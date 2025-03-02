2025 Election Questionnaire: Katie Heiden, Oswego District 308 Board of Education

Name: Katie Heiden

What office are you seeking? SD308 Board of Education

What is your political party? Independent candidate

What is your current age? 38

Occupation and employer: At RHK Construction my role extends from Chief Executive Officer to Community Engagement with our trowel trades in education efforts. Advocating for the construction industry as a signatory Contractor with the BAC Administrative District Council 1 of Illinois and Proud member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers as a seventh-generation mason.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Oswego

Campaign Website: https://linqapp.com/katieforsd308

Education: Different forms of education have a solid foundation in our family from trade schools, furthered education, and work force classes for our skillsets and strengths. From being an active union member at the ADC 1 of Illinois, Osha 10 safety certified, Boom and Scissor lift certified, Fit Mask Certified, non-credited business management classes, completed real estate courses, state licensed food management and safety, and photography & marketing workshops. Learn how we made construction our family legacy. [https://www.shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/sponsored/2024/02/20/rhk-construction-10214217/]

Community Involvement: Our community efforts have served close to 2,000 volunteer hours over the last five years, bridging gaps that still go overlooked in Kane and Kendall County School districts. We created a unique approach with a mobile booth that gives students firsthand experience of different trades in the industry. We share the importance of setting up a LinkedIn profile, earning prevailing wages with students continuing their education, and how to advocate for testing accommodations for neurodiverse students entering the workforce.[https://www.shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/sponsored/2023/11/10/rhk-construction-10214217/]

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with four children active in the school district and continuing their education.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Our school district has had a wide range of ELA interventions over the last 20 years from Wilson Reading Systems, Lexia, and ReadyGen, If we can integrate AI technology in our schools we should research new methods as Bionic Reading improves reading proficiency and words per minute while still retaining the full content. Regarding test scores, our students could receive help from added interventions available to the whole class when taking standardized testing, unit summary tests, and finals. Interventions such as time extensions, reading or explaining test questions, visuals, or shortening test material can provide more accurate reflections.

As diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being rolled back in organizations around the country, what role does the school district have to play in ensuring a diverse community of learners has equal opportunities for success?

As our nation has been melting pot of cultural, religious, and political differences it’s when we teach our students to unite for the better of the next generation. Student Success happens when we hold different forms of education and opportunities at equitable levels to volunteer, job shadow, have intern & apprenticeships, accessible mentors, and community resources. Having these opportunities available to all students regardless of SAT, ACT, standardized testing, or GPA testing scores.

Do you think the district is doing enough to ensure that schools are drug-free environments? Why or why not? And if not, what more can be done?

I have seen an increase in students with vaping and cannabis concerns at the high school level. With raised concern about students taking bathroom breaks for these substances. We need more advocation on how this affects their education, personal, and professional lifestyle in the years to come.

What steps can districts take to ensure students are physically safe while in the building? Is the district doing enough or would you like to see more?

For student safety we need a multilayer approach, currently our district has upgraded its technology for entry safety in our schools. We need more than technology to measure our students’ safety. Our schools have an overwhelming need for more social work, K-12 to provide minutes and services to students at risk or students that struggle. Increased Social work can aid in mental health at preventative levels as our school counselor per student ratio seems high to effectively impact student well-being.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

Our family has been in district 308 schools for three generations now K-12 with our current children working on their continued education and public education in district 308.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

For public education districts they follow Federal, State, ISBE, and Insurance Guidelines set in policy. Like most guidelines there are rating scales from K-12. Our district librarians have it organized per grade, Lexile measures, ATOS levels, and interest level ratings per content and plot. These sections of reading material would differ from 1st grade to 5th grade, junior high, and high school levels.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

For any operations under the NAICS code public education gets treated as government instrumentalities in public service. The implementation of standard inflation near 2-3% every year is key to not having deficits. Bringing innovation, fixing skilled gaps, reviews of contractors, fee allocations, and reviewing audits for improvement on quarterly and annual spending is key to meeting a fully funded school district.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

