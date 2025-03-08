2025 Election Questionnaire: Kate Bell, St. Charles District 303 Board of Education

Name: Katherine (Kate) Bell

What office are you seeking? CUSD School Board Member

What is your political party? I consider myself very moderate. I have voted on both sides of the aisle in many elections Presidential and otherwise. I tend not to vote along specific party lines, but more on the issues and candidates whose views match my own.

What is your current age? 54

Occupation and employer: I am the founder of a non-profit THRIVE Parenting Project. I am self employed.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I am currently serving a 4 year term on CUSD 303 School Board.

City: Saint Charles

Campaign Website: Please visit my website katebelld303.com and my facebook page @Kate Bell for CUSD 303 School Board Member.

Education: I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Rehab Medicine and a Master of Science Degree in Rehab Medicine and Exercise Science.

Community Involvement: I am the Co-Founder of THRIVE Parenting Project and THRIVE Youth Coalition. I serve in a leadership role on the Illinois Prevention Network, am on the Mid Valley Mental Health Partnership, the Kane County Opiod Task Force, and the Kane County Behavioral Health Council.

Marital status/Immediate family: My husband Scott and I have lived in St. Charles for 22+ years with our 2 children, both graduates of St. Charles high schools.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Improving reading and English proficiency, as well as state test scores, requires a multi-faceted approach that ensures all students receive the support they need to succeed. As a school board member committed to meeting the needs of all students, I believe the district should focus on the following key strategies:

1. Early Intervention & Literacy Support – Expanding access to evidence-based early literacy programs, such as structured phonics instruction, ensures students build strong foundational skills. Early screening for reading difficulties, along with targeted interventions, can prevent students from falling behind.

2. High-Quality Curriculum & Instructional Support – Ensuring that our teachers have access to research-backed instructional materials aligned with the Science of Reading is critical. A strong curriculum should emphasize phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension, providing a structured approach that benefits all learners. Educator involvement in the curriculum review process is essential, as teachers bring firsthand experience and insight into what works best in the classroom. Their input helps ensure that instructional materials are both effective and practical for implementation. The district should establish collaborative curriculum review processes that actively engage educators in evaluating materials, identifying gaps, and making data-informed recommendations. Additionally, ongoing professional development should equip teachers with effective strategies for differentiating instruction, addressing diverse learning needs, and integrating literacy across all subject areas.

3. Data-Driven Decision Making – Regularly analyzing student performance data allows educators to identify gaps and adjust instruction accordingly. Implementing formative assessments and progress monitoring ensures that struggling students receive timely and effective interventions.

4. Targeted Support for Diverse Learners – Recognizing that students have different needs, the district should expand resources for English Language Learners (ELLs), students with disabilities, and those who need additional literacy support. This includes providing specialized instruction, small-group interventions, and increased access to reading specialists.

5. Family & Community Engagement – Encouraging reading at home is crucial to literacy development. The district can strengthen partnerships with families by providing workshops, book access, and strategies to support reading outside of school. Collaborations with local libraries, literacy organizations, and after-school programs can further reinforce reading skills.

6. Extended Learning Opportunities – Expanding tutoring programs, summer literacy camps, and after-school reading support can help students who need additional time and instruction to reach proficiency.

7. A Culture of Literacy – Creating a literacy-rich environment in every school—where students have access to diverse books, libraries, and engaging literacy activities—helps foster a love for reading and strengthens proficiency over time.

By prioritizing these strategies, including a strong commitment to educator involvement in curriculum decisions, we can ensure that all students develop the literacy skills necessary for academic success and lifelong learning.

As diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being rolled back in organizations around the country, what role does the school district have to play in ensuring a diverse community of learners has equal opportunities for success?

As a school board member, my priority is ensuring that every student—regardless of background, ability, or circumstance—has access to the resources and support they need to succeed. Our district has a fundamental responsibility to create an environment where all students feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential.

Education is not one-size-fits-all. We serve a diverse community of learners, each with unique strengths and challenges. Our role is to remove barriers to success by providing equitable access to high-quality instruction, academic support, and extracurricular opportunities. This means investing in programs that support individualized learning, mental health resources, and community engagement—because when students, staff, families, and the community are supported, achievement follows.

While terminology and policies may evolve, the core mission remains the same: ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity to thrive. That’s not about politics; it’s about doing what’s right for students. While I am a school board member in D303, our district will continue to focus on inclusive practices that prepare all students for success in their chosen pathway in an increasingly diverse and interconnected world.

Do you think the district is doing enough to ensure that schools are drug-free environments? Why or why not? And if not, what more can be done?

Ensuring that our schools are drug-free environments is a top priority, and while I believe our district has taken important steps to address this issue, there is always more that can be done. Schools must be places where students feel safe, supported, and empowered to make healthy choices enabling the best drug-free learning environment.

