Waterfront restaurant opening at Starved Rock Marina

The Boatyard Bar & Bistro will open this spring at the Starved Rock Marina.

In a social media post, the marina said the bistro cuisine restaurant, 1134 N. 27th Road, Ottawa, will feature a “carefully crafted menu featuring the freshest ingredients.”

“Our location offers stunning views that will make every meal feel like a mini getaway,” the post said.

Guests will be able to dock their boat at the harbor.

