Mexican restaurant opens in former Monte’s in Ottawa

GDL Mexican Restaurant opened this month in the former Monte’s, 903 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa.

GDL offers authentic Mexican flavors from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“As proud Tapatios, we bring you fresh, homemade dishes made with love – no fast food, just real Mexican tradition in every bite,” read a post on the restaurant’s social media. “From the moment we arrived, we knew this was the perfect place to share our culture, hospitality and delicious food.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Monte’s closed in November after opening in the 1950s.