Currently, our district has policies in place to prevent drug use, including education programs, counseling services, and implementing effective Restorative Justice disciplinary measures in addition to more traditional ones. However, the effectiveness of these efforts depends on continuous evaluation, support and improvement. We need to ensure that our prevention programs are up-to-date, evidence-based, properly implemented in a district-wide consistent manner and accessible to all students. Expanding early intervention strategies, providing staff with additional training to recognize and respond to substance abuse concerns, strengthening partnerships with families and community organizations increasing access to service providers and supporting better access to local recovery resources can also enhance our efforts.

Additionally, addressing the root causes of substance use—such as mental health challenges, peer pressure, and lack of engagement—through stronger mental health support, mentorship opportunities, and extracurricular activities can be key to prevention.

If re-elected, I will continue advocating for policies and resources that take a proactive, comprehensive approach to keeping our schools drug-free while also ensuring that students who struggle with substance misuse receive the help they need to get back on track.

What steps can districts take to ensure students are physically safe while in the building? Is the district doing enough or would you like to see more?

As the co-chair of the Safety Committee, I take the physical safety of our students very seriously. Our district has implemented several key measures, including secure entry points, visitor management systems, school resource officers, and regular emergency drills. We also utilize surveillance technology and maintain strong partnerships with local law enforcement to ensure rapid response capabilities.

As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, the Safety Committee recently read The Violence Project, a research-based book that examines the root causes of violence in schools and evidence-based prevention strategies. This helped us take a deeper look at not only physical security measures but also proactive approaches, such as strengthening mental health support, improving threat assessment processes, and fostering stronger connections between students and staff.

However, safety isn’t just about preventing physical harm—it also means ensuring that students feel safe from bullying and harassment. Every student deserves to learn in an environment where they feel respected and supported. That’s why I believe we must continue to strengthen anti-bullying policies, provide staff training on intervention strategies, and create a school culture where students feel comfortable reporting concerns.

While I am proud of the work our district has done, safety is never a “set it and forget it” issue. I believe we must continuously evaluate our policies, provide ongoing training for staff, and ensure our facilities are designed with safety in mind. I also want to continue fostering open communication with students, parents, and educators so that we address real concerns rather than just checking boxes.

A truly safe school environment is one that is not only physically secure but also free from bullying and harassment. I am committed to ensuring our district remains proactive and forward-thinking in this crucial area.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

As a Saint Charles native, this wonderful town has always felt like home. My husband and I have lived in St. Charles for 22+ years with our two children. My children both attended D303 schools for their entire education, from kindergarten through high school graduation. As a parent, I’ve experienced firsthand the strengths of our district, as well as the challenges our students and families face. I also learned the hard way how to navigate the educational system, and I know that for many families, understanding the right pathways to support their child’s needs can be overwhelming. That’s why, as a school board member, I strive to highlight those hidden pathways and make the system more straightforward for families to navigate while advocating for their children. This perspective drives my commitment to ensuring that all students receive the support, opportunities, and resources they need to succeed. Every child’s educational journey is unique, and I am dedicated to making decisions that prioritize the needs of all students, regardless of their background or learning style.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

As a school board member and a parent whose two children have attended D303 schools throughout their education, I believe the district plays a critical role in ensuring that library materials and curriculum reflect high educational standards while meeting the diverse needs of all students. Our responsibility is to support policies that provide access to age-appropriate, high-quality resources that foster academic growth, critical thinking, and a love of learning.

Both of my children were early readers and often read well above their grade level. Thanks to the resources available in D303 libraries and the dedication of teachers who advocated for them, they had access to a wide range of books that matched their abilities and interests. This played a crucial role in their academic development, allowing them to be challenged and engaged in their learning.

The district has developed clear procedures for selecting library and curriculum materials, ensuring that they align with educational standards and support student learning. These materials are chosen by education professionals with expertise in literacy and curriculum development, with the goal of providing diverse perspectives and fostering critical thinking. However, we recognize that not everyone will agree with every selection made. To address concerns, community members have the ability to submit a formal request pursuant to board policy to review or remove specific library materials. This process ensures transparency and allows for thoughtful consideration of different perspectives while maintaining our commitment to intellectual freedom and educational integrity. It also ensures that decisions about instructional and library materials are made in a fair, consistent, and educationally sound manner rather than in response to individual preferences.

Ultimately, our role as a school board is to uphold policies that balance intellectual freedom with educational responsibility, ensuring that every student—regardless of their reading level or learning style—has access to materials that support their growth while respecting the values and concerns of our community.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

As a parent whose children have now graduated from D303, I am keenly aware that any tax dollars spent are also my own. At the same time, the responsibility of spending others’ hard-earned tax dollars weighs heavily on me. I understand the importance of balancing the needs of our students with the financial concerns of our community. Property taxes are a significant part of funding our schools, and I am committed to ensuring that every dollar is spent efficiently to support both the educational needs of our students and the financial well-being of our residents.

