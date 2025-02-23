2025 Election Questionnaire: Patrice Bertheau, Geneva Alderman, Fifth Ward

Name:

Patrice Bertheau

What office are you seeking?

Geneva Alderman fifth ward

What is your political party?

Consolidated elections are non-partisan

What is your current age?

65

Occupation and employer:

Retired; financial analyst, secondary education, instructor in accounting and computer information systems, small business owner

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Precinct captain

City:

Geneva

Campaign Website:

Fb Patrice Bertheau Fifth-Ward

Education:

BA finance, minor accounting, Michigan State University

MBA minor economics, University of Chicago

Community Involvement:

Former Chairman Board of Trustees, Hesed House Aurora, Illinois

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married two adult children three grandchildren

Questions:

City officials have made it clear that Geneva’s facilities need to be either replaced or extensively remodeled. With the withdrawal of the referendum for this year, do you support a new ballot question for 2026 to get voter support to meet these needs? Why or why not?

I agree that some of Geneva’s public facilities require extensive capital investment. I do not think that a simple ballot question provides enough detail to adequately capture the scope and impact on Geneva residents . I think that considerable work needs to be done by the city council to formulate detailed construction plans with correlated financial impacts presented over a series of public meetings. Transparency and community engagement are key factors for a successful referendum.

Discuss how you would implement the Geneva Strategic Plan Advisory Committee plan, which measures the city’s goals and prioritizes its resources.

The city council is tasked with prioritizing and implementing action items in order to achieve the goals established in the strategic plan. As a voice of the fifth ward on the council, I would present tangible, timely solutions to the concerns facing the residents that I represent.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Local law enforcement needs to follow the laws established by their jurisdiction.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1: enhance transparency and foster direct communication

- create a clear and effective communication channel between residents and city council to ensure that residents’ perspectives are represented in the decision-making process.

2: develop a cohesive infrastructure plan supporting the historic downtown district

- revitalize and maintain public property, rehabilitate abandoned buildings, and ensure that the historic downtown district remains a thriving, attractive hub for local business and tourism, maximizing value for taxpayers while enhancing the community’s identity and economic vitality

3: balance the historical significance of the community with the protection of individual rights

- recognizing the unique, cultural historical legacy of the area, I will strive to provide consistency and transparency to ensure that residents rights are respected and upheld.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Balancing these aspects requires a nuanced approach where short-term economic gains are weighed against long-term environmental health. This balance often involves trade-offs, but the overarching goal is to create a system where economic activity supports or at least does not harm the environment.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Develop a comprehensive plan for capital improvements, establish budgetary reserves for future capital investment needs, identify areas where sidewalks and bike paths do not connect and provide timely solutions to address those needs.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The city council plays a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and business development. I would focus on:

1. Policy Making and Regulation:

- Zoning and Land Use: Implement zoning laws that encourage business development in appropriate areas, balancing commercial, industrial, and residential spaces.

- Business-Friendly Regulations: Streamline regulations to make it easier for businesses to start, operate, and expand while ensuring compliance with safety, environmental, and community standards.

2. Economic Development Initiatives:

- Incentives and Grants: Offer tax incentives, grants, or low-interest loans to attract new businesses or help existing ones grow. This can include support for small businesses, startups, or industries critical to the local economy.

- Public-Private Partnerships: Facilitate collaborations between the city, park district, forest preserve, private concerns for infrastructure improvements.

3. Marketing and Attraction:

- Work closely with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, which does an excellent job promoting the city, attracting businesses and tourists alike through its extensive programming.

4. Fiscal Responsibility:

- Budget Allocation: Ensure city funds are allocated wisely to support economic growth without compromising other municipal services.

- Financial Management: Keep the city financially stable to assure businesses that the local government is a reliable partner.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

As a representative of the fifth ward, I would engage with the community about specific safety concerns and present them to the city council for solutions.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

By following existing state and federal laws and implementing the action items adopted in the Geneva strategic plan.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I believe mechanisms already exist to address corruption and conflicts of interest in public office. it is incumbent upon the county and state to enforce those policies. There is also a code of conduct established by the city of Geneva that violations of can be reported to and examined by the city attorney.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I have established digital and social media vehicles available for fifth ward residents to access. I will provide transparency via quarterly newsletters posted on line and provide periodic public forums where issues can be presented.