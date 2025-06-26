Leona’s Pizzeria & Restaurant to open in McHenry

Leona’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, the historic Chicago institution known for serving “Chicago’s Original Pizza,” will open its brand-new location at 3102 IL-120 in McHenry on Tuesday, July 8. (Photo provided by Leona's Pizzeria/Apple Photos Clean Up)

Located just off Elm Street and near Fox Lake, the restaurant will mark the fourth in Chicagoland and introduce northern Illinois’ first pizza drive-thru. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Mayor Wayne Jett and local officials, according to a news release.

Stuffed deep dish pizza at Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant. (Photo provided by Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant. )

In addition, to honor Leona’s upcoming 75th anniversary, the first 75 guests in line on opening day will receive a free personal pizza.

“Opening our doors in McHenry is a meaningful milestone for all of us at Leona’s,” said owner and CEO Billy Marino. “It’s a chance to share the tradition we’ve built over generations with a new part of our community. We’re proud to offer the same iconic, classic flavors that have been part of Chicago’s world-class dining scene since 1950 – now with the convenience of a drive-thru made for today’s diners.”

The restaurant will serve Leona’s signature lineup of Chicago-style pizzas – including thin crust, stuffed deep dish, Sicilian and pan – made with time-honored recipes and premium ingredients. Guests can also enjoy a range of Italian-American comfort foods, from hearty pastas and flatbread sandwiches to crisp salads and shareable sides, according to the release.

Thin crust pizza at Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant (Photo provided by Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant)

The McHenry Leona’s will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and joins existing restaurants in Irving Park, Lyons and the West Loop.

Founded in 1950 by Leona Pianetto Molinaro Szemla in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, Leona’s Pizzeria & Restaurant is one of Chicago’s oldest operating pizzerias, according to the release.

For more information about Leona’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, visit leonas.com