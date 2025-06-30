What’s happening in Batavia: Fireworks light up the sky July 4

Celebrate Independence Day with Batavia’s annual fireworks show on Friday, July 4! Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of food, music, and fun – topped off by one of the best fireworks displays in the suburbs.

Food vendors will serve from 5 to 9:25 p.m. (cash recommended). The Batavia Community Band performs from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m., followed by announcements and acknowledgments at 9:25.

The main event – Batavia’s dazzling Sky Concert –begins at 9:30 p.m.

Full details and vendor list available at bataviafireworks.org.

Refuse and recycling rates increased July 1

As of July 1, refuse and recycling rates for Batavia residents increased as part of the City’s five-year contract with Groot Industries. This marked the third scheduled annual adjustment under the agreement.

Residents are billed quarterly by Groot and are required by City ordinance to maintain refuse and recycling service.

Updated pricing for carts/toters and stickers is available on the City’s website: bataviail.gov/refusecollectionprices.

Kids emergency preparedness class July 16

The Batavia Police Department and Kane County Emergency Management are hosting a free, hands-on emergency and disaster preparedness class for kids. Children entering grades 3–5 are invited to a Preparedness, Police & Popsicles mini camp on Wednesday, July 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave.

Children will learn the difference between emergencies, disasters, and hazards – and how to respond with confidence. Topics include basic first aid, calling 911, building a Go Bag, weather safety, gun safety and family communication plans. The course is designed to be age-appropriate, engaging, and empowering – not scary.

Kids will receive a Go Bag to take home, enjoy popsicles, and have lunch with Batavia Police officers and comfort dog River. The day also includes a tour of emergency vehicles.

Participants should bring a lunch and water bottle. Space is limited. For more information or to register, visit bataviail.gov/kidscamp.

Driveway permits and contractor scams

The City of Batavia reminds residents that a permit is required for any residential driveway or apron construction, replacement, enlargement, or reduction. Recently, some contractors have performed work without permits and misled homeowners by falsely claiming they were approved. Residents should complete the driveway permit application, available at bataviail.gov, and submit it to the Building Division at 100 N. Island Ave. For questions, call 630-454-2700. To protect yourself from fraud, review the City’s guide to avoiding contractor scams at bataviail.gov.

Plant a parkway tree

Batavia residents can help grow the city’s urban forest through the Parkway Tree Program. As part of Batavia’s reforestation efforts, the program offers high-quality, locally grown trees – such as White Oak and Bur Oak – selected to thrive in local conditions.

Funded by the City’s Non-Reusable Bag Fee, trees are available to residents at a discounted rate of $45–$65, which includes the tree, planting and mulch. Fall planting selections will be announced soon.

To learn more or reserve a tree, visit bataviail.gov/parkwaytree or call the Public Properties and Services Division at 630-454-2400.

Batavia reminds residents to follow watering restrictions

To protect the community’s water supply for essential needs like drinking and fire protection, the City of Batavia enforces outdoor watering restrictions during the summer.

Residents and businesses connected to the city water system may water lawns between 6 and 9 a.m. and 6 and 9 p.m., following the odd/even address rule: even-numbered addresses water on even-numbered dates; odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered dates.

Following these rules helps conserve water and may reduce your bill. Learn more at bataviail.gov.

Apply by July 18 for home energy audit and update grants

Batavia residents can now apply for a subsidized home energy audit through the City’s GREEN Program, funded by the single-use bag fee. The program helps reduce energy waste, lower utility bills and improve home comfort.

Twenty-five homes will be selected for professional audits, with a custom report and upgrade plan. Eligible residents may also qualify for:

15 grants of $1,000

10 low-income grants of $3,000

Applications close July 18. Visit bataviail.gov/energyaudit to apply.

Questions? Email Batavia@bataviail.gov or call 630-454-2000.