St. Charles Fourth of July fireworks traffic advisory

Attendees gathered in Mt. St. Mary Park in St. Charles to watch the St. Charles July 4th Fireworks on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The fireworks were launched from Langum Park for the first time. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The St. Charles Police Department has announced road closures and parking restrictions that will be in place during the Fourth of July fireworks show in Langum Park.

Personnel from St. Charles’ police, public works and emergency management agencies will in located in various spots on both sides of the Fox River to help move vehicles around the temporary road closures.

The following roadways will be affected during the fireworks, beginning at about 9:30 p.m. July 4:

Southbound Riverside Avenue/Route 25: Southbound traffic will be detoured east to South 7th Avenue, then south on 7th and then west back to Riverside via Moore Avenue.

Southbound traffic will be detoured east to South 7th Avenue, then south on 7th and then west back to Riverside via Moore Avenue. Northbound Riverside Avenue/Route 25: Northbound traffic will be detoured east on Moore, north on 7th and east on Illinois Avenue back to Riverside.

Northbound traffic will be detoured east on Moore, north on 7th and east on Illinois Avenue back to Riverside. Prairie Street Bridge: The bridge will close 15 minutes before the fireworks begin, and will open back up once the fireworks have ended.

Road closures after the fireworks:

South 7th Avenue between Madison & Fern avenues: Will be closed briefly to allow pedestrians to exit from the east side of Langum Park.

Will be closed briefly to allow pedestrians to exit from the east side of Langum Park. South 2nd Street/Route 31 between Prairie & Mosedale streets: Will be closed briefly for pedestrians to exit Mount Saint Mary Park.

To accommodate the large volume of traffic, additional parking restrictions will be posted and in effect on the following local streets, and police ask drivers to check for restrictions before parking. Parking restrictions will be in force in the following areas:

South Avenue from Riverside Avenue to South 7th Avenue

South 6th Avenue from Adams to Riverside avenues

Madison Avenue from South 6th Avenue to South 7th Avenue

Mosedale and Horne streets from Geneva Road to South 3rd Street

Brownstone, Cobblestone and Bluestone drives

Horne Street from South 3rd Street to Geneva Road

Edward Avenue from South 7th Avenue to Nicholas Avenue

South 10th Street from Madison to Fern avenues

Fern Avenue from South 7th to South 12th avenues

Ronzheimer Avenue from South 7th Avenue to South 12th Avenue

South side of Moore Avenue from Riverside Avenue to South 7th Avenue

Devereaux Way/Public Works entrance.

Police also advised that, for safety reasons, there will be no fireworks observation allowed on the fifth level of the westside parking deck on 1st Street. The area of Langum Park along Riverside Avenue is also not a designated viewing area.

The Indiana Street Pedestrian Bridge also will be closed beginning July 3rd.

Police ask drivers to be aware that there will be heavy traffic before and after the fireworks display. Delays are to be expected and alternate routes of travel should be considered.