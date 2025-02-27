2025 Election Questionnaire: Tom Connelly, Mayor of Batavia

Name:

Thomas “Tom” Connelly

What office are you seeking?

Mayor for the City of Batavia

What is your political party?

Nonpartisan / Independent

What is your current age?

32

Occupation and employer:

I am a local attorney.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I previously served on the Batavia City Council as Alderman for the 4th Ward (2021-2023). I currently serve on the Historic Preservation Commission for the City of Batavia (2023 - present). I was also previously appointed to serve on the board of directors for Tri-Com Central Dispatch (911 services) representing the City of Batavia.

City:

Batavia

Campaign Website:

tom4batavia.com

Education:

I graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a B.A. majoring in Political Science. I graduated from the Northern Illinois University College of Law with a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree.

Community Involvement:

I currently belong to and remain active with the Batavia Rotary Club and Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am married and have one son and one daughter.

Questions:

How can pedestrian safety be improved?

Pedestrian safety can be improved through infrastructure, public awareness, and policy enforcement. As mayor, I would prioritize providing safe pedestrian travel in and around high foot traffic areas like schools, parks, and our downtown. I would also encourage investment in infrastructure that provides safe travel for a wide variety of transportation, including pedestrian traffic, when attracting and implementing new development projects downtown and across Batavia.

Is keeping the dam important to you? Why?

The Dam, the Fox River, and the Depot Pond are very significant to Batavia’s history and the character of our downtown. Our location along the river is attractive for both residents and businesses. The decision concerning what to do with the dam is an important and complicated issue. We must work closely with other municipalities up and down the river to make a cohesive plan, as each community’s decision will impact one another. We must also work closely with county, state, and federal officials that are involved in the dam decision making process, and who may have funding available to address the issue. As mayor, I would seek to preserve the Depot Pond and maintain an attractive shoreline along our riverfront.

Are there any businesses you would not accept campaign donations from?

I have not accepted donations from any business to date. My vision for the future of Batavia includes attracting more new businesses to invest in our community but making sure that we are partnering with responsible businesses that hold values that align with Batavia and its residents.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Immigration is a very important but complicated issue. Although this issue certainly impacts communities at the local level, it remains one that is governed by federal and state law rather than local policies. For example, the Illinois TRUST Act dictates how local law enforcement agencies in Illinois interact with immigrants and federal law enforcement. Accordingly, as mayor, I would not use local resources, including our local law enforcement, to identify and deport individuals who do not have legal status to be in the United States. I would, however, work closely with county and state leaders to make sure we and our residents remained knowledgeable on how certain state and federal policies impact our community and what resources are available.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My top three priorities for Batavia are: (1) development and economic growth, (2) fiscal responsibility, and (3) strengthening our sense of community. For development and economic growth, I would seek to make Batavia an attractive place for responsible development and businesses that match our community’s identity. I would accomplish this through more aggressively marketing and seeking out partnerships with developers and businesses that will make significant investments in our community to develop a sustainable and diverse range of retail, restaurants, and mixed-use development that will complement the businesses we already have. Concerning fiscal responsibility, I would prioritize spending on essential services and programs and seek to eliminate waste and inefficiency. Finally, I would work closely with community organizations and residents to promote civic engagement and community-driven projects that strengthen our sense of community.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Local government can make a significant contribution to addressing environmental concerns while also balancing economic development and growth. As mayor, I intend to collaborate with residents, businesses, and developers to create innovative approaches that protect the environment while supporting opportunities for economic growth and the overall well-being of our community. Simple measures such as encouraging natural vegetation and plantings in and around new development projects, using energy efficient and/or renewable energy resources in new development, and developing policies that support businesses and residents in making environmentally sustainable decisions can all positively impact environmental sustainability while also encouraging economic growth and development.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

The Batavia City Council and other stakeholders have already put in place long term plans for transportation and related infrastructure through the strategic plan, bike and pedestrian plan, active transportation commission, and other policies/goals. As mayor, I would prioritize actually implementing the plans that our local leaders have developed. This is also an area where I would more aggressively partner with other local communities and other levels of government to make sure Batavia residents have access to public transportation services in and around our community.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The city council should play a significant role in supporting the efforts of our local businesses and sustaining economic growth. I have made it clear throughout my campaign that economic growth and attracting and supporting local businesses is my main priority as mayor. I intend to implement policies that make it easier for both established and new businesses to work in Batavia and to deal with the city government.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

We are blessed to live in a safe community like Batavia. That is due in large part to the great work of our police and fire departments. My top public safety priority includes making sure that our police and fire departments have the resources and staffing they need to continue to provide our residents with excellent services. Mental health is also a critical aspect of the safety of our community and is something that has historically not received the proper resources. Making sure our community is equipped with the proper resources to support individuals dealing with mental health issues is another top priority.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

As discussed previously, one of my main goals is to strengthen our sense of community. This includes promoting inclusion for all residents. Specifically, I intend to promote civic engagement amongst all residents, and with local community organizations, with the intention of providing a sense of belonging to our residents through actively listening to them and working to address their specific needs.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, government officials should publicly disclose conflicts of interest and refrain from acting on any matters that may present a conflict. Public trust is critical to the success of all levels of government. The state, county, and Batavia’s own municipal code already set forth requirements to help protect from conflicts of interest. As mayor, I would ensure that other government officials follow all local, county, and state requirements concerning conflicts of interest. I would also make sure our city attorneys provide our elected officials with training and information to make sure everyone understands the importance of recognizing and preventing potential conflicts of interest. As an attorney myself, I am knowledgeable in the importance of preventing conflicts of interest and am familiar with implementing policies to address such concerns.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

When I previously served on city council, being accessible and responsive to concerns of residents was always one of my top priorities. Throughout my time on council and throughout this campaign, I have been responsive to residents’ concerns and questions. As mayor, I intend to continue being accessible and responsive to all residents. Also, I would make sure there are open lines of communication between our residents and other local leaders and officials. Specifically, one of my priorities is to make it easier for residents and businesses to communicate with and work with the city government, specifically as it pertains to the community and economic development department which is one of the main departments our residents and businesses deal with regularly.