During my current term on the board, we conducted a comprehensive review of all district departments and created, for the first time in D303 history, a 5-year projected budget. This long-term planning ensures that we are making decisions that are not only sustainable but also aligned with the best interests of both students and taxpayers.

All of my board decisions are made through the lens of what is best for all students, with the most responsible impact on the fiscal budget. I believe in being transparent and accountable with our budget, focusing on cost-effective strategies that maintain the quality of education of all students while minimizing the burden on local property owners. I will continue to advocate for a balanced approach that supports both our children’s future and our community’s financial health.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

My primary focus in my role as a school board is always on ensuring the needs of all students are met in the most fiscally responsible manner. With the end of COVID relief funding, we need to be strategic and thoughtful about how we adjust our spending.

During my term on the board, we conducted a comprehensive review of all district departments and created, for the first time in D303 history, a 5-year projected budget. This long-term planning ensures that we are making decisions that are not only sustainable but also aligned with the best interests of both students and taxpayers. By having this forward-looking approach, we can better assess how to manage the end of federal relief funds without jeopardizing essential programs.

Utilizing our departmental budget review process, as a board we have and will continue to assess which services or programs are or were funded by any COVID-related or temporary relief monies and evaluate long-term impact on student outcomes. As a board, we decided we needed to re-work certain COVID-related or temporary funded initiatives, like extended learning opportunities or increased mental health supports, that have proven to be beneficial. In some circumstances, we may need to prioritize finding alternate funding sources, whether through reallocating district resources or exploring new grants.

Next, we should continue to work closely with our administration to identify areas where we can reduce or eliminate temporary COVID-related expenditures without sacrificing the quality of education. It is also important to continue engaging with the community to ensure that we are aligned with their expectations, as their input can guide our decision-making.

Most importantly, we must be proactive in ensuring that any changes we make do not negatively impact students who have been most affected by the pandemic. We should prioritize funding that supports closing achievement gaps and enhancing mental health services to ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed moving forward.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

As a current school board member, with two children who have benefited from the educational environment in D303, my primary responsibility is to ensure that all students have a safe, inclusive, and equitable experience. Title IX, as amended in 2025, prohibits discrimination based on sex. Based on these recent changes and based on Illinois law, I believe it should be applied in a way that upholds the dignity and rights of all students, including those who are transgender or who identify as LGBTQ+. I fully support the notion that no student should be discriminated against due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. While I am NOT legal professional by any means, it is my understanding and belief the below listed Illinois laws and regulations are enforceable and must be adhered to in D303 by law.

In Illinois, transgender students retain legal protections under three key sources:

1. The Illinois Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

2. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals decisions, such as A.C. v. Metropolitan School District and Whitaker v. Kenosha Unified School District, which protect the rights of transgender students to access facilities (such as bathrooms and locker rooms) that align with their gender identity under both Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

3. The Illinois State Board of Education’s Non-binding Regulatory Guidance, which provides support for transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming students.

When it comes to locker rooms, bathrooms, and sports participation, I believe it is important to approach these issues with sensitivity and respect for all students. Schools should work to create an environment where transgender students feel comfortable and safe, which may include access to facilities that align with their gender identity. At the same time, we must ensure that all students feel secure and respected in shared spaces.

In terms of sports, the key is finding a balance that ensures fair competition while promoting inclusion. I believe that this issue should be addressed on a case-by-case basis, considering factors such as the specific sport, age group, and the policies set forth by athletic associations. It is essential that we prioritize the well-being of every student and continue to have open discussions that keep the needs of all students at the forefront.

I feel that school districts must consider each individual situation based on its specific facts, especially in light of the complex and rapidly changing law in this area. It is also important for Illinois school districts to remember that legal protections remain in place for transgender students, despite the developments at the federal level.

I am committed to fully operating within the confines of federal and state laws, board policies, and best practices. Equally important is ensuring that community input is considered in any decisions we make. I believe it is crucial to continue fostering dialogue with families, staff, and the broader community to navigate these sensitive issues with care and respect.

Ultimately, my commitment is to the principle that every student, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, should be treated with fairness, dignity, and respect. We must work together as a community to find solutions that uphold these laws and values while supporting the diverse needs of our student body.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

As a mother and current school board member in D303, I approach this issue with a deep sense of responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of all students. It is essential that our schools remain a safe and welcoming environment for every child, regardless of their background or immigration status, while ensuring that we adhere to all applicable laws. We must balance the legal obligations we have as a school district with our responsibility to provide an excellent educational experience for every student.

In accordance with recently modified laws and local procedures, I, along with all D303 staff, have attended trainings on this subject matter to ensure we are fully informed and prepared to handle these situations appropriately. I believe that any interaction between ICE agents and school grounds should be carefully regulated. ICE agents will not have unrestricted access to our district buildings and classrooms. In order to access school property, they must present a lawful Judicial Warrant and only in situations that are of direct concern to the well-being of students or staff. We must also ensure that we are following all laws while upholding the district’s commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for our students.

