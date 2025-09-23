Shaw Local

New coffee shop opens in Spring Valley

Daily Grind Specialty Cafe serves coffee, treats and more

A new cafe offering coffee, sweet treats, and a welcoming space recently opened at 1746 U.S. 6, Suite B, Spring Valley.

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

The Daily Grind Specialty Cafe staff roast their own coffee and the menu offers a traditional espresso bar, pour-over coffees, and G2O, which is carbonated water, energy concentrate and fruit syrup. Its fall menu includes sweater weather chai, pumpkin bar brew, salted maple nut, and caramel apple G20.

The cafe also carries Spring Valley Bakery items that vary daily, but include fruit danishes, turnovers, meltaways, and twists.

They also have a growing menu of in-house items, including pastries such as trifle cups, and a gourmet grilled cheese menu.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

