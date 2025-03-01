2025 Election Questionnaire: Rovel Pollock, Oswego District 308 Board of Education

Name:

Rovel Pollock

What office are you seeking?

School District 308 Board of Education

What is your political party?

Democrat

What is your current age?

46

Occupation and employer:

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

This is my first time running for an elected office.

City:

Oswego

Campaign Website:

facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571981143087

Education:

Doctor of Education in Administration and Supervision

Master of Science in Educational Leadership

Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Community Involvement:

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am married with three children.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Improving student achievement starts with recognizing strengths and celebrating progress while addressing areas for growth. Our district has consistently exceeded the state average in Math and Reading on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR), with steady increases in student proficiency. SAT results also reflect successes, though Math data highlights key opportunities for improvement. Sustained academic growth requires a clear vision, and I fully support the district’s strategic plan as a blueprint for high-quality instruction. A shared commitment to excellence must prioritize strengthening special education, early childhood programs, and English learner support. Equally important is ensuring teachers receive ongoing, relevant professional development to deliver rigorous, high-quality instruction. As a board member, I will advocate for data-driven, student-centered solutions to raise achievement. This includes expanding targeted Math interventions, investing in instructional coaching, and strengthening foundational programs to ensure all students have the support they need to succeed. With a focus on continuous improvement, we can drive meaningful progress across the district.

As diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being rolled back in organizations around the country, what role does the school district have to play in ensuring a diverse community of learners has equal opportunities for success?

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs are about meeting the needs of all children, regardless of the politics surrounding the term. A school district has a fundamental obligation to ensure every student has access to the resources, support, and curriculum necessary for success. This means recognizing diverse learning styles, fostering an inclusive environment, and ensuring that all students regardless of background, ability, or circumstance can thrive. As a school board member, I will continue to advocate for programs that provide targeted support, promote academic excellence, and create pathways for success for all learners. Our district must remain committed to policies and practices that give every child the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Do you think the district is doing enough to ensure that schools are drug-free environments? Why or why not? And if not, what more can be done?

Every school district faces societal challenges, including student exposure to harmful substances. Our district has adopted board policies aligned with the Illinois School Code to address drugs on campus. However, prevention goes beyond policy enforcement. Providing students with emotional support and healthy coping strategies is essential to reducing substance use.

As a board member, I will continue to support proactive measures that equip students with the tools they need to make positive choices while ensuring that district policies are upheld to maintain a safe and supportive learning environment.

What steps can districts take to ensure students are physically safe while in the building? Is the district doing enough or would you like to see more?

As a parent, the safety of our children is my top priority. I often hear about the safety drills my daughter participates in and understand the importance of these ongoing efforts to ensure students are prepared for any emergency. Our schools are not immune to the societal safety concerns we see around us, which is why I’m pleased to know that our Board of Education and administration are staying proactive and responsive. If elected, I will focus on maintaining a secure environment for all students. It’s reassuring to know that the district has already implemented comprehensive emergency response protocols. These protocols, which include clear, step-by-step procedures for lockdowns, evacuations, and other emergencies, are in line with the safety drills my daughter has shared with me. Our district’s Annual Safety and Security Update also shows that we continually review and enhance our safety measures, including active visitor management, ongoing threat assessments, and regular drills. While these efforts are commendable, I strongly believe we must always seek further improvements. As a board member, I will advocate for regular safety audits, enhanced professional development for staff, and continued focus on social and emotional support for students. Our children deserve a secure environment where they can focus on learning, build strong relationships, and thrive without fear. I am committed to making sure our district remains the safe haven our students need to succeed, today and in the future.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

I have two beautiful children who have spent most of their schooling in public education, and this personal experience fuels my commitment to our schools. As a parent, I understand the vital importance of creating a safe, nurturing environment where every student can learn, grow, and thrive.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

I believe our district plays a pivotal role in carefully vetting and selecting the curricular resources and library materials available to our students. The district’s responsibility is to ensure that all materials are research-based, aligned with state standards, and truly meet the diverse needs of all learners. This means that every resource should offer students the opportunity to connect with the content and view it from multiple perspectives, enabling them to become critical consumers of information.

If elected as a board member, I would ensure the district must establish transparent and rigorous review processes that consider educational value and inclusivity. As a parent, I am deeply committed to ensuring that our curriculum not only provides core academic knowledge but also empowers students to think critically about the world around them. I will work to support policies that uphold these standards, ensuring that our educational resources prepare every student for success in a complex and evolving society.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

