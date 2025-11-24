Blue Margaritas Mexican Restaurant coming to Princeton

A Blue Margaritas Restaurant will be opening in Princeton at 105 Ave Road. (Stephanie Jaquins)

A Blue Margaritas Restaurant will be opening in Princeton at 105 Ave Road.

Established in 2015, Blue Margaritas specializes in serving traditional Mexican dishes inspired by the cuisine of different parts of Mexico, according to its website.

“In our menu, you can find food that is as varied as the country it comes from. With our chips and salsa, steak fajitas, taco salads, and much more, we have an authentic Mexican taste for every palate,” read the website.

Its signature Blue Margaritas is made with its own special Blue Margarita blend.

Blue Margarita’s opened a location in Oglesby in June 2023. The restaurant also has locations in Germantown Hills, Peoria, Springfield and Washington.

For more information, visit bluemargaritas.com or find Blue Margaritas Mexican Bar & Grill Princeton on Facebook.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.