Northern Illinois restaurants that opened in 2025, new restaurants opening in 2026

Squire Ale House in Campton Hills, the latest from Bob Karas and the Karas Restaurant Group, opens Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Sandy Bressner)

From classic taverns to Italian-inspired cafés and everything in between, 2025 was a standout year for new dining in northern Illinois.

Here’s a look back at some of the restaurants that opened their doors to diners in the past year. If you haven’t visited one in your area yet, make plans to enjoy a meal out in 2026.

DeKalb County:

Iniga Pizzeria is firing up its signature wood-fired oven after moving its Ottawa location to DeKalb. The business, which serves, pizza, pasta, salad and more, opened Nov. 15.

Florentino’s Charhouse opened in the former Keg and Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Company building at 106 E. Lincoln Highway. The restaurant serves steaks, seafood, pasta, salads and sandwiches.

Tacoverse opened this summer in the former Pizza Hut location, 701 W. Lincoln Highway. The Tex-Mex menu features tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos and loaded fries.

Big O’s Barbecue, a food truck turned walk-up storefront known for its rib tips, opened at 930 Pappas Drive in the fall. The menu includes rib tips, links, chicken and more.

Kane County:

Squire Ale House, the latest addition to the Karas Restaurant Group, is an ale house concept offshoot of the popular Village Squire locations. Squire Ale House opened in the former The Lodge location on Route 64 in March. The restaurant serves burgers, sandwiches, ribs and cocktails, as well as original craft beers.

Playa Bar & Music Lounge is opening with a bang with a New Year’s Eve party. Playa, located at 2061 Lincoln Highway in St. Charles, is a coastal-inspired social lounge that combines elevated cocktails, bold late-night food, a curated music program and an atmosphere built around connection.

The historic 1857 Patten House in Geneva is a multi-level restaurant that has a New Orleans flare. (Sandy Bressner)

The Patten House reopened at its historic location at 124 S. 2nd St. in downtown Geneva over Labor Day weekend. It had been closed for two years. The restaurant specializes in Cajun-influenced American fare.

Fire + Wine, located at 200 N. Kirk Road in St. Charles, is expected to open in January 2026. Owner Brian Goewey also owns Gia Mia Pizza Bar and moto imoto. The menu will include fig and prosciutto wood-fire pizza, rigatoni bolognese and hanger steak, as well as smaller tapas-inspired plates including BBQ octopus, calamari and shrimp fritti and veal meatballs al forno.

Rec Haus opened in the former Alibi Bar & Grill spot at 12 N. 3rd St. in St. Charles in the fall. Rec Haus features self-service craft beer, arcade and leisure games, friendly competition and late-night entertainment.

Will County

Sorellina by Giada opened at the brand-new Hollywood Casino Joliet in August. The restaurant, which was created by celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis, bring casual Italian dining to Will County. The menu features pasta, pizza, seafood, chicken and more. Sorellina is not located on the casino floor, so it is easily accessible for diners who are not gambling.

Sorellina by Giada restaurant at the Hollywood Casino Joliet at the Rock Run Collection at Interstates 55 and 80. (Photo provided by PENN Entertainment, Inc.)

The Feathered Fork, a chicken and seafood restaurant, opened at 20631 Renwick Road in Crest Hill, and serves elevated chicken dishes, seafood favorites and modern comfort classics.

Tony’s Bar & Grill recently opened at 926 Gardner St. in Joliet at former Eden’s Garden space. Menu favorites include burgers, wings and beer. The venue also shows live sports and offers video gaming and billiards.

The Dock on Front Street at 11116 Front St. in Mokena opened in August. Menu items include a goat board, reuben rolls and sausage and peppers (appetizers), pastrami reuben, blackened grouper reuben and fried fish tacos (handhelds), garbage salad, strawberry fields and salmon and goat (salads), along with entrees, “guiltless pizzas,” soup and more.

Illinois Valley

The Daily Grind Specialty Cafe opened at 1746 U.S. 6, Suite B in Spring Valley earlier this fall. In addition to roasting their own coffee, the cafe also carries Spring Valley Bakery items that vary daily, but include fruit danishes, turnovers, meltaways, twists and much more.

Blue Margaritas will be opening in early 2026 in Princeton at 105 Ave Road. Blue Margaritas specializes in serving traditional Mexican dishes inspired by the cuisine of different parts of Mexico.

Valentino’s Pasta & Wine opened in June at 104 W. Main St. in Ottawa, which is the former JJ’s Pub location. The menu includes fresh pasta, sous-vide filets, chicken paisano and traditional Italian classics, in addition to an extensive wine and cocktail list. Weekly specials will include spotlights on fresh shellfish and seafood.

The Thirsty Mule opened in the fall at 541 1st St., the location of the former Social Kitchen that closed in 2019. The menu has appetizers, burgers, pizzas, and for lunch, a soup and salad bar, in addition to daily specials.

