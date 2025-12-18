Yummy Bowl to take over former Applebee’s spot in McHenry

The McHenry Applebee's Grill + Bar, 1700 N. Richmond Road, McHenry, is shown on May 8. All signs at the closed restaurant were removed that day, according to those who saw them coming down and posted to a McHenry Facebook page. (Photo provided by Scherrie Dys-Buczko)

Less than a year after Applebee’s closed in McHenry, its former building is getting prepped for a new tenant.

Yummy Bowl Mongolian Stir-Fry and Sushi, an Asian-infusion chain of restaurants, hopes to open at 1700 N. Richmond Road in the spring. The location is included on the website eatyummybowl.com, which also notes the chain is coming to Rockford, Peoria, East Peoria and Edwardsville.

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett announced the restaurant chain’s arrival in McHenry via his Facebook page. In that post, he also alerted residents that the shuttered Bulldog Ale House at 1501 S. Route 31 is being made into an events and banquet hall called Red Rose Banquets.

McHenry Economic Development Director Doug Martin walked through the vacant restaurant – which is part of the McHenry Plaza shopping center – with city inspectors and a Yummy Bowl representative earlier this year.

“They have work to do on the building,” Martin said, adding that since Applebee’s exited in May, the roof has leaked. “There is a roofing permit out now.”

The same owner is involved with McHenry’s Poke Bowl location.

“They are familiar with McHenry, and the Yummy Bowl chain is expanding greatly around Illinois and Indiana,” Martin said.

According to the chain’s website, the sit-down restaurant also offers carryout. Diners are invited to pick their starch, vegetable, protein and sauce. Korean fried chicken, ramen and sushi also are on the menu, which can vary by location.

The 5,164-square-foot structure was built for Applebee’s in 2004, and the restaurant closed May 8. There were two McHenry County Department of Health complaints regarding the location in 2024, but the closure was not related to inspections or violations there, a department official said.

It is rare to see a restaurant and a building of that size refilled so quickly.

“To take it over and take on the improvements, that is really decent for us in such a short time period,” Martin said, adding that it can help to spur other business development in the Richmond Road corridor. “It is very good from an economic development standpoint.”