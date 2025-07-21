Nori Sushi & Grill opens its doors in Oswego

Nori Sushi & Grill recently opened in the space at 2756 Route 34 that formerly housed Code Ninjas. It is located in the Gerry Centennial Plaza. (Eric Schelkopf)

The number of restaurant offerings in Oswego continues to expand with the recent opening of a new sushi restaurant.

Nori Sushi & Grill recently opened in the space at 2756 Route 34 that formerly housed Code Ninjas. It is located in the Gerry Centennial Plaza.

Nori Sushi & Grill is a casual Japanese restaurant specializing in sushi and hibachi fare as well as ramen. It also has locations in Aurora, Wheaton and Wisconsin.

The restaurant joins other new businesses that have opened in Oswego recently, including Candy Cloud, which sells a variety of beverage options along with other items. It is located at 2832 U.S. Route 34, Oswego, next to BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

Scott Bedows and his wife, AmyCarol, operate the store with his brother, Kevin. They also opened a Candy Cloud store in DeKalb in May.

Skechers is set to open a shoe store later this year in a 13,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Petco store at 3066 Route 34 in the Oswego Commons shopping center.

In addition to those businesses, a new grocery store could open by the end of the year.

A 12,500-square-foot grocery store will be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. Fencing has been placed around the site.

Earlier this year, village trustees unanimously approved plans for the grocery store. Benderson Development Company, LLC. plans to build a grocery store along with another building that will contain a restaurant/retail on five acres at the southwest corner of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive.

Although the identity of the grocery store has not been revealed, Benderson Development Company often works with Trader Joe’s. The average Trader Joe’s store is between 10,000 and 15,000 square-feet in size.

Benderson intends to complete the project and open the grocery store as soon as possible, “which could be as soon as before the end of the year,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty has said.