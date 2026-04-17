The ‘80s Experience, Rhinestone Cowgirls & more headline summer schedule at McAninch Arts Center

Maestro Kirk Muspratt conducts New Philharmonic at the Lakeside Pavilion at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus. (Photo provided by the MAC)

A new season of live entertainment is on the way as the McAninch Arts Center prepares to host its lineup of summer shows on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn.

Known for bringing a mix of concerts, theater and touring productions to the western suburbs, the venue is once again offering a range of performances for all kinds of audiences.

From live music to visual arts to stage productions, here’s a look at the shows coming to the McAninch Arts Center this summer.

MUSIC

Chicago Brass Band

Wednesday, July 8, 7:30 p.m.

This 30-piece brass and percussion ensemble is also one of North America’s premiere British-style brass bands fusing classical tradition with modern energy and vibrant musical expression. It performs bold and dynamic concerts in the Chicago area and in festivals and competitions around the world. Composed of cornets, flugel and tenor horns, baritones, euphoniums, trombones, tubas and percussion, the Band’s repertoire includes classical transcriptions, popular music, jazz, traditional, show tunes, marches and original works for brass band.

New Philharmonic

Thursday July 9, 7:30 p.m.

Under the direction of Maestro Kirk Muspratt, the awarded symphony orchestra performs an inspiring evening of orchestral music featuring works by Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, Francis Scott Key, John Williams and more in honor of American’s 250th anniversary.

WDCB LIVE Jazz Concert: CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band

Wednesday, July 15, 7:30 p.m

CJ and the Red Hot Louisiana Band are a ready-made party with deep roots in Americana music. The Creole-born musician delivers soulful vocals along with masterful accordion-driven Zydeco and Blues. He has performed alongside many internationally recognized artists including his GRAMMY® award-winning father Clifton Chenier (“The King of Zydeco”), Paul Simon, Joe Sample and Ray Parker, Jr.

Electric Avenue – The 80s MTV Experience

Friday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.

With their personal stash of vintage synthesizers and rare signal processors Electric Avenue recreates every nuance and flavor of the greatest New Wave and Radio Pop hits of the 80s. These musicians have been session players with artists including Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Zac Brown Band, Tracy Chapman, Collective Soul, Sister Hazel, Boyz II Men, and more.

Jazz Concert: Eric Alexander & Vincent Herring

Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 p.m

Saxophonists Eric Alexander and Vincent Herring treat audiences to an unforgettable night of world-class jazz and masterful improvisation. Better Sax notes “Eric Alexander and Vincent Herring have been performing together for more than 20 years. While each is a force in his own right, it is their work together that creates a uniquely powerful musical chemistry.”

The Barricade Boys

Thursday, July 23, 7:30 p.m.

Stars of London’s West End return with a show filled with powerhouse vocals, slick dance routines and an incredible array of music. From the emotion of “Les Misérables” to the raw energy of “West Side Story,” these phenomenal artists conduct a magical musical journey, which includes melodies from the world’s greatest songwriters including Billy Joel, Elton John and Queen.

Uptown Soul

Thursday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

The six young men of Uptown Soul embrace the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today. With their Bruno Mars-like caliber stage presence, cool moves and vocal dexterity of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, they deliver the perfect summer evening concert.

Rhinestone Cowgirls

Thursday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.

This dazzling tribute to the legendary ladies of country music features iconic hits and high energy performances celebrating the evolution of country music from its humble beginnings with Patsy Cline and Tammy Wynette to the giants of today’s music industry including Martina McBride and Carrie Underwood.

VISUAL ART

“Walking With Giants”

In honor of the United States’ 250th anniversary, the McAninch Art Center and Cleve Carney Museum of Art, in association with the College of DuPage Foundation, will present Walking With Giants, a free, outdoor, walkable exhibition celebrating American artistic achievement.

Opening in June and continuing throughout the summer, the exhibition will feature 10 larger-than-life painted silhouette sculptures, each approximately 10 feet tall, installed along a walkable route surrounding the MAC on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn. Developed with community input and created by contemporary artists, the works will honor influential American figures in visual art, music, theater, and dance, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Dolly Parton and Lin-Manuel Miranda, among others. For more information, visit theccma.org.

“The Saturday Man: At the Edge of the Game”

May 30 – Aug. 9

This exhibition showcases the world’s most popular sport through the lens of legendary photographer Peter Robinson, whose six-decade career includes two-decades as FIFA’s Official Photographer, covering 13 World Cups, 9 Olympic Games, and hundreds of football matches in England and Europe in the 60s and 70s.

THEATER

“Footloose”

College of DuPage College Theater Presents “Footloose”

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pithford and Walter Bobbie, based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford, music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pritchford, additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman

July 10-19, Friday-Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 2 & 7 p.m.

In the quiet Southern town of Bomont, dancing has been outlawed and prom is practically a crime after a tragic accident shook the community. But everything changes when Ren McCormack arrives from the city. With rhythm in his heart and rebellion in his step, Ren turns the town upside down—especially when he catches the attention of Ariel, the spirited daughter of the stern Reverend Moore. Packed with an Oscar‑nominated score and iconic 80s anthems, “Footloose” is a feel‑good celebration of courage, community and the unstoppable power of music. Note: this play contains adult themes and language.

COD College Theater Presents “Sherwood’s Merry Mateys,” Original Script created by the Daniel Milhouse and the Cast

July 18-19, seating begins at noon

Join Robin and a crew of swashbuckling pirates as they sail to find a greedy sea captain who has hoarded all the treasure and made sailing unfair for everybody. Robin and the crew must work together to set things right. With imagination, audience participation and plenty of high-seas fun, the

Mateys will have audiences cheering as the crew discovers the power of friendship, fairness and believing in yourself - because the best crews sail together.

MAC’s 40th Anniversary Festival

Sunday, Aug. 23, noon-5 p.m.

In celebration of the MAC’s landmark year, it presents the MAC’s 40th Anniversary Festival Chicago’s 1980s dance party band Sixteen Candles will headline the daylong celebration featuring art, food, face painting and more. Additional programming will be announced at a later date.

For more information about any of these exciting events, or to purchase tickets, visit atthemac.org.