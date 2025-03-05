2025 Election Questionnaire: Aaron Kilburg, Batavia Board of Education

Name:

Aaron Kilburg

What office are you seeking?

BPS101 School Board

What is your political party?

Non-partisan/Independent

What is your current age?

52

Occupation and employer:

Midwest Commercial Sales Manager for NIBCO, INC.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I am currently the BPS101 Board Vice President.

City:

Batavia

Campaign Website:

I do not have a campaign website

Education:

Degree of Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Community Involvement:

BPS101 School Board, Batavia Sports Boosters, BPS101 Hall of Honor Committe, BPS101 Policy Committee, BPS101 Strategic Plan Steering Committee, Batavia Football VIP program. Over the years I have volunteered at the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry, CHIP IN Batavia, Batavia Youth Baseball, Batavia Music Buffs, Cub Scout Pack 153, Batavia Main Street, Chapel Street Church, JB Nelson PTO, JB Nelson Watch D.O.G.S (Dads of Great Students) coordinator, coached various youth sports teams for the Batavia Park District, and was a co-creator of the We Side With Batavia Restaurants Program that supported local restaurants during the COVID pandemic.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Wife Kathleen Kilburg. We have 3 children Emma, Jake and Lily.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

In June of 2024, the BPS101 Board of Education adopted a new 5-year strategic plan, setting a clear vision for the future of the district. I was a member of the strategic plan steering committee, and it was created in cooperation with stakeholders across the district, including but not limited to students, parents, teachers and BESPA members. A top priority of the plan is enhancing teaching and learning practices, with a focus on literacy instruction. The district will be implementing evidence-based literacy programs across all grade levels to improve reading skills and academic performance. The bottom line is we are working to align the entire district, K-12, to the common goals of improving reading and English proficiency. The district will use metrics that have been agreed upon by various stakeholders, such as our teachers, to hold ourselves accountable. The district has made a commitment to the community to review the data on a regular basis in a public forum so we can be transparent in our progress and also make necessary course corrections as needed. There are opportunities for growth, but for many students reading and areas have been indicated as an area of strength for students as they pursued post BPS101 opportunities There is zero debate literacy is the foundation for which learning is built upon for BPS101 students. The district has a plan and is committed to giving students, families, and teachers the tools, supports and transparent collaboration necessary to maximize learning and success for BPS101 students.

As diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being rolled back in organizations around the country, what role does the school district have to play in ensuring a diverse community of learners has equal opportunities for success?

As a member of the steering committee, I will again reference the newly implemented strategic plan to guide my response. Priority 2 in the plan is for the district to foster inclusion and belonging, including the implementation of comprehensive social-emotional programs to create learning environments that are productive, safe and supportive, and address the needs of all students. The district is committed to conducting regular equity audits. As a board member I am committed to amplifying student voice and creating pathways to strengthen family and community partnerships. As a member of the student ambassador selection committee, I have been a vocal proponent of empowering students to use their voice to help us create a stronger district and better learning experience for our students. The district is also committed to developing and recruiting a diverse staff, to better resemble the growing diversity of our student population. Serving the vast needs of our community is an evolving and often complex and nuanced challenge, but I am committed to doing my part to insure BPS101 is best in class in the state of Illinois in creating an environment in which all students feel safe and respected and have the opportunity to maximize their potential.

Do you think the district is doing enough to ensure that schools are drug-free environments? Why or why not? And if not, what more can be done?

