St. Charles School District 303 board candidates Heidi Fairgrieve (incumbent), Kate Bell (incumbent), Antonietta Berton-Nicklaus and Kimberly Rich talked about the future of schools in St. Charles in a Shaw Local candidate forum.

Note: candidate Arron White did not respond to requests to participate in the forum. You can read the full transcript from the forum here. You can download the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.