Los Lonely Boys to bring ‘Texican’ rock to Rialto Square Theatre

Los Lonely Boys will bring their unique “Texican” blues-infused rock to the Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, April 24. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Los Lonely Boys will bring their unique “Texican” blues-infused rock to the Rialto Square Theatre on Friday, April 24.

For Los Lonely Boys—brothers Henry, Jojo and Ringo Garza—family has always been at the core of their music and lives. After years of constant touring, the trio took a much-needed break in 2019 to focus on their growing families. But in the summer of 2022, they returned to the road reinvigorated, even opening for The Who and reigniting the passion that’s kept them together for over 17 years, according to a news release from the theatre.

Hailing from San Angelo, Texas, the Garza brothers coined their own sound—bluesy “Texican rock & roll”—and turned it into a global sensation. Their breakout came when Willie Nelson’s nephew discovered their demo. Nelson soon championed the group, booking them for Farm Aid and recording with them at his studio. Their debut album, “Los Lonely Boys,” released in 2003 and re-released by Epic, was a smash success, thanks to the No. 1 hit “Heaven.” The song earned them a Grammy and helped the album spend over 76 weeks on the Billboard Top 200, selling over 2 million copies, the release stated.

In 2024, Los Lonely Boys released their album “Resurrection”—a powerful return that captures their signature “Texican rock & roll” sound while uniquely blending elements of soul roots, and rock & roll.

Tickets start at $38 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.