I advocate for policies that prioritize the protection of student privacy and safety, ensuring that we follow all laws while continuing to focus on providing an excellent educational experience. Schools should be proactive in informing families about their rights and provide clarity to anyone needing further information on how D303 will respond to ICE agents on district property. Our focus should remain on educating and supporting all students, and I am committed to working with fellow board members, district staff, and the community to create policies that balance the need for safety with the fundamental rights of all students.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

While this is far from an exhaustive list. Here are the top three categories I think we really need to focus on in D303 over my next term if re-elected:

1. Academic Excellence, Student Support, Behavior Management & Safety – Ensuring every student receives the education and resources they need to succeed remains a top priority. This includes maintaining strong curriculum standards, addressing learning gaps, and expanding support services such as mental health resources and special education. Additionally, we are seeing an increase in student behaviors that create challenges for staff in classroom management. To support both students and staff, we need to implement district-wide strategies that help students develop emotional regulation and social-emotional skills. Programs such as Roots of Empathy or other structured approaches could provide the tools necessary to foster a positive learning environment, allowing teachers to focus on instruction while ensuring students are engaged and supported.

Another area where we must improve is in our support for Multi-Lingual Learners (MLLs) or English Language Learners (ELLs). This has been a long-discussed issue at the board level, and it is frustrating that we are still talking about it without seeing much positive movement. These students deserve the resources and instructional support necessary to help them thrive academically, and we need to prioritize meaningful action to ensure they receive the education they deserve.

Additionally, we must continue addressing bullying and ensuring that all students feel safe and supported at school. Every child deserves to learn in an environment free from fear and intimidation. This means strengthening anti-bullying programs, ensuring staff have the tools to intervene effectively, and fostering a school culture where kindness and inclusion are prioritized. No student should feel unsafe in our schools.

2. Fiscal Responsibility & Long-Term Planning Amid Federal Funding Changes – Our district must continue to balance the needs of students with responsible financial stewardship, especially in light of recent and sudden federal funding changes. With the expiration of pandemic-related federal relief funds and shifts in state and federal funding allocations, we must be proactive in planning for the future. Fortunately, the board recently conducted a comprehensive review of all district departments, which I took part in, to better understand our financial position and ensure we are making informed, strategic decisions. This process helps us identify areas for efficiency while maintaining high-quality services for students. However, financial sustainability remains a top priority, and we must continue to be diligent in making decisions that prioritize student success without placing undue burdens on taxpayers.

3. Teacher & Staff Retention and Recruitment Amid Increasing Student Behavior Challenges – Our educators and support staff are the backbone of student success. As competition for high-quality teachers increases, we must remain committed to attracting and retaining top talent through competitive compensation, strong professional development opportunities, and a supportive work environment. However, increasing student behavior challenges are contributing to teacher burnout and making retention even more difficult. We need to ensure that staff have the training, resources, and administrative support necessary to manage classrooms effectively while maintaining a positive, engaging learning environment for all students.

As a board member, I am committed to making decisions that serve the best interests of all students while ensuring our district remains financially sustainable and well-prepared for the future.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

As a school board member and participant in the Cell Phone Advisory Group, I have carefully considered the perspectives of students, parents, educators, and community members regarding cell phone use during school hours. Our district is in the process of developing a comprehensive cell phone and technology procedure aimed at balancing academic, social, and emotional needs.

The advisory group, comprising over 70 individuals—including parents, staff, students, and community members—has engaged in extensive discussions and reviewed pertinent literature, such as Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness and the U.S. Surgeon General’s report on social media and mental health.

Our collective findings suggest that unrestricted cell phone use can detract from the learning environment and may contribute to increased anxiety and decreased face-to-face interactions among students. In response to these concerns, this past fall, D303 began restricting the use of cell phones during learning time and in classrooms for all students. The changes have been overwhelmingly positive, with increased learning time and attention, decreased classroom disruptions, and more active learning for all students.

Therefore, I support continuing this practice and strengthening policies that restrict cell phone use during instructional time while allowing access during designated periods, such as lunch or between classes. With fewer distractions from handheld communication devices, students are more engaged in active learning, leading to deeper comprehension, stronger critical thinking skills, and greater collaboration with their peers. This approach minimizes distractions, fosters direct social engagement, and promotes mental well-being, ensuring we meet the diverse needs of all students.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

I am committed to ensuring that our policies effectively meet the diverse needs of all students. While the cell phone policy is still being defined and has yet to be formalized, the ongoing discussions within our Cell Phone Advisory Group—comprising approximately 70 members, including parents, staff, students, and community members—underscore the importance of this issue.

Our current cell phone policy aims to balance academic integrity with the realities of modern communication. However, I believe it is essential to consider exceptions for emergencies and specific educational purposes. Such exceptions would allow students to use their devices responsibly when necessary, without compromising the learning environment.