As a mom who wants the best for all of our students, I understand how important it is that every tax dollar is used wisely. I also know that taxes can feel high, and it’s important for people to understand why. This concern stems from a referendum passed more than two decades ago, when Kendall County was one of the fastest-growing counties in the country. As a result, there was a real need to build more schools to accommodate this growth—specifically 12 new schools. In 2006, our community passed a referendum that allowed the district to secure bonds totaling $500 million to fund the construction. Over the years, the district has been making payments on these bonds, and the good news is that within a few years, taxpayers should begin to see a decrease in their taxes. As a mom and a potential board member, I recognize the importance of overseeing every dollar spent. It’s critical to understand that 80% of the district’s funds go directly to staff salaries, which I wholeheartedly support. We must invest in the educators who are serving our children, my child included. The remaining funds are carefully allocated, and as a board member, I will ensure that any district purchase over $20,000 follows a competitive request-for-proposal process to look for opportunities to save and make thoughtful decisions. I’m committed to thorough oversight, transparency, and ensuring that every tax dollar is used effectively so that we continue to provide the best education for our children while also protecting the interests of taxpayers.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

As a candidate for the school board and a parent who cares deeply about our kids, I want to assure you that we planned for the temporary nature of COVID relief funds. These funds were specifically provided to address the learning loss our students experienced during the pandemic by funding targeted projects like accelerated learning programs. They were never intended to be a permanent part of our budget.

Based on information reported during board meetings these funds were used for short term needs, and the district is prepared for the gradual conclusion. There won’t be a need to make drastic spending adjustments when the relief money ends. Instead, we’ll continue to rely on our regular funding to maintain and improve our educational programs.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

I fully support all policies adopted by our school board, in line with the recommendations of the Illinois Association of School Boards, especially as Title IX is a federal law. Our district policy states that Title IX sex discrimination includes discrimination on the basis of sex stereotypes, sex characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, and/or gender identity.

As a parent and candidate for the school board, I am committed to ensuring our schools remain safe, respectful, and inclusive environments for every student. I believe that upholding these policies is both a legal responsibility and a moral imperative, so that all our children can learn and thrive without fear of discrimination.

As a future board member and a dedicated parent, I believe in supporting every student, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. I am committed to upholding our district policies which align with Title IX to ensure that transgender students are treated with dignity and respect in every aspect of their educational experience.

I’ve never heard my children or their friends express concerns about sharing spaces with transgender peers; instead, their focus remains on academics, friendships, and staying safe from bullying. In our schools, students are more troubled by issues like graffiti targeting specific groups than by concerns over shared facilities.

These are the core values I plan to uplift on the board: a commitment to a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all students. Every student deserves to feel supported and valued, and I will work tirelessly to maintain that standard.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

I firmly believe that protecting our students’ privacy is paramount. Both federal and state laws are clear: student information cannot be accessed by any agency without proper parental consent. Even in cases involving agencies like ICE, a signed warrant from a judge is required before they can gain access to our school grounds. As a board member, I am committed to ensuring that our district strictly adheres to these legal standards, safeguarding the rights and privacy of every student and family in our community.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

The top three issues our district is currently facing include: 1. Federal Government’s Impact on Education: The ongoing actions at the federal level, including attempting to eliminate the Department of Education, pose challenges to our schools. Specifically, cuts to important programs like the IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) and Title Funds could have significant consequences for providing support to students with special needs and other necessary educational resources. 2. Funding Stability through Evidence-Based Funding (EBF): The state’s Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) has made a noticeable difference in supporting our district financially. This funding model has proven to be an essential tool in helping us achieve financial stability. Moving forward, it is critical for the state to continue supporting and maintaining proper funding levels to ensure our schools can thrive and address the needs of all students. 3. Maintaining Financial Stability: As an incoming board, one of our key responsibilities will be ensuring that our revenue sources, including the levy, remain intact. It’s essential that we continue to secure, manage, and optimize funding so that our district can maintain its financial health and continue providing quality education for all students. As a future board member, I am committed to supporting policies and initiatives that strengthen our district’s financial resources and ensure every student receives a high-quality education.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

As a parent and if elected a future school board member, I understand the concerns on both sides of the debate when it comes to cell phone use in schools. With the growing evidence that cell phones can be a major distraction in the classroom and hinder student engagement, I agree with the idea that we need to create an environment where students can focus on their learning. I also understand that the opportunity to communicate with children during school hours is important for many parents, especially in emergency situations. If the state moves forward with the proposal to ban personal wireless devices during class, it will be our responsibility as a school board to adopt a policy that aligns with this expectation while considering exceptions such as special education or emergency situations. I will support policies that are in the best interest of student achievement, mental health, and social interaction while recognizing the need for balance in connecting families. I fully support district policies that aim to reduce distractions and potentially prevent harmful behavior such as cell phone bullying, which we know can be a significant issue in schools. However, as a parent, I will also work to ensure that there are appropriate and accessible means for families to stay connected, including maintaining clear communication channels for emergencies. Our goal should always be to create a learning environment where all students can thrive, while also respecting the needs and concerns of families.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

I believe that cell phone policies should include well-defined exceptions for emergencies and specific educational purposes. For example, teachers could be allowed to approve cell phone use when it enhances learning such as for research, interactive lessons, or as part of a special education plan. In emergency situations, policies should ensure that students have secure and accessible means to contact their families.

