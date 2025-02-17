2025 Election Questionnaire: Steve Weber, St. Charles City Council, Fifth Ward

Name:

Steve Weber

What office are you seeking?

Alderman 5th Ward

What is your political party?

Nonpartisan

What is your current age?

47

Occupation and employer:

VP of Sales at Highland Trading Group

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Kane County Board and Current Alderman St. Charles 5th Ward

City:

St. Charles

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

Army

Community Involvement:

Coaching, Holiday Food Giveaway Charity Board, Mentoring for young professionals

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married for 26 years to my wife Nicole and we have 3 wonderful children. Alana, Franky & Tommy

Questions:

How important is sustainability/eco friendly energy? Major factors in decision to renew IMEA contract?

It is extremely important to have sustainable power and the more reliable and affordable eco-friendly energy gets we need to be willing to adapt where we get our energy from. We have not decided on the renewal of the IMEA contract. We are still doing our due diligence on our options.

Is keeping the dam important to you? Why?

The Dam has been a part of our city since its founding. If the Dam was never built St. Charles may not be what is is today. In fact when the first dam was built in 1836 our city name was Charleston. It has since been repaired in 1839, 1881, 1891, 1918 and 1939. The damn is actually the only dam on the Fox River that has its original foundation. I am not in favor of removing it unless someone can show how it would improve the quality of life for all of St. Charles residents.

Are there any businesses you would not accept campaign donations from?

I do not accept any campaign donations. This is a small local election that requires grassroots efforts not money. I think its a red flag when any local candidate’s first request on a website is how someone can donate money.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

The Illinois trust act lays out what local law enforcement can do regarding illegal immigrants.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My priorities are always to improve the quality of life for our residents and create an inviting and safe community for others to enjoy. We have done a lot of infrastructure upgrades over the past four years especially as it relates to our water system. We need to continue to invest and protect our water supply and treat it so it goes back into the environment in a safe compliant way. We also have some very exciting development opportunities in our horizon. The old police station property and also the Charlestowne mall property. I also would like to work with all necessary Government entities to connect the Great Western Trail to downtown St. Charles.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

For projects that the city does we can push for more environmental sustainability to be implemented but for private projects we do not currently mandate that they must incorporate any sustainability other than what our construction codes call out.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

We currently have Pace, Ride in Kane & Call-n-ride along with a number of options including Taxi’s & Ride share services. I also view pedestrian biking and walkways as a form of transportation that we can improve. We have actually done a lot of investment in this space over that past year and have committed to continue this investment. We also need to continue to invest in all of our infrastructure as it makes our city work more efficiency and improves the quality of life for all residents and creates a community that people and business want to live and invest in.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The City needs to create a inviting business climate to attract business and investors and then help retain these businesses by being responsible with the tax revenue they provide by reinvesting into the community with great city services and beautification along with infrastructure investment to support growth and sustain current operations.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

We are very fortunate as a community that do not have any serious safety concerns. With that being said we can always do more and be proactive to increase public safety. We have a very active and unique community. We have a vibrant downtown that requires lots of enforcement to keep everyone safe. We also have a very active biking and running community. We have begun to invest in bike and pedestrian plans to create a safer community. We have also invested in a lot of new equipment for both our police and fire departments.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

We have a Equity & Inclusion commission that our current council created and I voted for that reports ways for us to invest in and assist in addressing any needs in our community. We are one of the few communities that has services which are mainly supported by private donors that helps people who are in need. These facilities include The Lazarus House along with Tri City Health Partnership.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes I support this. We must always be transparent about potential personal conflicts. As elected officials we have to annually fill out forms called financial disclosure forms and we also take an oath of office.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

All of my information is available on our city website. I have my city email and I list my personal phone number so constituents can call me directly. It always amazes me how surprised constituents are when I answer my phone. I prefer to speak either in person or over the phone verses hiding behind an email.