I am committed to doing my part to creating a drug free environment for students, teachers, staff and guests of BPS101. I believe we have an excellent culture at BPS101, and students feel positive peer pressure to be drug free from not only teachers and staff, but their peers and community members. It takes a village to create a culture that promotes healthy habits for our students and families. I have witnessed this over the years as my children have progressed from kindergarten thru graduation in the Batavia school system. As a member of the policy committee, I can confirm the district has a well-defined policy when it comes to drugs, alcohol, and tobacco and the board recently reaffirmed these policies. The policy states possession, use, being under the influence or soliciting for the use, sale, or purchase of any illegal drug, narcotic, controlled substance, cannabis, alcoholic beverage, prescription medication, etc. is prohibited. This policy also covers drug type paraphernalia such as vape pens. Above is also prohibited on all school property, buses, all areas in reasonable proximity to the school, and any school sponsored event in or away from school at any time. Teachers, staff and nurses are trained to be aware of the possible use of drugs or alcohol by the student population or visitors, and school nurses are empowered to conduct an assessment if deemed necessary. Of course, we must remain vigilant when it comes to educating students about the dangers and risks of using drugs and alcohol, and the community at large must take a role in promoting, encouraging and modeling healthy choices for our youth on a daily basis.

What steps can districts take to ensure students are physically safe while in the building? Is the district doing enough or would you like to see more?

Safety is always on the mind of any parent when it comes to our schools, and as a member of the board of education, I have publicly voiced the safety of our students is an absolute top priority. The district put before the community 2 referendums to address areas of need to school facilities. The voters of the community voted down these referendums. I respect the vote, so the district has made a pivot to address the more urgent needs. Due to prudent financial management, the district has identified priority areas of concern to address the district can fund without taking out bonds.

As a member of the Board of Education I approved the 50 million dollar Warm, Safe and Dry plan. As part of this plan, the board of education has committed to investments and safety improvements to our facilities. Last year new, more robust vestibules were built at two of our grade schools, JB Nelson and Alice Gustafson. The district has committed to similar improvements at H.C. Storm and Louise White elementary in the near future. The district is also currently conducting the 10 year Illinois Health/Life Safety survey to make sure our school buildings adhere to state safety regulations. I would ask people to visit the district website or attend a meeting to learn more about other projects that will be undertaken. I wish we could do more, but we must live within our means and be prudent stewards of taxpayer dollars. It will require meticulous planning and execution to make sure we manage district resources properly to achieve all the goals outlined in Warm, Safe and Dry.

Another aspect of physical safety comes in the form of students feeling safe, respected and welcome by their peers, teachers, and staff when they attend school. I have been part of many discussions about how we can create an improved culture and better systems for reporting and response when incidents occur. Among the things that have been implemented are QR codes on student IDs and in buildings so students can report incidents anonymously, annual training for teachers and staff and administration to create a bully free environment, and how to identify and respond when it occurs. In the last year I believe the district has taken steps to try and make tangible improvements in this area.

When it comes to school safety, the number one factor in preventing violence is having students feel connected to their peers and teachers. In that regard, the district does a wonderful job providing extracurricular activities for students. At the high school there are year-round opportunities to participate in athletic, music, theater or art teams or clubs, and the high school has over 50 student clubs that address a wide variety of interests, with that number growing on a yearly basis.

In conclusion school safety will always be a concern that I will keep at the very top of my priority list, and I will do everything in my power to help create a safe environment for our students, teachers and staff.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

I have 3 children. All attended JB Nelson Elementary K-5. My daughter Lily is currently a 6th grader at Rotolo Middle School, my son Jake is a sophomore at Batavia High School, and my daughter is a 2024 graduate of Batavia High School. Emma is currently a freshman at the University of Missouri in Columbia Missouri.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The district has policies and procedures and a curriculum committee that is teacher focused for determining the materials used for instruction and in the library. There are standards the district uses for making choices, and new textbooks are put on display for 30 days for the community to review and provide feedback before the board votes to approve. These can be viewed at the Rosalie Jones Center. I encourage all in the community to participate in this process and provide feedback as they see fit. I am not a curriculum expert, so I rely on the experts within the district, while also taking in community feedback and using my own judgement when making decisions on how I vote for approvals of materials. I will say I am against banning books, and I believe in challenging our students.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

Approximately 2/3rd of the BPS101 school revenue (the budget for this fiscal year was 133.2 million) comes from local taxes. BPS101 and the Board of Education does not determine the system for paying for public education in the state of Illinois. As someone who has paid property taxes in Batavia for over 2 decades, i can confirm I do not like paying property taxes as much as the next person. But I can also confirm that BPS101 is a fiscally sound district that lives within its means, providing students elite learning and extracurricular opportunities. The internal control systems and budgetary practices of the district ensure integrity and efficiency of financial operations.