To define these exceptions clearly, I propose the following guidelines:

1. Emergency Situations: Students should be permitted to use their cell phones during emergencies, such as health crises or urgent family matters. To maintain privacy and minimize disruptions, these communications should occur in designated areas, such as the school office or a private space.

2. Educational Purposes: Teachers may allow cell phone use for specific educational activities, such as research, interactive learning apps, or collaborative projects. This usage should be clearly outlined in lesson plans and supervised to ensure it aligns with educational objectives.

3. Medical Exceptions: In certain cases, students may require access to their cell phones for medical reasons, such as managing chronic conditions or staying in contact with healthcare providers. These situations should be clearly documented, and students should be given the ability to use their devices as necessary, with the understanding that this would be managed in a way that does not disrupt the learning environment.

4. Parental Notification: In cases where students need to use their cell phones for emergencies, medical needs, or educational purposes, parents should be notified to ensure transparency and maintain trust.

5. Clear Communication: The policy should be communicated effectively to students, parents, and staff, ensuring everyone understands the circumstances under which cell phone use is permissible.

It’s important to note that these exceptions have yet to be defined specifically by the board. We will be discussing the administration’s recommendations very soon, and I look forward to collaborating with the advisory group and the broader community to refine and implement these guidelines effectively. By implementing these exceptions, we can support our students’ well-being and educational needs while maintaining a focused and respectful learning environment.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

As a school board member committed to meeting the needs of all students, addressing concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones is a priority. Illinois law defines bullying, including cyberbullying, as any severe or pervasive physical or verbal act or conduct, including communications made in writing or electronically, directed toward a student or students that has or can be reasonably predicted to have the effect of one or more specified negative outcomes.

Bullying is a subject that is very important to me, and I am a very strong anti-bullying advocate. If re-elected, I will continue to support efforts to reduce bullying and promote a positive, respectful school culture for all students.

To effectively address these issues, I propose the following steps:

1. Review and Strengthen District Policies: Ensure that our district’s bullying prevention policies align with state statutes and comprehensively address cyberbullying. This includes defining cyberbullying, outlining reporting procedures, and specifying consequences for violations. Regularly reviewing and updating these policies is essential to keep pace with evolving technology and emerging threats.

2. Enhance Education and Awareness: Implement mandatory internet safety education for students, focusing on cyberbullying awareness and appropriate online behaviors. This education should be integrated into the curriculum for all students, with specific lessons on recognizing and responding to cyberbullying.

3. Strengthen Reporting Mechanisms: Promote the use of anonymous reporting systems, such as the online bullying/incident reporting form available in our district, to encourage students and parents to report incidents without fear of retaliation. Ensuring these systems are easily accessible and confidential is crucial.

4. Engage Parents and Guardians: Host workshops and discussions to educate parents about the signs of cyberbullying and the importance of monitoring their children’s online activities. Encouraging open communication between parents, students, and the school can create a supportive environment for addressing these issues. Additionally, I encourage parents to read “The Anxious Generation,” which sheds light on the link between unmonitored web access and teen mental health. Understanding these insights can help parents recognize the impact of online exposure on their children’s well-being and support healthier habits for digital engagement.

5. Implement Technology Solutions: Explore the use of software that monitors and filters inappropriate content on school-issued devices. While respecting students’ privacy, these tools can help prevent access to harmful material.

6. Collaborate with Local Authorities: Work closely with local law enforcement to understand the legal implications of cyberbullying and to ensure that severe cases are appropriately addressed. This collaboration can also provide resources for prevention and intervention programs.

7. Foster a Positive School Culture: Promote inclusivity, respect, and empathy within the school community through programs and activities that encourage positive interactions among students. A strong, supportive school culture can reduce the incidence of bullying and cyberbullying. Fostering empathy and encouraging positive behavior can be key to preventing negative interactions online as well, by helping students build meaningful connections with each other and develop a greater sense of responsibility for their actions.

8. Update School Policy on Cell Phones: An important update to the school policy is coming soon, which will no longer allow cell phones and handheld devices during the learning environment. This policy shift is designed to reduce distractions and help discourage negative behaviors related to inappropriate content and cyberbullying. By removing student access to devices during learning time, we eliminate the opportunity for students to access inappropriate content through cell phones in the classroom, ensuring a more focused and safe learning environment.

9. Incorporate the Roots of Empathy Program: Roots of Empathy is an evidence-based program that fosters empathy by allowing students to observe and discuss the development and emotions of a neighborhood infant. This program has been proven to reduce bullying and promote positive behaviors by nurturing emotional literacy and social competence. By incorporating Roots of Empathy into our schools, we can further reduce bullying and cyberbullying while cultivating a more compassionate, respectful environment for all students. Adding empathy programming like this can play a crucial role in developing the emotional intelligence of our students, helping them become more thoughtful and understanding peers, which can directly decrease the occurrence of cyberbullying.

