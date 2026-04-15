Richardson Farm Tulip Festival to open for the season April 22

The big day is almost here!

The Richardson Farm Tulip Festival opens for the 2026 season Wednesday, April 22. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The festival typically lasts for two to three weeks, depending on the blooms.

More than 1 million vibrant flowers in over 75 varieties will be in bloom. About 350,000 new tulip bulbs were planted in the fall of 2025 in a butterfly pattern near a private lake on the property, said George Richardson, who operates the farm with his wife, Wendy, brother, Robert, Robert’s wife, Carol, George’s son, Ryan and Ryan’s wife, Kristen.

Visitors will enjoy row after row of gorgeous tulips, plus about 100,000 daffodils, across 10 acres located southwest of the farm’s entrance at 909 English Prairie Road in Spring Grove, according to a news release.

Among the dozens of varieties to see will be the light orange Chongming Love, white Hakuuns, eye-popping purple Zantapurs and even Spring Pearls, which are a brilliant red on the inside with a pearly, paler color on the outside. In addition to the flowers, the farm will have games like Giant Jenga, bags and Connect 4.

Richardson Farm is dog-friendly, offers free parking and admits children ages 3 and younger free. Tickets are $17 for ages 4 to 12 and $20 for 13 and up, with one cut-your-own tulip included.

New this year, a tulip-fest-only season pass is available for $35 for those who’d like to return throughout the festival.

Mimosas, a wine bar, modern restroom facilities, fresh donuts and seasonal gifts are available at the gift barn.

Food trucks and a 9th Hour Brewing craft beer tent will be located alongside the tulip fields, where live music performances are scheduled on weekends.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit richardsonadventurefarm.com.