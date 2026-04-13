Tony Danza coming to The Dixon Historic Theatre April 25

Tony Danza will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre during the 2026 season. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre)

The stage lights will be shining bright in April as the The Dixon Historic Theatre welcomes a new lineup of concerts and performances.

From Beatles tribute band to orchestral film scores and a special appearance by TV star Tony Danza, the theater’s spring calendar offers something for all audiences.

Canterbury Concert Series: Orchestra Movie Music LIVE

7:30 p.m. April 18

Immerse yourself in the timeless beauty of classical music with the Concert Series, a captivating journey through the works of the world’s greatest composers and modern contemporaries. This series brings together a blend of masterful performances by renowned musicians, offering an enchanting experience for both avid classical music enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Tony Danza: Standards & Stories

7:30 p.m. April 25

Tony Danza and his four-piece band have been entertaining audiences around the country with their hit live show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

For more information or to purchase tickets to any of these shows, visit dixontheatre.com.