These exceptions should be clearly articulated in our district’s policy, with guidelines that specify when and how cell phones may be used without disrupting the learning environment. My goal is to support policies that minimize distractions and address issues like cell phone bullying while ensuring that our students remain safe and our families stay connected when it matters most.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

As a parent and a future school board member, I take concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones very seriously. Technology can be a powerful tool for learning, but it also opens the door to potential risks like cyberbullying, inappropriate content, and distractions in the classroom. In addressing these concerns, I support policies that limit cell phone usage during instructional time while creating clear exceptions for emergencies and educational purposes, as outlined in previous responses. However, we must go further to provide a safe digital environment for our students. This means implementing robust digital safety programs and providing professional development for teachers to help them identify and address cyberbullying and inappropriate behavior. We need stronger monitoring tools and filters to prevent students from accessing harmful or inappropriate content through their phones. I also believe it’s crucial to encourage open communication with students about responsible digital citizenship, so they understand how their actions online can affect others, and to involve parents in fostering responsible cell phone use. Furthermore, if cell phone use is allowed for emergencies or educational purposes, we can ensure that there are clear guidelines and accountability in place for when phones should and should not be used. Schools should also have resources in place for students who experience bullying, ensuring that they know how to report incidents and receive support. By taking these steps, we can create a balanced policy that protects students from the negative effects of technology while ensuring a safe and focused learning environment where both academic achievement and mental health are prioritized.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

I believe AI has the potential to enhance learning, but it’s important to establish clear guidelines for its use. As a future board member and parent, I support allowing students to use AI as an assistive tool provided that its use is structured to maintain academic integrity and foster genuine learning. By setting clear parameters, we can ensure that AI augments our educational experience without undermining critical thinking and original work.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

I believe transparency and community engagement are key. That’s why I support continuing our community budget forums to provide opportunities for open dialogue and Q&A during the budget development period.

Our website already offers valuable information, displaying revenue, expenditures, and comparative trend data starting from January. This one-year trend helps our community understand how funds are allocated and spent.

If elected I would ensure our financial reports are not only fully public but also easy to understand. I’ll work to present clear, accessible data and contextual explanations so that every stakeholder can see how our resources support quality education for our students.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

I firmly believe that parents and community members should play an active role in shaping decisions about curricula and school policies. As a parent myself, I understand the importance of being heard and involved in these processes. That’s why I would advocate for continued community forums, listening tours, and soliciting feedback through surveys and questionnaires. These efforts ensure that diverse perspectives are heard, creating a collaborative environment where everyone can have a say in decisions that affect our children’s education. By engaging with parents and the community throughout these processes, we can make sure that the policies and curricula we adopt truly serve the needs of all students. As a future school board member, I will prioritize transparency, openness, and inclusivity, making sure that everyone’s voice is valued in shaping the learning experience of our kids.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I do not support banning books in school libraries or classrooms. As a former school principal, I have worked directly with parents who had concerns about certain book selections due to their personal beliefs. Rather than restricting access, we provided alternative options that aligned with Common Core literacy standards, ensuring that all students continued to develop essential reading and critical skills.

I believe in fostering choice, inclusivity, and intellectual freedom while also maintaining a high scholastic standard. Schools should provide diverse literary materials that encourage students to engage with different perspectives, promoting critical analysis and open discussion. Decisions about book selections should be guided by educational value, age appropriateness, and alignment with curriculum goals, rather than personal or political preferences. By respecting the diverse perspectives of our community, we create an environment that supports both learning and individual choice.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

I would prioritize maintaining appropriate class sizes while adhering to state guidelines and collective bargaining agreements related to special programming needs and class sizes. Ensuring that our classrooms are neither overcrowded nor understaffed is essential for providing quality education. As a future board member, I will work closely with district leadership to assess staffing levels and, when needed, make adjustments to ensure we maintain the programs and services our students deserve without exceeding recommended class sizes. My goal is to strike a balance that keeps our students’ learning needs at the forefront while respecting our teachers and contractual agreements.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I believe the district has a responsibility to offer competitive and attractive compensation packages to ensure we attract and retain high-quality teachers. It’s critical that we prioritize professional learning opportunities for our educators to build their capacity and continuously improve their teaching practices. This helps ensure that all students no matter their background or learning needs are thriving. If elected, I will advocate for policies that support our teachers with the resources they need to succeed, creating an environment where both educators and students can flourish.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I understand the importance of collaboration when working with a team of board members, and I believe that accessibility should be a collective effort. As part of a team, I would work with my fellow board members to establish regular community engagement opportunities, such as forums and listening sessions. Together, we’d ensure that communication channels, like email and social media, are used effectively to keep the community updated and involved. I would also support setting up office hours, both virtual and in person, where constituents can reach out to discuss issues. Ultimately, my goal is to help create a culture of transparency and openness, where every parent, student, and community member is able to voice their concerns and be heard.