Pizza restaurant opens in Ladd

Amore Pizzeria, owned by Frankie Alfano, opened this month in Ladd at 105 N. Main Ave.

Pizzas with traditional toppings, as well as specialty pizzas, breadsticks, pepperoni pinwheels, pizzones and beef rolls are on the menu.

“It has been a long journey to transform 105 N. Main Ave. in Ladd to what is now Amore Pizzeria. To finally be open, and hear the phone ring for the first time felt surreal,” read a post on the business’ Facebook page. “The support we have received from Ladd and its surrounding communities is astounding.”

Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Carryout is available. A delivery start date and details will be announced at a later date. Amore Pizzeria can be reached at 815-894-4524.

