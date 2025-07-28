Tacoverse aims to bring fun blend of Tex-Mex flavor to DeKalb

A new restaurant dubbed, Tacoverse, is coming soon to a spot formerly occupied by Pizza Hut at 701 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The establishment is seen Jan. 9, 2025. (Megann Horstead)

A new Tex-Mex restaurant concept promising a world of flavor is coming soon to DeKalb.

Called Tacoverse, the new establishment will move into the spot formerly occupied by Pizza Hut at 701 W. Lincoln Highway.

Tacoverse general manager Kimberly Anne Keith said she and her team are excited to show the DeKalb community what the place is all about.

“Everything is made fresh,” Keith said. “We make our own relishes and sauces in-house.”

The menu features highlights, such as tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos and loaded fries.

Tacoverse will offer takeout, delivery or catering.

At Tacoverse, Keith said they hope to be known for their tacos.

“I know we have seven or nine different kind of tacos, and we’re definitely having a Taco Tuesday,” Keith said. “We will be having a Taco Tuesday deal, so people could come in and try some stuff. So, I think it probably will be known for its tacos.”

The Taco Tuesday deal will offer patrons two tacos for $8. For a $2 upgrade, they can choose between shrimp or fish.

Keith said Tacoverse hopes to be equally as much recognized for how all its food is fresh and made to order.

“We make all the ingredients,” she said. “We have whole tomatoes that we’re chopping and whole onions.”

DeKalb will make for the restaurant concept’s first location. Other locations are expected to open up in Crete and Pontiac.

Keith said the inspiration behind the new restaurant chain comes from a simple goal.

“The conglomerate behind it owns Pizza Hut and Panera, but I think really what happened was they just saw the best in each place and took it. ‘You guys do this really good. Let’s do that. You guys do this really good. Let’s do that.’ So, I think it’s kind of a conglomerate of things where they saw that what they like is very fresh. Let’s take that. Let’s do fresh stuff and is very clean.”

Keith pointed to Northern Illinois University as one of the catalysts for drawing Tacoverse to town.

“I know they’re partnering with NIU,” Keith said. “We are planning on having Victor E. Huskie at our grand opening.”

Tacoverse will open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 pm. Monday through Thursday, and from 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.