protocols around access to school property. In practice, this means ICE agents—or any outside entity—would have to follow the same established procedures for visiting our schools. These measures help ensure that our learning environments remain secure and focused on education. By adhering to the law and holding to our strict access protocols, we can protect our students’ well-being and keep any disruptions to instruction at a minimum.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

I actually see four critical areas requiring our district’s attention. First, we need to balance the cost and delivery of our Multilingual Education and Dual Language programs to support students effectively. Second, determining how best to utilize the remaining bond funds for construction is crucial to our district’s future infrastructure and facilities. Third, we’re in the midst of rethinking our High School Experience, which involves exploring new approaches to schedules, paths of instruction, and student engagement. Finally, we must carefully consider the proper use of technology in our classrooms, especially given the growing concerns about how much time students spend on their devices. By addressing these four priorities thoughtfully, we can strengthen our schools and better serve all learners.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I believe that school hours should be dedicated to learning and healthy social interaction, which means minimizing distractions by keeping cell phones in bags or classroom caddies. One of our Board’s key goals for the Superintendent was to develop, through community-wide engagement, a comprehensive plan to address cell phone usage in classrooms. After participating in multiple meetings of the cell phone advisory committee, which included students, teachers, parents, and other community members, I’m pleased with how transparent and constructive those discussions have been. I’m confident that our new policies and procedures, which emerged from that collective input, strike the right balance by reducing distractions and allowing our students to better focus on their education.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

The new policies have done a good job establishing guidelines for the proper use of cell phones and they were established with direct engagement with students, staff, parents, and community members.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Removing cell phones from the learning environment naturally reduces the chance of cyberbullying and exposure to inappropriate material. By limiting device access during class, we minimize distractions while also safeguarding students from harmful online interactions.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

AI is an evolving tool with the potential to enhance learning, but we need to approach it responsibly. It’s already part of some academic evaluation systems and helps detect academic dishonesty. I’d like to see dedicated coursework on how AI models are built, trained, and prompted, along with clear instruction on ethical considerations. By doing so, we can harness AI’s benefits while teaching students to use it responsibly.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

As co-chair of the Business Services Committee, I led a new budget process where each department presented its five-year plan in clear, straightforward language, allowing for open discussions on how tax revenues are spent. Going forward, I plan to maintain and expand this transparency by having administration use the Academic ROI framework, which will help them publicly present program costs and benefits in an accessible way.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

Parents and community members should be active partners in major decisions. In the past, unilateral decision-making led to a loss of public trust. I’m proud of the strides our Board and administration have made by prioritizing community engagement—whether through our redistricting process or the cell phone advisory committee. We learn valuable insights by actively listening to stakeholders, and this collaborative approach consistently leads to better outcomes for everyone involved. I’m looking forward to seeing this process continue as long as I am on the Board.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I find the debate over “banning books” to be somewhat misplaced, because the vast majority of people agree that school materials should be both age-appropriate and relevant to students’ education. Rather than politicize our libraries or classrooms, we should focus on maintaining resources that enrich learning, free from overt political or sexual content. By sticking to these guidelines, we uphold a healthy, educational environment without resorting to unnecessary bans.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

We’ve done substantial analysis of staffing this past year and found our elementary schools average around a 17:1 student-to-teacher ratio, while our high schools are closer to 14:1. Of course, these are only averages, and we must continuously adjust for each building’s unique needs, statutory requirements, and shifting enrollment. It’s a dynamic challenge, and I believe our administration should annually review the data and recommend updates to keep class sizes both appropriate and responsive to our students’ needs.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I recently worked with the administration to establish a clear staffing formula for each building by examining student enrollment, IEPs/504 needs, program requirements, and other critical factors. We also analyzed student-to-teacher and student-to-administrator ratios across our district and compared them to both comparable and aspirational districts, which revealed some eye-opening discrepancies. While I’m awaiting the administration’s full analysis, it’s already clear we may need additional administrative support, particularly in our elementary schools, and I’ve heard from parents who feel additional teacher/staff support is needed in certain areas. Ultimately, I want to review the data, collaborate with the administration, and adjust our budget accordingly to ensure we’re allocating enough resources to hire and support the educators who have the greatest impact on our children’s success.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I make myself accessible by encouraging constituents to email or call, and I always strive to respond promptly. When I campaign, I walk extensively through our community—I walked nearly 90 miles last election—to speak with people directly and learn about their concerns. I’m doing the same this election, and I value every conversation as an opportunity to gain firsthand insight and stay connected with our community.