By implementing these steps, we can create a safer and more supportive environment for all students, effectively addressing concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones. I am dedicated to continuing this work and will always prioritize the well-being of our students.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

As a school board, we set the policies that guide the overall direction of the district, but the administration is responsible for establishing procedures that ensure the policies are effectively implemented. In the past, the board has discussed the topic of artificial intelligence in the classroom and decided that a flexible, case-by-case approach would be the most effective way to address it. This allows for a tailored response to the various educational scenarios that may arise, ensuring that the use of AI aligns with our commitment to academic integrity and the best interests of all students. Our goal is to balance the benefits of technological advancement with the need for meaningful and equitable educational experiences.

I am deeply committed to ensuring that our policies meet the diverse needs of all students. The question of whether students should be permitted to use artificial intelligence (AI) in their schoolwork is multifaceted and requires careful consideration.

Educational Enhancement

AI has the potential to serve as a powerful educational tool. It can assist students in understanding complex concepts, offer personalized learning experiences, and provide immediate feedback. Integrating AI into the classroom can foster critical thinking and prepare students for a future where technology is integral.

Academic Integrity

However, the use of AI must be balanced with the need to uphold academic integrity. There are concerns that students might use AI to complete assignments without fully engaging with the material, potentially hindering their learning and development. To address this, it’s essential to establish clear guidelines on the appropriate use of AI in academic settings. For instance, the Illinois Principals Association has outlined that while AI can be a valuable learning tool, its use should be supervised, and students must have permission from a teacher or administrator to use AI for educational purposes.

Policy Development

District 303 has a history of prioritizing internet safety and responsible technology use. Our existing policies, such as the Acceptable Use of Electronic Networks, emphasize the importance of using technology responsibly and ethically. To effectively incorporate AI into our educational framework, we should consider updating our policies to include specific guidelines on AI usage. This would involve defining acceptable use, ensuring compliance with data privacy standards, and providing professional development for educators to effectively integrate AI into their teaching practices.

While AI presents valuable opportunities for enhancing education, it is imperative that we implement thoughtful policies to ensure its use aligns with our commitment to academic excellence and integrity. By establishing clear guidelines and providing the necessary support for both students and educators, we can harness the benefits of AI while maintaining the high standards of education that District 303 is known for.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

I am deeply committed to ensuring that our financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, are both publicly accessible and easily comprehensible. Transparency and community engagement are essential to fostering trust and collaboration in our educational community.

Public Access to Financial Reports

District 303 prioritizes transparency by making financial documents readily available to the public. The Business Services department maintains a comprehensive collection of financial documents, including the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, annual financial reports, and other pertinent financial information. These documents are accessible on the district’s official website, ensuring that all stakeholders can review and understand the district’s financial status.

Engaging the Community

We value community input and encourage active participation in the budgeting process. The district holds public hearings and meetings where community members can provide feedback on the proposed budget. These sessions are announced in advance, and agendas are published online, allowing residents to prepare and participate effectively. Additionally, the district welcomes public comments during board meetings, providing a platform for community members to voice their perspectives and contribute to the decision-making process.

Providing Comments

Community members can submit their comments on the budget via the district’s official website. Comments can be submitted ahead of time through the online “Public Comment Form,” found under the “Board of Education” section of the district website. During board meetings, there is also a designated time for public comment, where individuals can share their thoughts in person. The district is committed to considering all feedback as part of the decision-making process.

Enhancing Accessibility and Understanding

To further improve accessibility and comprehension of our financial reports, I propose the following initiatives:

1. User-Friendly Financial Summaries: Develop concise, easy-to-read summaries of financial documents that highlight key information, making it more accessible to a broader audience.

2. Interactive Online Tools: Implement interactive dashboards on the district’s website that allow users to explore financial data dynamically, fostering a deeper understanding of budget allocations and expenditures.

3. Community Workshops: Organize workshops or webinars to explain the budgeting process, answer questions, and gather feedback, ensuring that all community members feel informed and involved.

4. Regular Updates: Provide regular updates on the budget’s status throughout the year, including any adjustments or changes, to keep the community informed and engaged.

By implementing these strategies, we can enhance transparency, foster trust, and ensure that our financial decisions align with the needs and expectations of all students and their families.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

As a dedicated school board member with a longstanding commitment to ensuring the success of all students, I recognize the importance of involving parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum and policy changes. District 303 has established effective channels for such engagement, notably through the “Listen Learn Return” (LLR) program and the Cell Phone Advisory Group.

Listen Learn Return (LLR) Program

Launched in fall 2022, the LLR program serves as a cornerstone for community engagement within District 303. It provides a platform for families, staff, and community members to share their perspectives on the district’s challenges, opportunities for growth, and points of pride. The initiative includes in-person sessions and online surveys, ensuring broad participation. This ongoing engagement aligns with the district’s strategic priority of Effective Collaboration, fostering a culture of transparency and responsiveness.

