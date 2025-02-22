2025 Election Questionnaire: Amy Mayer, Geneva Alderperson, Fourth Ward

Name:

Amy Mayer

What office are you seeking?

Alderperson 4th ward

What is your political party?

Non-partisan

What is your current age?

52

Occupation and employer:

Vice President of Construction - Related Midwest

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Current Alderperson since 2021

City:

Geneva

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not answer.

Education:

Master of Architecture and Bachelor of Architectural Studies - University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana.

Community Involvement:

I am a founding board member of Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Chicago Chapter. I am also serving on the National board. I was part of the Williamsburg PTO 2020-2021. I volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, Rebuilding Together and was a Cub Scout volunteer.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I’m married to Davin Wickstrom who also grew up in Geneva. And we have one son. My parents moved to Geneva in the 1960’s and taught at Geneva schools. Both my parents have passed away.

Questions:

City officials have made it clear that Geneva’s facilities need to be either replaced or extensively remodeled. With the withdrawal of the referendum for this year, do you support a new ballot question for 2026 to get voter support to meet these needs? Why or why not?

I support a ballot question to advance funds for improved and new facilities. I especially hope that we can advance a new police station, but I also think that our other facilities need renovation and additions to meet the needs of our community. Bringing all facilities into the 21st century with good financial planning is the goal over time.

Discuss how you would implement the Geneva Strategic Plan Advisory Committee plan, which measures the city’s goals and prioritizes its resources.

I have supported the Geneva strategic plan by voting to advance the priority items and contributing to discussion regarding our priorities as a city.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Local law enforcement officers are prohibited from interfering or supporting federal immigration enforcement agents.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My top priority is to make sure the services provided by the city are delivered with great quality. I believe that in Geneva we benefit from an excellent police and fire departments, very well maintained municipal roadways and critical infrastructure such as water and sanitary services.

I support community and economic development that meets our strategic plan priorities. My record of support will continue when development projects are brought forward that match those priorities.

I support the people who do the work to keep our community safe, our road and walks clear, our drinking water clean and sanitary systems functioning as well as keep the electric system running.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I think passing updates building codes is a big step forward that we completed this year. In addition, our electric utility is now looking to broaden the use of renewables in the energy we purchase and ways to incorporate solar for residents and commercial users.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I think the current focus is on making bike routes that work for bikers and vehicles. I also support services such as Pace and Ride in Kane.

The exciting improvements that will come with the east state street project will hopefully begin this year as well.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

All of Geneva should support our wonderful local businesses and the city council should also encourage helping in all ways possible including using tax incentives, grant programs and TIF funds as appropriate.

We are very lucky to have such great local businesses and a steady flow of new businesses interested in joining the community. Helping businesses thrive and preserving our historic business district are very important to me. I have voted in favor of all incentives to local business related to updating the buildings to modern codes.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

I am concerned that our police station is antiquated and no longer serves the modern needs of a police department.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

As a city council we consider inclusion as a top priority for Geneva and this is reflected in the Strategic Plan. As a member of the council that grew up in Geneva, I welcome all people to Geneva and love seeing diverse perspectives added to our community.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Government officials already need to complete financial interest statements and are required to disclose conflict of interests. Enforcement is up to the council to determine but we haven’t had any issues with this as a council.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I’m available by email Amy.mayer4alderman@gmail.com or phone 630-232-0000 ext 4008

Or email me at amayer@geneva.il.us