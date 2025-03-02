2025 Election Questionnaire: Brandi Robinson, Oswego District 308 Board of Education

Name:

Brandi Robinson

What office are you seeking?

District 308 School Board Member

What is your political party?

Nonpartisan

What is your current age?

41

Occupation and employer:

Program Manager at UnitedHealth Group

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Not applicable

City:

Aurora

Campaign Website:

facebook.com/share/1DSHu93ZhM/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Education:

Bachelor of Science, Human Resources Management and Marketing - Purdue University, 2006

Master of Science, Management and Organizational Behavior - Organizational Development Concentration - Benedictine University, 2013

Community Involvement:

Mentoring at North Central College

Project Management Professionals Group

Community work with numerous church organizations in the community

Community work engaging families with special needs resources, events, etc.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Two children

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Improving reading and English proficiency, as well as state test scores in Oswego Community Unit School District 308 (or any district), requires a multi-faceted approach. Here are some key strategies that I would recommend:

Early Literacy Program by Implementing evidence-based phonics and literacy instruction in elementary schools or by expanding access to high-quality pre-K programs to ensure early exposure to language skills.

Enhance professional development for teachers by offering training on evidence based reading strategies, including the science of reading.

Increase access to high-quality reading materials in libraries and classrooms.

Strengthen parent and community involvement by offering workshops to help parents support literacy at home.

As diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being rolled back in organizations around the country, what role does the school district have to play in ensuring a diverse community of learners has equal opportunities for success?

School districts play a crucial role in ensuring that all students—regardless of race, background, or socioeconomic status—have equal opportunities for success. Even as some organizations roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, public schools remain responsible for fostering inclusive environments where every student can thrive. Here’s how a district can uphold these principles:

1. Equitable Access to Resources

Ensure all students have access to high-quality curriculum, technology, and enrichment opportunities.

Expand funding for schools serving historically underserved communities.

Provide free tutoring, mentoring, and academic support programs for students in need.

2. Culturally Responsive Teaching & Curriculum

Integrate diverse perspectives into the curriculum, ensuring that students see themselves reflected in what they learn.

Train educators in culturally responsive teaching strategies that recognize and value students’ diverse backgrounds.

Support bilingual and English Language Learner (ELL) programs to serve multilingual students effectively.

3. Addressing Disparities in Achievement & Discipline

Use data to identify and address disparities in academic achievement, special education placement, and disciplinary actions.

Implement restorative justice practices instead of punitive discipline measures that disproportionately affect marginalized students.

Provide implicit bias training for teachers and administrators.

4. Strengthening Family & Community Engagement

Establish partnerships with diverse community organizations to support students and families.

Host multilingual and culturally inclusive events to foster stronger school-family connections.

Offer parent education programs to help families navigate the school system and advocate for their children.

5. Recruiting & Retaining a Diverse Educator Workforce

Prioritize hiring and retaining teachers and administrators from diverse backgrounds.

Create mentorship and leadership development programs for educators of color.

Foster an inclusive work environment where diverse educators feel valued and supported.

Even as DEI programs face challenges in some sectors, school districts have both an obligation to ensure that every student-regardless of background- has the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed.

Do you think the district is doing enough to ensure that schools are drug-free environments? Why or why not? And if not, what more can be done?

Ensuring that schools are drug-free environments is a critical responsibility for any school district, CUSD 308 has implemented several measures to address drug use among students that include Student Support Services, Incident Report Systems, and Disciplinary Actions.

Areas of improvement to generate additional initiatives to strengthen efforts in maintaining drug-free schools, CUSD 308 could consider the following strategies:

Comprehensive Drug Education Programs: Implement age-appropriate, evidence-based drug education curricula across all grade levels to inform students about the risks associated with drug use.

Promote participation in extracurricular activities to provide students with positive outlets and reduce the likelihood of drug involvement. Evaluation: Continuously assess the effectiveness of drug prevention programs and policies, making data-driven adjustments as needed.

By adopting a comprehensive and proactive approach, CUSD 308 can enhance its efforts to ensure a safe and drug-free learning environment for all students.

What steps can districts take to ensure students are physically safe while in the building? Is the district doing enough or would you like to see more?

Ensuring the physical safety of students within school buildings is a paramount concern for any educational institution. The district has implemented several measures to promote a secure learning environment, such as Students Rights and Responsibilities Code, Incident Reporting System, and ALICE Training.Additional steps to enhance student safety should continue evolve as it’s imperative the safety of everyone in the district.

Comprehensive Safety assessment

Mental Health Support

Community and Law Enforcement Collaboration

By continuously assessing and updating safety protocols, CUSD 308 can work towards providing an even safer environment for its students and staff.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

Yes, they attend public schools. I have one in second grade and another in ninth grade.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The school district plays a crucial role in determining which materials are available in libraries and curricula, balancing educational value, inclusivity, and community standards while upholding students’ rights to access diverse information. With that, the following are guidelines to consider:

1. Establish Clear, Transparent Selection Policies

Adopt evidence-based guidelines for selecting books and curriculum materials that align with state education standards.

2. Uphold Intellectual Freedom & Diverse Representation

Provide books and curricula that reflect a wide range of backgrounds, cultures, and viewpoints.

