Italian restaurant moving into former JJ’s in Ottawa

A new Italian restaurant focusing on fresh pasta and wine and bringing a culinary twist to classic Italian dishes and drinks is opening at the former JJ’s Pub in Ottawa.

Valentino’s Pasta and Wine will open in June at 104 W. Main St.

“We chose this spot after much consideration, and love the historical background of the town,” said Joe Porretta, who owns the restaurant with Kelly Porretta and Niccolo Porretta. “We have been decorating JJ’s to give it a fresh look and feel so friends and families can enjoy a new experience dining at Valentino’s.”

Porretta has been an executive chef for more than 25 years, having come up through the ranks since age 15, he said. His background after culinary school has been specializing in Italian restaurants and high-end steakhouses.

Valentino’s is named after his grandfather, who started cooking with Poretta at a young age.

“The tradition of sharing family kitchen favorites continued with my father and uncle, and now my wife and son. We are proud to share these family recipes together in beautiful downtown Ottawa,” he said.

They plan to offer a sizable wine list, especially cocktails and mocktails such as house-infused limoncello, as well as menu ingredients that are fresh and often locally sourced, he said.

Desserts such as tiramisu, cheesecake and cannolis will be made in house.

A few highlights of the menu include fresh pasta, sous-vide filets, chicken paisano and traditional Italian classics.

Weekly specials will include spotlights on fresh shellfish and seafood.

“We look forward to greeting our guests with bread, dipping oil and friendly hospitality,” Poretta said.

