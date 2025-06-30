Republican state lawmaker won’t run for Congress in Underwood’s 14th District after all

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville has one fewer potential Republican challenger to worry about in 2026.

State Rep. Jed Davis of Newark on Monday announced he’ll seek reelection to the state House rather than run for Congress.

“Illinois is worth the fight,” Davis said in a Facebook post. “I’m officially running for reelection as your State Representative because the job’s not finished. From helping local families to proposing real solutions — and standing firm against broken policies and politicians — our voices matter now more than ever.”

Davis had filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission for Underwood’s 14th Congressional District seat and launched a campaign committee called Jed for Freedom DC.

From left: Republican James Marter of Oswego, Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Democrat Roman Valenciano of Earlville are running for the 14th Congressional District seat in 2026. (Photos provided to the Daily Herald Media Group)

He had a congressional campaign website, too: jedforfreedom.com. As of Monday morning, the website had been redesigned for a state House campaign.

Underwood has represented the 14th District since 2019.

Davis, whose hometown is about 23 miles southwest of Aurora, has represented the 75th District in the state House since 2023. He is a member of the Illinois Freedom Caucus.

Underwood announced in mid-May that she’ll run for reelection in the 14th District rather than battle for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated in 2026 by veteran Democrat Dick Durbin.

Underwood is facing a challenge for the Democratic nomination in the 14th from Earlville resident Roman Valenciano.

Davis’ departure from the 14th District contest leaves Oswego’s James Marter as the only declared Republican candidate. He also ran for Congress in 2018, 2020 and 2022 and for U.S. Senate in 2016.

The 14th District includes parts of Kane, Will and five other counties.