Ensure materials represent historically marginalized groups to promote inclusivity.

Protect students’ right to access information while respecting parental concerns.

3. Respond Thoughtfully to Challenges & Concerns

Establish a formal process for reviewing book or curriculum challenges that includes educators, parents, and students.

4. Align with Educational Standards & Critical Thinking Goals

Select materials that meet state and national learning standards.

Encourage critical thinking by including diverse perspectives, even on controversial topics.

Equip students with media literacy skills to analyze and evaluate different viewpoints.

5. Foster Community Engagement

Hold open discussions with parents, educators, and students about curriculum choices.

Provide opt-out options for parents who prefer alternative assignments for their children.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

Property taxes are the primary funding source for CUSD 308, as they are for most Illinois school districts. Many residents express concerns that taxes are too high, especially considering the impact on homeowners, but others argue that strong school funding is necessary for maintaining high-quality education and property values.A few ways to protect taxpayers’ interest while supporting schools:

Increase Financial Transparency - provide clear accessible breakdowns of how tax dollars are spent

Maximize funding efficient - reduce administrative costs without impacting classroom learning or explore shared services with neighboring districts to cut cost.

Seek alternative funding sources - expand grants and partnerships with local businesses and community organizations.

Prioritize Spending on student outcomes - academic programs, teacher retention, stud

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

As federal COVID-19 relief funds, such as the CARES Act and the Digital Equity Formula Grant, conclude, the CUSD 308 faces the challenge of adjusting its budget to maintain financial stability. The district has previously implemented budget cuts to address financial constraints, including a $4.9 million reduction approved by the Board of Education in 2020.To navigate the end of COVID-19 relief, I would recommend the following:

Conduct a comprehensive financial assessment to understand where can cost be cut without compromising educational quality.

Explore alternative revenue streams - seek grants, private foundations, to support programs or initiatives.

Enhance operational efficiency by implementing energy- saving measures and other cost-reductions strategies

Engage the community by being transparent with the stakeholders about the districts financial situation.

By proactively implementing these strategies, CUSD 308 can mitigate the impact of the expiration of COVID-19 relief funds and continue to provide quality education to its students.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

We should find a balance approach, a school district’s role is to ensure fair, inclusive polices while complying with federal and state laws. Potential approaches include:

Case-by-Case Considerations: Allowing flexibility based on the sport, competition level, and student needs. Clear Guidelines & Open Dialogue: Engaging parents, students, and educators to develop policies that promote fairness and respect for all students.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

The presence of ICE agents on school grounds is a sensitive and complex issue, particularly given the potential impact on undocumented students and their families. We should prioritize safety, privacy, and well-being, and take steps to create an environment where all students feel secure and supported, regardless of their immigration status. The district’s current policy is meeting the current needs.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Leadership Changes

Facility and Infrastructure Projects

Technology and Communication challenges

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

While cell phones can be valuable tools for communication, learning and emergency situation, they can also be distractions in the classroom. A balances approach allows students to use their devices during designated times, such as lunch or passing periods, while maintaining clear policies that minimize disruptions to learning. Schools should work with educations, students, and parents to establish guidelines that support both academic success and responsible technology use.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Yes, cell phone polices should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific education purpose. For instance, if it’s the following:

Medical needs Emergency situations (lockdowns, weather, etc.) Educational purposes as the teacher may allow it for research, calculators or educational apps Parental communication for urgent matters Before and after school use

By clearly defining these exceptions in a school policy, administrators can maintain a structured approach while accommodating legitimate needs.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

To address cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through students’ cell phones, the following implementation may be helpful:

Content filtering and monitoring as students are required to connect to the schools Wi-fi, which can filter to block inappropriate content and prevent access to harmful websites Parent involvement Reporting and support systems Strict consequences for violations

With each of the above items, this may allow for a safer digital environment while still allowing responsible phone use.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

Yes, but with clear guidelines to ensure it is used ethically and effectively. AI can be a powerful tool for learning, research, and creativity, but should not replace critical thinking or academic integrity.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

A transparent financial reporting plan should focus accessibility, clarity ad engagement to ensure that budgets and expenditures are publicly available to and easy to understand. My approach would consist of the following:

Centralized online access by dedicating a financial transparency web page on the district website Clear and understandable reports Regular updates and accessibility Community engagement and feedback

In all, making financial information easily accessible, understandable, and interactive, could help the district build trust with the community and encourage informed participation in the district decision-making.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

To effectively involve parents and community members in the curriculum or policy changes, we must implement a structure transparent and inclusive approach. Whether by establishing clear communication channels, partner with local organizations, explain rationale for changes or etc.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I oppose banning books in school libraries or classrooms. I grew up reading at the library and believe this should be a choice for everyone.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Balancing appropriate class size with current teaching staffing levels can be challenging. However, I would recommend the following:

Professional Development by providing teachers with training on classroom management and differentiated instruction. Community partnerships with local organizations for additional resources to alleviate some of the pressure on teachers.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

CUSD 308 is implementing several initiatives to attract and support teachers whether by recruitment efforts, professional development (grants like Perkins Career). While these efforts demonstrate a commitment and support, we have room for specific budget allocations and sufficient of resources dedicated to these areas.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Absoultely!