Key highlights in the most recent district financial report indicate the district is living within its means. In recent years the district has made significant strides in improving the district’s financial health, as reflected by an enhanced credit rating and the elimination of tax anticipation warrants. The current extended forecast anticipates balanced budgets through 2027, with increased capital project allocations to maintain school facilities and adapt to changing student needs.

I always have taxpayer interests in mind and have not approved expenditures unless it was within budget, was deemed absolutely necessary, AND was going to help students achieve at a higher level or be more safe and secure. Whenever the Board of Education is asked to approve an expense, I without fail ask was this expense anticipated and is it in the budget. I also ask will this allow us to live within our means. When the annual budget is displayed for the community to review, I try to point out what I feel are the most relevant items, and I review documents closely and ask questions before voting. In closing, every decision I make is through the lens of are we doing the fiscally responsible thing and does it benefit students.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

BPS101 did receive COVID funds, and the bulk of it was used to improve the ventilation systems in our schools. These funds were put to good use and took some burden off local taxpayers. However, because of the system to determine COVID relief allocations, the money Batavia received was not significant compared to other districts and made up a very small portion of the budget. BPS101 will not have to make any adjustments due to these funds expiring. The district is in a strong financial position to serve the needs of students and the community.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

As a board member I believe we should support every student as an individual. The district has a history of being able to work with students and families and works with people on a case-by-case basis. At the high school, students are welcome to use the locker room or bathroom aligned with their identified gender. At the middle school a bathroom in each wing has been converted to a gender-neutral bathroom.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

My views on this subject align with BPS101 superintendent Tom Kim. I will share a portion of a statement Mr. Kim sent to the community on January 27th that I am in agreement with.

Mr. Kim’s communication stated “We are committed to maintaining safety, privacy, and the well-being of every student...Our district follows strict protocols aligned with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) to protect student privacy and information. If any agency, including ICE, contacts one of our schools the school is instructed to notify the district office immediately...Protecting the privacy, safety, and well-being of students is always our top priority.”

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

These are my top 3 issues.

1). Ensuring there is adequate funding to match the evolving needs of BPS101 is always a concern of mine. Revenue from the district comes primarily from our local tax base. The state and federal government provide limited revenues. Two recent failed referendums indicate little interest from the community in funding large capital project improvements in this manner. The good news is the district is currently in a strong financial position and we have a good plan moving forward, but there are significant pressures and risks ahead. In a nutshell, we must live within our means. I voted with my fellow board members to approve $50 million dollars for the “Warm, Safe and Dry” capital maintenance plan.

Additionally, attracting and retaining top talent at all levels of the organization requires competitive compensation packages and excellent working conditions. Fewer people are entering education as a career path, so I anticipate the struggle to attract top talent and fully staff our buildings will be an annual, increasing challenge. Changes in state and federal laws (all day kindergarten requirements for example) require significant resources to provide staffing and facilities. BPS101 has aging buildings, with some systems nearing the end of their life cycles. Wise decisions must be made on when to repair and when to replace. The technology needed to teach and educate students is rapidly evolving and requires investment. The district must be vigilant to take all reasonable measures to keep people safe from physical and digital threats, requiring continual investment. Because of these challenges and others, it will take good leadership and prudent, cautious decision making to keep the district on a good course. I am a voice that can provide this kind of leadership.

2) Another challenge is to ensure the district is continually moving forward to meet the evolving needs of the community, the diverse student population BPS101 serves, and those employed by the district. The approval of the current 5-year strategic plan was an important step forward to meet those needs, as it creates a comprehensive north star for the district to aim for. Now the really challenging work begins. The district must be transparent and honest in examining strengths and weakness, and through collaboration with the community and all stakeholders, develop data driven action plans, procedures, and policies to help the district achieve our ambitious goals. The students and families in Batavia are amazing, and they deserve an opportunity to maximize their potential. It will take trust, hard work, and challenges will need to be overcome we likely cannot anticipate at this time. But I have faith by working together in 4 years the district will be in a better place and student achievement will be at a level we can all be proud of.

