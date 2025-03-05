2025 Election Questionnaire: Rose McNaul, Batavia Board of Education

Name:

ROSE MCNAUL

What office are you seeking?

BATAVIA 101 SCHOOL BOARD

What is your political party?

MAGA

What is your current age?

41

Occupation and employer:

FILMMAKER, SELF

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

N/A

City:

BATAVIA

Campaign Website:

ROSEMCNAUL.COM

Education:

BS, BROADCAST JOURNALISM, EMERSON COLLEGE

Community Involvement:

AMERICORPS MEMBER

HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC CHURCH

I SPEND MY FREE TIME HELPING MY FAMILY RAISE 3 BEAUTIFUL CHILDREN

Marital status/Immediate family:

MARRIED, 0 CHILDREN

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Candidate did not respond.

As diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being rolled back in organizations around the country, what role does the school district have to play in ensuring a diverse community of learners has equal opportunities for success?

MAKE SURE THE PARENTS ARE THE CHILDS MORAL COMPASS.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SHOULD SERVE ALL CHILDREN AND ENSURE A SAFE ENVIRONMENT TO PREPARE THE NEXT GENERATION OF US CITIZENS.

AS A STUDENT WHO WAS EXPOSED TO THESE PROGRAMS AS A YOUTH, I DON’T BELIEVE IN DEI AND CRT CURRICULUMS. ONLY IN A MERITOCRACY CAN A CHILD THRIVE.

Do you think the district is doing enough to ensure that schools are drug-free environments? Why or why not? And if not, what more can be done?

I DON’T NECESSARILY BELIEVE THAT’S THE SCHOOLS RESPONSIBILITY, THAT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PARENT.

I BELIEVE MANY STUDENTS WHO ARE EXPOSED TO SSRI’S AS MINORS DO SUFFER GREATLY.

What steps can districts take to ensure students are physically safe while in the building? Is the district doing enough or would you like to see more?

(RETIRED) POLICE OFFICERS COULD BE IN EVERY SCHOOL

BULLYING OF STUDENTS SHOULD BE TAKEN VERY SERIOUSLY.

THE BULLY’S MUST BE DISCIPLINED APPROPRIATELY AND SWIFTLY. THERE SHOULD BE NO TOLERANCE FOR IT. PARENTS MUST STAY INVOLVED.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

Candidate did not respond.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

MATERIALS THAT ENGAGE AND ENLIGHTEN THE SPIRIT, EDUCATE AND STIMULATE THE MIND. MATERIAL THAT ADVANCES THE AMERICAN STUDENT IN A COMPETITIVE WORLD

I DO NOT BELIEVE SEXUAL EXPLICIT MATERIAL SHOULD BE ACCESSIBLE IN THE PUBLIC LIBRARY TO MINORS.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

68 PERCENT OF BATAVIA PROPERTY TAXES GO TO PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

I WOULD MAKE SURE THE TEST SCORES AND OVERALL STUDENT SUCCESS RATE MATCHES THE TAX PAYER HOME VALUE. WE NEED INCREDIBLE US CITIZENS AND FAMILIES LIVING IN BATAVIA!

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

WHY ARE WE TALKING ABOUT COVID?

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

TITLE IX SHOULD PROTECT BIOLOGICAL WOMEN IN WOMENS SPORTS. I WAS A COLLEGE ATHLETE, I KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A MALE AND FEMALE ON THE COURT / FIELD / POOL AFTER AGE 13.

INSTEAD OF BEING IN GIRLS BATHROOMS, EXPAND THE “IDENTITY OF A MAN” AND WELCOME THOSE STUDENTS.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

DON’T THINK ICE AGENTS SHOULD BE ALLOWED ON SCHOOL GROUNDS, IT’S TRAUMATIZING FOR ALL STUDENTS AND FACULTY. IF A CHILD IS BORN IN THE US, THEY ARE A CITIZEN.

HOWEVER, IF A CHILD/PARENTS CAME TO THE US ILLEGALLY, THEY MUST ABIDE BY US LAW. IT’S A HEARTBREAKING SITUATION, BUT IF YOU TAKE THE RISK TO BREAK THE LAW YOU KNOW THE IMPLICATIONS ON YOUR FAMILY.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

SAFETY OF ALL STUDENTS

TRANSPARENCY TO THE TAX PAYER

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

NOT NECESSARY

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

EMERGENCIES YES.

I AM NOT SURE, I WOULD LOVE TO LEARN THE ARGUMENTS FOR EACH SIDE, ESPECIALLY FOR “EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES”.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

THE PARENTS SHOULD BE MONITORING WHAT THEIR CHILD IS EXPOSED TO, I DON’T THINK ITS THE SCHOOL BOARDS JOB.

CYBERBULLYING SHOULD BE TAKEN UP WITH THE LOCAL POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND MEASURES TO EXPELL THAT BULLY MAY BE TAKEN WITH THE DISTRICT.

ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

THERE’S NO STOPPING IT’S INFLUENCE, SO I’M NOT SURE HOW TO STOP IT.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

BPS 101 DOES A GOOD JOB IN MAKING REPORTS AVAILABLE VIA THEIR WEBSITE.

*USING AI - YOU CAN MAKE BUDGETS SO THE PUBLIC CAN SEE OVER A 2-3 YEAR PERIOD HOW MONEY HAS BEEN SPENT AND WHY... WHICH I THINK COULD HELP TAX PAYERS UNDERSTAND.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

LISTEN TO THE COMMUNITY AT BOARD MEETINGS, MAKE CURRICULUM CHANGES VERY PUBLIC SO PARENTS CAN MAKE DECISIONS BASED ON WHATS BEST FOR THEIR FAMILY.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I DON’T BELIEVE IN BANNING BOOKS PER SE.

I DO BELIEVE IN PROTECTING OUR MINORS FROM EXPLICIT MATERIALS.

I DO BELIEVE IN EQUITABLE MATERIAL AVAILABLE - CRITICAL THINKING SHOULD BE A BASELINE IN PUBLIC EDUCATION.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

USE STATISTICS TO SEE WHAT WORKS BEST FOR OUR STUDENTS AND HOW TEACHERS CAN BEST SERVE.

DISCUSS WITH TEACHERS HOW BEST TO HELP THEM.

MAKE AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE GREAT TEACHERS WANT TO TEACH - APPROPRIATE DISCIPLINARY ACTION, ADDRESSING CHILDREN WHO NEED EXTRA HELP, ETC.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I AM NOT SURE, I WILL HAVE TO LOOK INTO THAT.

THROUGH CANVASSING I KNOW MANY TEACHERS ARE EXHAUSTED, AND I WANT TO SUPPORT ALL GREAT EDUCATORS.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

MY WEBSITE WILL ALWAYS STAY CURRENT WITH RESOURCES, STATISTICS, AND OF COURSE MY PERSONAL EMAIL ADDRESS.

I WORK FOR THE PEOPLE.