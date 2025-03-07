2025 Election Questionnaire: Elias Palacios, St. Charles District 303 Board of Education

Name:

Elias Palacios

What office are you seeking?

SAINT CHARLES COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT 303 BOARD

What is your political party?

Schools’ districts are non-partisans

What is your current age?

64

Occupation and employer:

Retired Senior Public Service Administrator for the State of Illinois

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Campton Hills

Campaign Website:

voteforepalacios.org

Education:

Grand Canyon University,Phoenix, AZ.Currently pursuing aPh.D. with a concentration in Industrial and Organization Psychology.

Adler University, Chicago, Illinois. Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology.

Los Libertadores, School of Advanced Professional Education located in Trujillo, Peru. Bachelor’s degree in business administration/accounting.

Montay College, Chicago Illinois. Certificate of Completion: Hispanic American Addictions Counseling Program.

John Marshall Law School, Chicago, Illinois. Certificate of Completion: Law Program for Community Developers and Social Workers.

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA. Certificate of completion. The Opioid Crisis in America.

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA. Certificate of completion: Exercising Leadership: Foundational Principles.

Illinois Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Professional Certification Association, Inc., (IAODAPCA) Springfield, Illinois. Certified Advanced Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Counselor (CAADC). This certificate meets international standards.

Community Involvement:

Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church in Saint Charles

Marital status/Immediate family:

My wife, Maria, and I are married with two wonderful children. Our 14-year-old son is in the 9th grade, and our 10-year-old daughter is in the 5th grade, both attending schools in the Saint Charles School District 303. We also have a rabbit and a small dog that add joy to our family.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

We need customized instruction, teacher training, diverse materials, parental engagement, technology integration, regular assessments, and effective after-school programs to boost reading skills and test scores. We must take these actions decisively to achieve significant improvement.

As diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being rolled back in organizations around the country, what role does the school district have to play in ensuring a diverse community of learners has equal opportunities for success?

The school district can recognize the importance of integrating diverse perspectives in curriculum development to foster cultural appreciation among students. It is also important to emphasize the need for training educators in cultural awareness and inclusive practices for equitable student support.

Do you think the district is doing enough to ensure that schools are drug-free environments? Why or why not? And if not, what more can be done?

The school district is not doing enough to ensure that schools are in drug-free environments. There are reports from parents and students about incidents involving possession and use of some drugs. Parents report a lack of communication with the school. We need drug prevention/early intervention programs to be accessible to students and parents. Parents are essential to the success of these programs. Additionally, it is crucial to assess any initiatives undertaken by the district.

What steps can districts take to ensure students are physically safe while in the building? Is the district doing enough or would you like to see more?

School districts can improve safety by hiring security, controlling access, using surveillance, and enforcing anti-bullying policies, with ongoing evaluations and active parents and community involvement. I don’t believe the school district is doing enough because there were reports from parents complaining about the lack of communication between the school administration and the school district when their children were experiencing bullying behaviors within the schools. Students must be safe within the school premises, including outside areas used for recreational activities, school buses, and school functions.

If you have children, do they or did they attend public school and was that for all of their K-12 school years?

My children have attended public schools since preschool and kindergarten up to the present time.

What do you see as the school district’s role in deciding what materials should be available in the library and in curricula?

The school district is crucial in selecting library and curriculum materials that meet educational standards and support diverse student needs. Involving educators, parents, and the community ensures representation and inclusivity, creating a supportive learning environment for all students.

Most of local residents' property taxes go to their school districts. Are taxes paid to your school district too high? What would you do to protect the interests of taxpayers?

Residents find school property taxes high. We should assess funding, promote transparency, and engage the community to reduce the tax burden while ensuring educational quality. Open communication is key.

Most of the COVID relief money from the federal government is coming to an end. What spending adjustments does your school district need to make to address that?

As federal COVID relief funding ends, our school district must assess the budget, prioritize essential programs, and ensure responsible spending. Engaging stakeholders is vital during this transition.

Should Title IX cover sexual orientation or gender identity? What are your views on the use of locker rooms and bathrooms by transgender students and their participating in sports?

Title IX should include both males and females. We should assign locker rooms and bathrooms specifically for each sex: male and female students. Additionally, we should classify students involved in sports into two groups: boys and girls. We can achieve this while honoring students’ cultural backgrounds, languages, traditions, faiths and personal beliefs.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

ICE presence on school grounds creates fear and anxiety, especially for undocumented students. I advocate for policies that limit ICE entry without a warrant or prior notice and training for staff on their rights. Schools should be safe zones for all students to learn and grow.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Concerns regarding safety, academic achievement, and tax issues are prevalent.

Safety concerns include mental health issues, drug use, and incidents of bullying.

Many students are not performing at grade level when it comes to academic achievement.

Additionally, numerous taxpayers have reported tax-related issues, mainly when inadequate funding allocation, and communication with stakeholders is poor.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

Students should not be allowed to use cell phones during school hours, but they need to have easy access when an emergency arises. St. Charles School Board needs to consider this to preserve all students’ safety while in school.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Yes, for emergencies and some educational purposes. These exceptions need to be defined by all stakeholders, especially parents who ultimately are responsible for raising their children.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

I propose the following main actions: Engage parents through workshops on phone management and implement content filters on the school Wi-Fi.

Should students be able to use AI in schoolwork?

A balanced approach could be beneficial. School districts should create guidelines for the ethical use of AI in education, helping students gain skills while actively engaging in their studies.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

Initially, I’ll evaluate the existing system, followed by simplified reports that offer concise financial overviews with visual aids. We’ll also hold regular workshops to explain the budget and address any questions from stakeholders.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

I would assess the existing strategies and enhance the ones needed, such as continuing engagement with parents and community members. Also, it encourages representation from underrepresented groups within the district.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I don’t support banning books, but stakeholders must choose age-appropriate books for students. Parents should play a key role in this process.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

I would evaluate current staffing to identify surpluses or shortages, regularly monitor class sizes and student performance to make informed adjustments, and explore alternative staffing solutions, such as hiring part-time or retired teachers to manage class sizes without significantly increasing costs.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I don’t know. However, I will assess the situation and act appropriately.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

To remain accessible to my constituents, I would create communication channels like town hall meetings, open office hours, and an online platform for questions. I’d also use social media and newsletters for updates and feedback.