3) The safety and security of our students, both physically, mentally and from cyber and electronic attack, is a top concern. As a parent of children in the district, and a sitting board member, this subject is always on my mind. During my tenure on the board the district has taken many steps to keep our schools and students safe from threat. We have invested in more secure vestibules in 2 of our grade schools, and plans are in place to do the same at two other buildings. The district has conducted an exhaustive audit of safety procedures and best practices and conducts training to make sure teachers’, and staff are prepared in case of emergency. Kids must also feel welcome and comfortable attending school. We must work to take steps to reduce bullying, both physical and cyber, and make sure every student feels welcome and accepted. Over the last few years considerable effort has been put in being responsive to the communities’ desire to address bullying. In a digital sense, every student in BPS101 is issued a chrome book. This investment has been a benefit to students and families but comes with risks. The district has taken proactive steps to make sure kids are safe from digital attack and cannot access inappropriate material on school devices. The district makes continual investment in these areas to make sure student information is protected and secure. The district employs an amazing team in this area, and I want to continue to support the work they do. If I am re-elected I promise to do my part to keep students safe.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I believe in limiting the use of cell phones at school, especially during instruction. At the grade school currently cell phones are not allowed to be used and phones that are brought to school are put in a secure place until the end of the day. At the middle school phones are not allowed but for lunch, and at the high school students can bring phones into class but they put them in a secure cubby during instruction and can only be used per teacher permissions or when they are dismissed. These permissions are called out in school policy. On February 19th the Governor announced an initiative to ban cell phones in K-12 schools during classroom instruction. I would have to examine this policy announcement more closely to make an informed judgement, but at face value it seems like a good idea to me. Of course, if it becomes law the district would comply.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

As a member of the school board policy committee, I can relay to the community BPS101 already has a policy in place to address this question. As stated in policy 7:190-AP5, it states, the possession and use of cell phones or other electronic devices must be kept out of site during instruction unless the supervising teacher grants permission for them to be used or if needed in an emergency. I trust BPS101 teachers and supervisors to make the appropriate determination for making those decisions for when to grant permission.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

I take cyberbullying, and all matters concerning bullying, extremely seriously. As part of the policy committee, I have reviewed the district policy on this matter to make sure it is robust, creating clear guidelines to help the district and community understand the definitions of cyberbullying and the often devasting impact it can have. District policy and procedures call out action steps to create appropriate responses and action steps to assist victims, while also providing restorative measures to help students repair harm, build responsibility and learn accountability for their actions. I am an advocate for limiting cell phone access during instruction but for certain allowed instances, and the district has policies and procedures in place that is in alignment, per policy 7:190-AP5. This policy also outlines that devices may not be used for creating, sending, sharing, viewing, receiving, or possessing indecent visual depictions as defined by state law. The Governor in a recent address has indicated a desire to introduce an initiative to ban cell phones in K-12 schools during classroom instruction, and one of the primary drivers of this is to reduce cyberbullying. If that becomes law, it is something the district would comply with.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

I believe AI is here to stay and our students need to learn how to incorporate this technology into their lives and understand how it works and can increase efficiency among other things. To ignore AI is to be left behind. It is a new and rapidly evolving technology, so we need to study it, keep up to date on new developments, and learn how to incorporate it appropriately and safely. I am not an advocate of using AI to replace hard work or creative thought, but I think, especially at the older grade levels, for the appropriate type of work, it is something that should be incorporated.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

I believe the district is transparent when it comes to financial reports, budgets and expenditures. Much work has been done to make these documents digestible and easy to access. Budgets and financial reports are presented to the public and board for discussion and posted to the district website for review. Before approval, a period of time is allocated to provide the community ample time to review documents and ask questions to the district before they are re-presented to the board in final form for approval. The CFO of the district makes himself available to answer questions. Much of this process is dictated by law, and the district is in compliance with these laws. These documents can be long and complex, so based on community feedback, the district has worked to create documents that are detailed but also included summaries that are accessible and easier to understand.