Cell Phone Advisory Group

In response to the evolving role of technology in education, District 303 formed the Cell Phone Advisory Group. This group comprises approximately 70 members, including 44 parents, 10 staff members, 13 students, and 4 community members. The diverse composition ensures a comprehensive range of viewpoints, facilitating informed discussions on the appropriate use of cell phones in classrooms. The advisory group meets regularly to deliberate on policies that balance academic, social, and emotional considerations for students.

Engagement Strategies

To further enhance parent and community involvement in curriculum and policy decisions, I propose the following strategies:

1. Regular Listening Sessions: Building upon the LLR program, we can schedule periodic listening sessions specifically focused on curriculum and policy matters. These sessions would provide a dedicated space for stakeholders to voice their opinions and suggestions.

2. Advisory Committees: Establishing advisory committees for specific curriculum areas or policy initiatives would allow for in-depth exploration of topics. These committees should be composed of a balanced mix of parents, teachers, students, and community members to ensure diverse perspectives.

3. Surveys and Feedback Tools: Implementing regular surveys and feedback mechanisms can capture the broader community’s views on proposed changes. Utilizing digital platforms can facilitate easy access and participation.

4. Transparent Communication: Maintaining open lines of communication through newsletters, social media updates, and the district website ensures that all stakeholders are informed about ongoing discussions and decisions.

5. Workshops and Forums: Organizing workshops and forums on curriculum and policy topics can educate and engage parents and community members, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the decision-making process.

Communication with the School Board

District 303 values open and honest communication with the community. Each public meeting of the Board of Education includes a public comment period. Prior to the start of each meeting, citizens must sign up to speak on a topic of their choosing. During the public comment period, citizens approach the microphone to share their comments when their name is called. The public comment signup sheet has instructions in English and Spanish. Comments may be translated into a language other than English if prior notice was given. If no prior notice was given for translation/interpretation services, comments can still be shared in a language other than English and will be interpreted for Board members after the meeting.

Additionally, community members can email the School Board directly at boardofeducation@d303.org to share their thoughts and concerns. This direct line of communication ensures that all voices are heard and considered in the decision-making process.

Community members can also participate in the citizen comment portion of the Board and committee meetings, providing them with another avenue to express their views and contribute to the discussions.

By implementing these strategies and utilizing the established communication channels, we can build upon the existing frameworks like LLR and the Cell Phone Advisory Group to create a more inclusive and collaborative environment. This approach will ensure that curriculum and policy decisions reflect the diverse needs and aspirations of our entire community, ultimately fostering an educational experience that benefits all students.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I am deeply committed to meeting the diverse needs of all students and ensuring that the resources available in our schools foster a love of learning, critical thinking, and academic growth.

When it comes to the issue of banning books, I believe that our district must maintain a balance between intellectual freedom and educational responsibility. It is essential that our libraries and classrooms offer a wide variety of books that cater to different reading levels, interests, and perspectives, helping students to be engaged, challenged, and inspired. Both of my children benefitted from having access to a broad range of books based on their reading abilities and interests in D303, which allowed them to grow intellectually and emotionally.

The district already has a well-established process for selecting materials that meet educational standards and contribute to student learning. This process involves education professionals with expertise in curriculum and literacy, and ensures that materials reflect a wide array of perspectives while fostering critical thinking. That said, I recognize that there may be differing opinions on the materials available. When concerns arise, our district has a formal procedure in place for reviewing library materials, allowing community members to voice their concerns and request a review in a fair and transparent manner.

As a school board member, my role is to ensure that we uphold policies that protect intellectual freedom while also considering the educational needs of our students. The criteria for determining whether a book should remain in the school library or classroom must be based on educational value, age-appropriateness, and alignment with the district’s standards. Ultimately, our goal should always be to provide students with resources that support their academic growth and prepare them to be thoughtful, well-rounded individuals, while respecting the values of the broader community.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

As a school board member deeply committed to the success of all students and as a parent of two children who have thrived in District 303 schools, I recognize the critical importance of maintaining appropriate class sizes. Smaller class sizes have been shown to enhance student engagement, allow for personalized instruction, and improve overall academic outcomes.

Balancing optimal class sizes with current teacher staffing levels requires a multifaceted approach. Firstly, it’s essential to establish clear guidelines defining desired and standard class sizes for various grade levels and subjects. These guidelines serve as a benchmark for planning and decision-making and can be found on the D303 website.

In instances where class sizes exceed these standards, we can explore strategic solutions such as hiring additional qualified teachers or reallocating existing staff to areas of greater need. This may involve cross-training educators to handle multiple subjects or grade levels, thereby enhancing staffing flexibility. This can also possibly include utilizing educators experienced in split classrooms (multi-grade classrooms) to allow for a smaller number of students that would not fill a full grade level classroom.

