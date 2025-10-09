Shaw Local

New bar and grill opens in Joliet

Tony Bar & Grill is located at 926 Gardner St, Joliet, as pictured on Oct. 2, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Tony’s Bar & Grill recently opened in Joliet at former Eden’s Garden space.

“We’re the new neighborhood hangout serving up smash burgers, crispy wings, ice-cold beers, and a laid-back vibe to unwind with friends or family,” the Tony’s Bar & Grill Facebook page announced on Facebook. “Whether you’re here for the game, some good eats, or just a casual night out — we got you covered."

Menu items include Philly cheese steaks, chicken fajitas, beef fajitas, chicken wraps, cheeseburgers, double burgers, hot dogs, fried or grilled chicken sandwich, fries, falafel and hummus platters, according to its Facebook page.

The venue also shows live sports and offers video gaming and billiards, according to its Facebook page,

Tony’s Bar & Grill is located at 926 Gardner St. in Joliet.

For more information, call 779-206-4368 or visit Tony Bar and Grill on Facebook.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

