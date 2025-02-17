February 17, 2025
NewsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Waterfront restaurant opening at Starved Rock Marina

Guests can dock their boat at the harbor

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
An aerial view Captain's Cove and Starved Rock Marina on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 in Ottawa. The restaurant went on the market on Aug. 2, 2024. is for sale is for sale in Ottawa. The prices is listed at $565,000.

The Boatyard Bar & Bistro will open this spring at the Starved Rock Marina. (Scott Anderson)

The Boatyard Bar & Bistro will open this spring at the Starved Rock Marina.

In a social media post, the marina said the bistro cuisine restaurant, 1134 N. 27th Road, Ottawa, will feature a “carefully crafted menu featuring the freshest ingredients.”

“Our location offers stunning views that will make every meal feel like a mini getaway,” the post said.

Guests will be able to dock their boat at the harbor.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.

Have a Question about this article?