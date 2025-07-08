Big O’s Barbecue opens new spot in DeKalb for rib tips, links and chicken

Big O's Barbecue is seen Monday, July 7, 2025 at 930 Pappas Drive in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The DeKalb restaurant scene got a bit spicier with the recent opening of Big O’s Barbecue along Pappas Drive.

Big O’s Barbecue, a food truck turned walk-up storefront known for its rib tips, links and chicken, first opened its doors to the public July 1.

Owners Valerie and Alando Farmer said it made sense for them to set up shop in a new storefront at 930 Pappas Drive in DeKalb.

The couple started out with a food truck operation in September 2024.

“We actually wanted to do more for the community, and we thought that we would [have] better access to the community with this facility instead of the food truck,” Valerie said. “We [are] able to accommodate them better.”

At Big O’s Barbecue, highlights from the restaurant’s menu include rib tips, links, chicken and more.

Valerie said the secret behind making their rib tips is the seasoning and sauces.

She said her husband prepares the sauce daily.

“The sauce is an original recipe,” Valerie said. “He actually makes it from scratch. He also has a certain special seasoning for it that he seasons his ribs. It has a minor kick to it. The sauce has a tangy [feel].”

Valerie said patrons can count on the same quality of service they’ve always enjoyed from Big O’s Barbecue.

“We treat people like they’re family,” she said.

Valerie said she hopes some day to have enough space for patron seating in their establishment.

Valerie said she’s pleased by how business at Big O’s Barbecue is faring so far.

“The business is going pretty good,” Valerie said. “It was because we ended up getting customers from all over than DeKalb city in the food truck. And then, we came here. Still people are coming from all over. You have people coming from Hampshire, Aurora.”

Big O’s Barbecue is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays.