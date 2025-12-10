Playa Bar & Music Lounge aims to bring feel, flavors of Mexican seaside to St. Charles

A new seaside-themed Mexican dining experience, "Playa Bar & Music Lounge" is opening in a few weeks in St. Charles. (Photo provided by The City of St. Charles)

When time slows along the Mexican coastline, senses heighten. Memories and flavors, family and friends, all become a curated part of la buena vida.

From the sun-drenched region of Guadalajara, Mexico, restaurant owner Carlos Arechiga looks to transform the traditions of his family’s flair into an unforgettable night out in St. Charles.

The Arechiga Restaurant Group is putting the final touches on its new coastal-lounge dining experience dubbed Playa Bar & Music Lounge, with the aim of opening in a few weeks at 2061 Lincoln Highway in St. Charles.

“Every detail at Playa is meant to transport guests to a seaside escape, blending natural textures, warm lighting, and a fresh, contemporary design language,” Arechiga said in documents submitted to the city. “The space evokes the feel of an evening along the coast, where refined dining and casual sophistication coexist seamlessly.”

Through Playa, Arechiga hopes to transcend dining expectations through a destination “where food, cocktails and atmosphere come together in harmony.”

The Arechiga Restaurant Group is no stranger to cultivating fresh and memorable dining experiences. The group also owns Hacienda Real and Tia Carmen in Geneva, and Salsa Verde’s St. Charles and Yorkville locations.

With more than a dozen restaurants across Illinois and Indiana, Arechiga said he remembers the deep passion instilled in him from his family’s humble, yet ambitious, first restaurant.

“When our business first started, it was run by my brother, my parents and I,” Arechiga said in an interview. “You would see my mom and dad cooking, my little brother cleaning tables, my brother being the chef, and I was taking orders. People resonated with that because they wanted to support a family business.”

Arechiga said in a post that Playa had been a long-envisioned dream of his. He desires something of a larger sister location to Hacienda Real, but with a greater emphasis on creating a “vibrant escape,” dappled in immersive music and a coastal-themed appreciation for life.

“After decades of evolving Mexican cuisine with my family, we’re stepping into a new chapter, creating an experience where music, art, community and freedom take center stage,” Arechiga said in a post.

The “upscale-casual” tacos, margaritas and music lounge occupies 7,000 square feet, accommodating 150 patrons.

The ambient-focused space is designed to welcome social nights out, live shows and private events such as bridal parties, small wedding receptions, birthday parties and holiday gatherings. The setting is enhanced by cocktails that “bring the beach-night energy straight to Playa.”

The restaurant is hiring 12 employees, with Arechiga serving as the on-site manager before another one is hired. The restaurant is offering a full menu of Mexican-themed appetizers, tacos, sides and desserts with specialty craft-cocktails.

Arechiga said he hopes Playa becomes a destination for suburbanites to find something with the feel of a seaside haven.

You can learn more about Playa Bar & Music Lounge by visiting its Facebook page.