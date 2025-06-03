Rivers Edge restaurant opens in Marseilles

Rivers Edge Restaurant & Pub, owned by Teagan and Michael Ringelsten, opened at 210 Commercial St. in Marseilles with an Italian-inspired menu (Stephanie Jaquins)

Teagan Ringelsten loves bringing people together, her husband, Michael, has a passion for building businesses from the ground up, and they both share an enthusiasm for dining out.

From that, Rivers Edge Restaurant & Pub in Marseilles came to fruition.

The menu is Italian inspired, she said, with popular menu items including firecracker shrimp and their Brussels sprouts appetizer. She also recommends the chicken piccata, stuffed shells, filet medallions, and chicken parmesan. For lunch, she said the hot honey chicken sliders and the chicken Caesar salad have been hits with the guests. For dessert, the favorites have been the limoncello cake and chocolate mousse.

The Ringelstens originally considered Marseilles’ Nabisco building, but when that didn’t come to fruition they found the former Mrs. T’s was available, which afforded them the opportunity to stay in the quaint, historical town they originally wanted to locate, she said.

“While deciding if we wanted to purchase the building, we decided to try out some local spots and really enjoyed the community Marseilles has,” she said.

They bought the building, 210 Commercial St., last fall and while it needed some work it was overall in good condition. They took down the dropped ceiling and wood paneling upstairs, and uncovered original moldings on the walls and ceilings. The interior bricks were ground down and sealed for preservation.

“Our vision for the building was industrial art deco style. We wanted to bring forward the importance of how Marseilles was an industrial center and bring people back to a time where the industry was booming,” she said. “It has always been important to us to keep history alive and have guests feel like they are stepping back in time,” she said.

Ringelsten said customers enjoy the inviting, comfortable atmosphere of the upstairs dining, pub, and patio.

“Some have even said stepping downstairs to the pub makes them feel like they are in an episode of ‘Cheers,’” she said.

Rivers Edge hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