Our district needs to extend community outreach with collaborations on state and local levels bringing gaps for new revenue potential. Deficits and revenue potential reside in contract reviews, new program creation, competitive fee allocations, operation potential, insurance coding, and building maintenance. Performing quarterly profit loss statements for areas affected by the Esser fund relief dissolving would be detrimental to resources, programs, and curriculum. Quarterly profit loss statements for separate entity services, groups, committees, or chapters could provide a broader picture of how opportunities vary within district 308 schools.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Education districts follow federal and state guidelines to give equal opportunities to all students across all programs. We also have insurance providers that can assess different risk factors and liabilities as new bills or amendments pass. The funding of new mandated bills or amendments can be an issue for school districts with deficits from lack of funding. Restrooms in public spaces now have male, female, and gender-neutral restrooms. If bullying or harassment continues to be an issue for individuals of transgender at our schools, I could see a neutral setting helping the mental health and safety for these students as our public spaces have moved forward.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

For a complex matter of this nature, even though it feels disheartening for many hard working families. I would be bound by the policies put in place from federal, state, ISBE, administrative staff, and the legal attorneys at district 308.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

If certain types of federal funding dissolves, how that will affect our programs and resources at district 308.

We are facing skilled gaps at unpresented levels, how can we help district 308 support different forms of education like licensing exams, certification classes, and workforce development courses at equitable levels for student success.

How can we help students who are at risk, barely meeting, or just approaching standardized testing guidelines. The testing scores, GPA averages, and accommodating services affect their outcomes for continuing education. IEP and 504’s are not recognized widely in the workforce with human resources for job testing and placement.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

Cell phones being stored while classroom instruction takes place have increased productivity, decreased distractions, and improved student engagement with teachers and the material given.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Being sensitive that each student’s situation could be different for personal matters. Giving said students the opportunity to check their phone for a message, email, or call from their parent or guardian would help address these issues or emergencies.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Developing either a monthly or quarterly presentations on what can we do to protect our students from cyberbullying at school, home, and work. Discussing current resources available to students of cyberbullying and the possible effects on their mental health. Stating the consequences for said behaviors sharing inappropriate content on devices shared with other classmates insinuating cyber bullying.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

AI is rapidly evolving, changing education, careers in the workforce, and even making cutting roles in the workforce. This is Big yes for students to have AI integrated into their education for student success after high school.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

We have an opportunity for innovation with AI applications that aid in organization, visual reports, instructions step by step, with dated and page number summaries. Applications that use avatars for online presentations and training could help our public forms and reports. Think of presentation visuals, summaries, and exact page content for increased public engagement and ease of sharing. We could drop extra steps that hinder teachers and staff’s public service, productivity, and performance in education.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

Currently the district does hold public forms, committee meetings, school board agendas, and power school for teacher contact and review. Our student families could receive help from more constancy in monthly or quarterly presentations geared towards specific resources, interventions, preventative services, strengthening skill sets, and Community Collaboration geared towards student success.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

As they say knowledge is power so we better get reading, reading content can look different for every student with their age, hobbies, and lifestyle. What may engage one group of students could lack enthusiasm and creativity to boost necessary reading skills for others. Our students need more options when it comes to reading curriculum with different content and plots. We are falling short for our students, creating disengaged readers who cannot connect with older context.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

We must monitor our population sizes for areas that district 308 serves, new tourism, local infrastructure, and the driving factors for new developments. Having a new established apprenticeship program for teachers for growth and opportunities within will help aide in teacher retention.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

We could bridge more staffing issues at 308 by creating more internships, new skilled set apprenticeship programs, job shadowing, and mentorship opportunities to increase workplace engagement opportunities for students at SD 308. I do see a need for increased mental health services for educators as they support our students for their future.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

On Saturday February 22nd from 9- 2pm I will be at the Oswego Hometown Expo Booth #58 and having a live interview with WSPY. Learn more about our community efforts and industry advocation in news articles with Kane County Chronicle and Kendall County Now at @[https://linqapp.com/katieforsd308](https://linqapp.com/katieforsd308) .The public can also find my calendar of events to meet in person @[https://www.facebook.com/Advocateforlearningdifferences](https://www.facebook.com/Advocateforlearningdifferences) .We can connect online through Facebook, Skype, or Google links. Join me at district 308 public forums and meetings.