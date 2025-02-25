Flynnie’s Kitchen opens in downtown Dixon, owners return to their roots

Flynnie’s Kitchen is open for business Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at their new spot in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — After a two-year hiatus, Michael and Cynthia Flynn have returned with the opening of their new restaurant, Flynnie’s Kitchen.

Located in the former Sow Belly’s restaurant site at 92 S. Peoria Ave., Cynthia said the new restaurant retains the “same warmth, quality and community spirit” that made their former establishment, Flynnie’s Diner, a Dixon staple.

The new venture brings back the classic diner fare that first inspired the business in 2011 when it began as a simple food wagon parked in the Dixon Super 8 Motel parking lot, including fresh burgers, sandwiches, all-beef hotdogs and sides. Cynthia said they get their meat from Oliver’s Corner Market in Dixon and try to locally source their ingredients whenever possible.

“We’ve poured our hearts into this menu,” Cindy said. “It’s a balance of honoring the dishes our regulars know and love while introducing new flavors that reflect our growth and creativity as cooks. We can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

The new location offers carryout and can comfortably seat eight people for dining in. Although the new space is smaller than their previous diner, the Flynns said they are taking it as an opportunity to focus on what matters most to them, “quality food, personal connections and exceptional service.”

Michael grew up around the restaurant industry and always wanted to venture out on his own. The food wagon served as the perfect testing ground, eventually growing the business into the popular breakfast spot, Flynnie’s Diner at 607 Depot Ave. in Dixon.

However, the fast pace and long hours of success combined with mounting health issues began to take a toll on the Flynns, forcing them to step back in 2023 and sell the business. During their time away the couple tried retiring in the Florida heat but Cynthia said sitting around was not on the menu for either of them.

“While we had to take a break, our passion for cooking and serving this community never left,” Michael said.

That passion was once again reignited when Michael saw an opportunity to fulfill a long-time dream, owning a restaurant at the site of the former Annabelle’s Luncheonette in Dixon.

“It’s never been about the money,” Cynthia said. “It’s about people and doing what you love.”

Flynnie’s Kitchen is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4-8 p.m. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and is closed on Sundays. For more information, call 815-693-1181.