When it comes to expenditures, the board must authorize expenses over certain thresholds. These expenses are made available to the public prior to being presented at a board meeting, they are presented to the board at public meetings, and the board must vote to approve these expenditures. I always ask the question, was this expense anticipated and, in the budget, before making any decisions regarding approving expenditures.

Of course, a board member needs to listen to the community, so if I receive feedback that adjustments need to be made, I will do my part do make sure reasonable corrections are made, if warranted.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

I am always listening to the community for feedback. The board governs the district through its policies, and I am one of two board members on the policy committee. During our public meetings policies are reviewed to make sure they are in compliance with local, state and federal laws, and also to ensure the policy is giving the proper clarity and direction to help the district to create procedures to help it achieve goals. We also listen to community feedback, and review policies that relate to that feedback. This has happened during my tenure on the policy committee and Board of Education.

There is a process for the community to review new textbooks that have been approved by the curriculum committee before they are used in our schools. These materials are carefully vetted and available at the district office in hard cover and electronic form. They are presented at a board meeting to make the public aware of the text, and then at the next meeting are presented for approval. I would encourage people to engage in this process and provide feedback. I would also encourage community members to monitor district performance and provide feedback during opportunities made available to chat with teachers and administrators during teacher conferences, IEP and 504 meetings, and during public comment at board meetings. The district has goals that have been communicated to families and the community, and it is the job of the district to make sure the curriculum has the proper rigor and supports to help our students achieve at a high level. I am not a curriculum expert, so I rely on the experts on our committees, district processes for curriculum decisions, feedback from the community, and the constant evaluation of student performance across various metrics to inform my decisions.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

There is a process for making these types of decisions. As a board member I look at what the recommended and approved list is. We have a process that goes through our curriculum committee, that includes teachers, and I review the recommendations and make decisions. I will say I believe in challenging our students. I want our students to be reading age-appropriate material based on our policy and procedures, but I am not a proponent of banning books. That does not mean I am not open to listening to concerns and making adjustments if deemed necessary, but I believe in the process the district has in place.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

When it comes to class size, the teachers’ contract has collectively bargained language with suggested guidelines for what class sizes should be and the staffing needs to serve those students. These numbers depend on specific programming. Per the BEA contract, the guideline for Pre K to 2nd grade is 22 pupils per educator, grades 3-5 is 26 pupils per educator, grades 6-12 30 students per educator, and physical education 40 students per pupil.

I can say during my time on the board, the district has been responsive to this but is always working within the guidelines of the BEA contract. During my time as a board member there have been instances when instruction at a building for a certain grade level approached the upper boundaries of what is deemed acceptable as instruction in the fall approached, and after careful discussion and feedback, an additional section has been added when deemed necessary.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Last year the district came to a collectively bargained agreement with the Batavia Education Association (BEA) that covers the period of July 1st, 2023, to July 30th, 2027. I voted to approve the contract. In financial statements for the year ending June 30th of 2024, 63% of district wide expenses by allocation was spent for instructional expenses. I believe the current contract is fair to the teachers and to the community. Batavia teachers are the backbone of the BPS101 community, and they do amazing work teaching and supporting students. The district must live within its means and be fiscally responsible, but I believe we should do everything we can to attract and retain the best talent for the district and give educators the resources they need to maximize student achievement and success.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I pride myself on being open minded, curious and accessible. I am highly visible within the community. I frequent businesses within the district and attend school and community events on a weekly basis. I encourage community members to speak to me directly if they have concerns. Community members can also address the board directly with concerns or comments by attending a board meeting and speaking during public comment, or sending an email directly to the board, which is available on the district website. An essential component to being an effective board member is being a voice for the community, and I do my best in that regard.