Taco Dále Cantina to replace Tap House Grill in Oswego

Taco Dále Cantina is set to open its doors later this summer in downtown Oswego in the space that had previously housed Tap House Grill, which closed in February. (Eric Schelkopf)

Taco Dále Cantina is set to open its doors later this summer in downtown Oswego in the space that had previously housed Tap House Grill, which closed in February.

The village made the announcement on its Facebook page. Tap House Grill, which had been in business in downtown Oswego since 2008, on Feb. 24 closed its doors.

The restaurant was located at 123 W. Washington St. Taco Dále has locations in Aurora, Batavia, Bolingbrook, Lisle and Romeoville.

“Expanding Taco Dále into Oswego with our new Cantina concept means everything to us,” Taco Dále co-owner and president Ilda Rodriguez said in the Facebook post. “We’ve poured our hearts into creating something that blends the flavors people already love with a fresh, exciting new vibe. We know the Oswego community is strong and growing, and we’re truly grateful to be part of it. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in, serve great food and drinks and become a place you truly feel at home.”

Plans are for Taco Dále Cantina to open in early August. Tap House Grill had announced on social media that it was closing its doors.

“We have enjoyed being a part of this town and engaging with this community for many years, and this is not the outcome we wanted,” Tap House Grill had said in announcing in a Facebook post that it was closing. “Unfortunately, with every factor impacting restaurants today, we are just not able to continue to make it work.”

The Tap House Grill franchise was created in 2006. Tap House Grill still has locations in St. Charles, Palatine, Lemont and at the Deerfield Golf Club.