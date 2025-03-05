2025 Election Questionnaire: Anthony Speciale, Sugar Grove Village Trustee

Name: Anthony “Tony” Speciale

What office are you seeking? Village of Sugar Grove Trustee

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 63

Occupation and employer: Retired/Sugar Grove Public Works Director

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I serve as a Sugar Grove Plan Commissioner and represent Sugar Grove on the Aurora Airport Advisory Board. Additionally, I previously held the position of Board Director in my subdivision and served as the President of the Lion’s Club.

City: Sugar Grove

Campaign Website: Facebook Tony Speciale

Education: Associate of Science degree, Chemistry, Illinois Certified Drinking Water Operator

Community Involvement: Lions Club, Sugar Grove Plan Commissioner, Village of Sugar Grove Appointee to the Aurora Airport Advisory Commission, and Village of Sugar Grove Town Center Committee.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to my wonderful wife, Rita, for 34 years. We have three children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Questions:

Are you in favor of the TIF agreement between Sugar Grove and Crown development? If so, why do you feel it is a fair deal and, if not, what should be different?

No, I do not like the TIF agreement. From my experience, it’s challenging to speculate about what was proposed and discussed during negotiations when you weren’t present in the room. That said, I would prefer to exclude the residential component.

How would you respond should the proposed referendum to reverse the village’s approval of The Grove project pass?

I am very concerned about this referendum because the information from the Village Attorney on the Village of Sugar Grove’s website indicates it may pose legal risks to the Village.

From the Village website: “The ordinances and resolutions were passed pursuant to an annexation agreement between the Village of Sugar Grove and Sugar Grove LLC. Because the annexation agreement commits the Village to granting certain entitlements, a “reversal” by the Village of the resolutions or ordinances could open up the Village to a “breach of contract” giving rise to liability on the part of the Village (65 ILCS 5/11-15.1-4).”

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

I believe that law enforcement should follow the law.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

I have dedicated much of my life to Sugar Grove, as a long-time resident and serving as the Public Works Director for nearly 20 years. I see fantastic opportunities here, and my four decades of municipal government experience will enable me to be an effective Village Trustee. I support controlled development.

We must continue to diversify our tax base to benefit the Village’s taxing bodies. We need to work diligently to achieve this goal. A diverse tax base also generates revenue that is needed to enhance and maintain our residents’ quality of life, by ensuring that our infrastructure—such as water, sanitation, sewer, sidewalks, and road maintenance—runs smoothly and efficiently.

I am eager to continue my work on the Town Center Committee to create spaces where residents and visitors from neighboring communities can dine, relax, live, work, and enjoy our amenities. We built a strong foundation for the Town Center concept, and I am committed to bringing that vision to life. Additionally, I want to expand this type of work, engage with more residents, and focus on other areas of Sugar Grove. This includes developing a community-wide trail system, re-configuring existing neighborhood parks to offer more amenities, and adding more sidewalks and pedestrian bridges to our community.

Lastly, as a retiree, I am dedicated to making our community more livable for our aging residents. Over the past decade, we have added two age-restricted senior apartment complexes and one assisted living facility in Sugar Grove. I will actively advocate for improved resources within our community, such as transportation options, shopping facilities, and services tailored to our senior residents.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I will encourage businesses to incorporate environmentally sustainable practices. Regarding economic development, our goal is to balance growth in a controlled manner. Our Village promotes environmental sustainability in several ways. Some recent initiatives include installing solar panels at our Water Treatment Plant, a recent zoning change that permits residents to install solar panels on front-facing roofs; the replacement of streetlights with LED lights; and an ordinance aimed at reducing light pollution to protect our night sky.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I would identify opportunities for improving mobility within the Village. Additionally, I plan to further develop our trail network and work towards creating a comprehensive community-wide trail system. I will also seek grants and collaborate with our government partners.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

This is an extremely important responsibility for elected officials. The Village has an established Economic Development team dedicated to attracting new businesses and ensuring the success of our existing ones. As a Village Trustee, we play a significant role in this process. As a retiree, I am able to devote a lot of time to this role. I can leverage my municipal background and expertise to be a valuable resource. Additionally, I would like to collaborate with Waubonsee Community College to explore potential partnerships between our business owners and the college. There are some exciting opportunities for collaboration in this area.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Our Village is safe, and the Police Department is doing an excellent job. However, it is important that our police department remains properly funded, staffed, and equipped to maintain its success.

One area I would like to collaborate on with the police department is the expansion of education programs focused on cybersecurity and scam prevention. Fraud and identity theft have nearly tripled over the past decade, with an identity theft occurring every 22 seconds. This initiative would be beneficial for residents of all ages, but I particularly want to work with our senior residents.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Having worked here for over two decades, I believe our Village has been welcoming and inclusive of all residents. However, as we now have additional living spaces for older residents, it is important that we also provide the appropriate services and resources to support them.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes. The Illinois Governmental Ethics Act (5 ILCS 420/) provides that certain elected municipal office holders, candidates, officials and employees are required to file a Statement of Economic Interests

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Being retired gives me a unique advantage. It takes effort and dedication to do the job correctly. I want to establish office hours to meet with residents and respond to emails and phone calls. I am flexible and can meet people at their convenience. Additionally, I can meet with business owners during their operating hours to observe their operations. My previous experience in the Village has prepared me well to be accessible to our community.