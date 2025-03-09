2025 Election Questionnaire: Robert Kasper, St. Charles City Council, Ward 1

Name: Robert Kasper

What office are you seeking? City Council — Ward 1

What is your political party? Nonpartisan

What is your current age? 36

Occupation and employer: Family Medicine Physician, Northwestern Medicine

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: St. Charles

Campaign Website: kasper4stc.com

Education:

BS in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology — Benedictine University

Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine — Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University

Community Involvement: Previously served as South Regional Director of Chicago Area Mountain Bikers

Marital status/Immediate family: Married

Questions:

How important is sustainability/eco friendly energy? Major factors in decision to renew IMEA contract?

Sustainability is critical for the future of energy production as we continue to see the impacts of climate change on a global scale. Having a diverse portfolio of sustainable energy sources will allow for stable power delivery with a significantly lowered impact on the climate.The current IMEA contract has the City of St. Charles receiving approximately 80% of its power from coal-fired power plants. IMEA has not detailed how they plan on adjusting this portfolio to meet sustainability requirements. Considering the provisions of CEJA, where coal-fired power plants have to be phased out by 2045, it is important for the City to know what “off-ramp” IMEA has to cease the use of the Prairie State Energy Campus and what costs from that transition would be passed to the consumer.

Is keeping the dam important to you? Why?

The dam is a complicated issue, as evidenced by the ongoing debate regarding its future. I generally believe in the importance of supporting the natural ecosystem, and a dam significantly disrupts the natural flow of a river, which has effects on fish migration and habitats. That said, there are benefits for having a dam in place, including allowing for the use of pleasure craft and potentially helping to mitigate flooding. Meanwhile, we are still awaiting further information from the Army Corps of Engineers regarding the pros and cons of removing the dam and what the long term effects would be. In addition, we have to also consider the potential costs for maintenance of the dam should there be evidence that repairs are indicated. In short, while my personal opinion comes down on the side of removing the dam, I believe that my role on City Council would be to evaluate the evidence on all sides, as well as to best represent the interests of my constituents. When the final reports are available for review, only then can we make the most-educated decisions regarding the future of the dam.

Are there any businesses you would not accept campaign donations from?

I will not be accepting donations from any businesses.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Pursuant to Illinois law as signed in 2017 by Gov. Rauner, local law enforcement is barred from cooperation with ICE in their investigations and deportation procedures. As ICE is the enforcement division of the Department of Homeland Security, they should have the resources at their disposal to complete their work without further assistance. When local law enforcement becomes involved in the execution of ICE operations, it decreases the trust of many people in their police department to the extent that it can limit cooperation with the community in the future.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Improvements in pedestrian safety: I plan to work with the appropriate departments and agencies to study and implement crosswalks and infrastructure to improve access to our entire community for all people. I will also work to ensure that the improvements made are in alignment with the Americans with Disabilities Act.Fiscal responsibility: I will continue to support the work of the City Administrator and Finance Department in being appropriate stewards of taxpayer funds. It is important for the City to be sufficiently funding its required services, while also looking to continually pay down existing debts. Furthermore, it is important for the government to be judicious in its use of TIF funding in both creating new districts or extending current districts.Environmental stewardship: I will require any new approved developments to demonstrate their processes for minimizing the impact on our local environment. I would support a process to incentivize development of more environmentally friendly buildings and spaces.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I believe that there is space for the City to emphasize the dual goal of growing our business base with protecting the environment. I would support an incentive program that rewards developers based on their successful implementation of environmentally friendly methods and processes.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

It is important to ensure that there is adequate transportation infrastructure for all citizens. A thorough transportation study would be critical in helping determine areas where this would best serve St. Charles. In terms of infrastructure, the most critical issue facing the city currently is the lack of safe crossings along Rt. 64. Also, the 1st Ward in particular has many areas where sidewalks are inconsistent, particularly in the northern sections of the ward. This makes it unsafe for people to walk without being at risk of vehicular traffic.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

City Council should not be a roadblock for businesses to face. It is important for the Council to work productively with our businesses to ensure that we continue to have the vibrant community we have. The City and Council should look into regulations that may no longer be relevant and streamline the process for businesses to succeed. That said, this has to be completed in a manner that continues to drive diversity of business to provide residents and visitors the ability to find what they need in our City.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

St. Charles is fortunate in that our crime rates--especially violent crime--are well below those of the rest of Illinois. That said, we need to ensure that we have a police department that is funded appropriately and promotes retention. The continued work with public pension funding is critical to this mission.

A significant concern that I see, however, is the prevalence of substance/alcohol use disorders as well as other mental health concerns. This has only worsened in recent years, and there should be some research into community programs that can be helpful in mitigating this as these can be underlying factors leading to other public safety risks.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

A major step in this direction has been the implementation of the Equity and Inclusion Commission, which has allowed for multiple viewpoints to be assessed when moving forward with the Strategic Plan. Areas for more immediate intervention can be the improvement of city infrastructure to ensure that facilities are meeting or exceeding ADA standards. The city can expand their Business Improvement Grant program to provide more funding to assist local businesses in making necessary changes to ensure that St. Charles is accessible for all.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Government officials have the obligation to report conflicts of interest. This should be an annual process of disclosure. Furthermore, officials should recuse themselves from issues from which they may have undue influence from their outside work.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will ensure that constituents that reach out are afforded a timely response to their concerns. I will welcome constituents to contact me via telephone, email, or in person. Furthermore, I propose having town hall meetings within the ward at least twice a year.