Uncle Chuck’s Pizzeria opened behind Detour Tap at 328 3rd St. in La Salle in June. Uncle Chuck’s offers four styles of crust and four sauces, including vodka, pesto, fresh tomato and a signature sauce.

Rivers Edge Restaurant & Pub opened at 210 Commercial St. in Marseilles this summer. The menu features Italian-inspired dishes like chicken piccata, stuffed shells, filet medallions and chicken parmesan, as well as limoncello cake and chocolate mousse for dessert.

Stubbz Galley opened this spring at the South Shore Boat Club in Peru. The menu includes appetizers, such as loaded shrimp fries and calamari; handhelds such as fish and chips, shrimp fried in beer batter, smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, steaks, seafood and more.

GDL Mexican Restaurant opened in March in the former Monte’s, 903 E. Norris Drive in Ottawa. The restaurant offers authentic Mexican flavors from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Amore Pizza opened in February at 105 N. Main Ave. in Ladd. Pizzas with traditional toppings, as well as specialty pizzas, breadsticks, pepperoni pinwheels, pizzones and beef rolls are on the menu.

The Boatyard Bar & Bistro, a seasonal restaurant, opened in the spring at Starved Rock Marina, 1134 N. 27th Road in Ottawa. The restaurant is closed for the winter, but is expected to reopen in the spring of 2026. Guests are able to dock their boats right at the marina.

McHenry County

Leona’s Pizzeria opened in McHenry at 3102 Route 120 in July. The restaurant serves Leona’s signature lineup of Chicago-style pizzas – including thin crust, stuffed deep dish, Sicilian and pan – as well as a range of Italian-American comfort foods and more.

Leona’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, the historic Chicago institution known for serving “Chicago’s Original Pizza,” opened its new location at 3102 IL-120 in McHenry on Tuesday, July 8. (Photo provided by Leona's Pizzeria/Apple Photos Clean Up)

Florio’s Italian restaurant opened in late April. The fine-dining restaurant, located at 1540 Carlemont Drive, serves dishes inspired by southern Italy including seafood, pasta, chicken and veal.

Yummy Bowl Mongolian Stir-Fry and Sushi, an Asian-infusion chain of restaurants, is expected to open in the former McHenry Applebee’s location at 1700 N. Richmond Road later this year. Guests choose what they want in their bowls for a customized meal. The restaurant will have dine-in and a drive-thru.

Kendall County

Taco Dále Cantina opened over the summer in the former Tap House Grill location at 123 W. Washington St. in Oswego.

Freddie’s Off the Chain opened their brick and mortar location in April in Oswego. Freddie’s has been a popular food truck in the area, and now operates a sit-down location at 11 S. Madison St.

Salsa Verde opened at 1508 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville in August. The restaurant serves tacos and burritos, and their specialty, tortas.

Nori Sushi & Grill opened at 2756 Route 34 that formerly housed Code Ninjas in July. The Japanese restaurant specializes in sushi, hibachi and ramen.

Zaxby’s, the southern fast-casual chain, is expected to open at the former Slim Chickens restaurant at Illinois Route 59 and 135th Street in Plainfield. Zaxbys specializes in chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads.

Sauk Valley

Aurelio’s Cake Factory Bistro & Cafe opened in the former Candlelight Inn location at 2907 Locust St. in Sterling in October. The new restaurant offers dine-in seating and new menu items, including sandwiches, soups, bagels, custom cream cheeses and new specialty coffee drinks.

Dunk’s Bar & Grill opened in July at 510 Chicago Ave. in Dixon. The restaurant will serve hand-crafted burgers and sandwiches, chicken wings, desserts, a salad bar, craft beer, liquor and much more.

Flynnie’s Kitchen opened in the former Sow Belly’s restaurant site at 92 S. Peoria Ave. in Dixon in February. Flynnie’s serves classic diner fare, including fresh burgers, sandwiches, all-beef hotdogs and sides.

DuPage County

Piccolo Buco Italian Restaurant opened its second location at 456 Illinois Route 59 in Naperville in August. The restaurant is Chicago-based Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant’s Roman pizza/dining concept. In addition to Piccolo Buco, several other restaurants have also opened in the city’s Block 59 development, including The Cheesecake Factory, First Watch, Stan’s Donuts, Velvet Taco, FreshFin Poké, Crisp & Green, Lazy Dog Restaurant, Shake Shack and Yard House. Ruth’s Chris Steak House is expected to open in 2026.

The Guild opened in the space previously occupied by Maypole, Emmett’s Brewing Co. and The Bank. The restaurant offers counter service for breakfast, a lunch menu and then small and shareable dishes for dinner with an outdoor patio.

Shaw Local reporters Denise Baran-Unland, Janelle Walker, Stephanie Jaquins and Eric Schelkopf contributed to this story.