Additionally, implementing support mechanisms like teacher aides or paraprofessionals can effectively reduce the student-to-instructor ratio, providing more individualized attention without the necessity of increasing full-time staff. However, we must also acknowledge the current national shortage of both teachers and paraprofessionals, which makes hiring and retaining these essential staff members increasingly difficult. The teacher pipeline has been shrinking due to fewer individuals entering the profession, increased burnout, and competitive salaries in other industries. Similarly, paraprofessionals, who play a crucial role in classroom support, are in high demand but often face lower wages and limited benefits, making recruitment and retention challenging. Given these realities, we should explore competitive compensation, targeted recruitment efforts, and retention strategies, such as mentorship programs, professional development opportunities, and partnerships with local universities to attract new talent.

Regularly reviewing enrollment trends and projections is also vital. In 2023 and into 2024, D303 conducted a comprehensive demographic study to better understand enrollment trends and shifts across the district. This data-driven approach allows us to make informed decisions about staffing and class sizes, particularly in the early grades of elementary school, where fluctuations in enrollment can have a significant impact. By leveraging this study, we can now better anticipate future classroom needs and ensure we have the appropriate number of educators and support staff in place to maintain manageable class sizes. This proactive planning helps us work through last-minute staffing shortages or overcrowded classrooms, ultimately leading to a more stable and effective learning environment for our youngest students.

Furthermore, fostering open communication with parents and the community ensures transparency and collaborative problem-solving. Engaging stakeholders in discussions about class size challenges and potential solutions can lead to innovative approaches that benefit our students.

In summary, by setting clear class size standards, optimizing staff allocation, addressing hiring challenges for both teachers and paraprofessionals, leveraging comprehensive demographic data for better forecasting, monitoring enrollment trends, and engaging with our community, we can effectively balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with our current teacher staffing levels, thereby upholding our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of all students.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

D303 has made significant strides in ensuring our financial resources are allocated efficiently and responsibly, particularly through the comprehensive district-wide budget review and the development of a five-year projected budget—both of which I was directly involved in. Additionally, with the most recent contract negotiations completed in 2024, we have prioritized competitive compensation and benefits to attract and retain high-quality educators.

Beyond compensation, the district places a strong emphasis on professional learning to support our teachers. The Department of Professional Learning is dedicated to enhancing student outcomes by providing educators with evidence-based instructional strategies and a guaranteed, viable curriculum. This department oversees instructional support coaches and technology specialists, ensuring teachers have the resources and guidance needed to excel in their roles.

Our professional learning initiatives are closely aligned with the district’s strategic plan, focusing on effective collaboration, instructional coherence, and fostering a culture of dignity. I had the privilege of serving on the Strategic Plan committee, where we developed D303’s first formal strategic plan to provide clear direction for the district’s priorities. By embracing core values such as belonging, perseverance, and achievement, we create an environment where both teachers and students can thrive.

Recognizing the importance of continuous growth, D303 offers personalized learning opportunities for educators. Teachers can choose from a variety of professional development courses within the district, many facilitated by their peers, or pursue external opportunities like university courses and specialized training. This approach ensures that professional learning is tailored to individual needs and interests, mirroring the personalized learning we strive to provide our students.

Furthermore, the district promotes authentic learning experiences by encouraging teachers to apply new knowledge directly in their classrooms. Ongoing support is provided through instructional coaching, enabling educators to refine their practices and effectively address student needs. This commitment to responsive teaching ensures that our instructional methods are adaptable and evidence-based.

As a school boar member, I am dedicated to allocating resources that support our teachers through competitive compensation and robust professional learning opportunities. These efforts are designed to enhance instructional quality, ultimately benefiting all students. As a board member, I remain committed to advocating for initiatives that prioritize both educator support and student success.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

As a school board member, accessibility, transparency and accountability are priorities for me. I deeply understand the importance of strong communication between the board and the community. I am committed to ensuring all voices are heard and valued.

I make myself accessible in several ways: I respond to emails and messages in a timely manner, attend school and community events, and engage in conversations with parents, staff, and students to understand their concerns firsthand. I also encourage public participation at board meetings and support efforts to make district financial reports, budgets, and policy decisions easy to access and understand.

Beyond these efforts, I have an open-door policy and a strong desire to be available for conversations as often as possible. Whether it’s a formal meeting, an informal discussion at a school event, or a phone call, I am here to listen and connect with all stakeholders—parents, teachers, students, and community members—because I believe collaboration is key to making the best decisions for our schools.

Additionally, I plan to bring back “coffee talks,” if there is public interest, where stakeholders can meet with me at a local coffee shop on a set day, time, and location to have open, informal conversations. These gatherings will allow anyone to come by, connect, and share their thoughts, questions, or concerns. I believe these types of relaxed, face-to-face conversations are a great way to build stronger relationships within our community.

Most importantly, I approach every decision with the goal of meeting the needs of all students in the most responsible and effective way possible. I encourage feedback from the community and remain open to discussions that help strengthen our schools.