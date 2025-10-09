Sterling’s former Candlelight Inn building reopens as Aurelio’s Cake Factory Bistro & Cafe

Owner Aurelio Gallardo talks with customers during the grand opening of Aurelio's Cake Factory Bistro & Cafe on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

Aurelio’s Cake Factory Bistro & Cafe hosted its grand opening Thursday, Oct. 9, at its new location in the former Candlelight Inn building.

Aurelio’s new location at 2907 Locust St. in Sterling provides additional dine-in seating and new menu items, including sandwiches, soups, bagels, custom cream cheeses and new specialty coffee drinks.

Aurelio's Cake Factory Bistro & Cafe is now open at 2907 Locust St. in Sterling. (Brandon Clark)

Owner Aurelio Gallardo eventually plans to include a drive-thru option and rent out the upstairs banquet space for private events.

“Right now I’m focused on the lower level,” Gallardo said. “The community has been so good to us. I’m happy, nervous and excited all at the same time.”

Customers line up for food Thursday, Oct. 9, during the grand opening of Aurelio's Cake Factory Bistro & Cafe at 2907 Locust St. in Sterling. (Brandon Clark)

Aurelio’s also features a build-your-own cake bar, where customers can have custom 8-inch, single-layer cakes built on the spot, or enjoy edible fresh fruit arrangements alongside its classic baked goods, including cookies, cupcakes, muffins, cakes and more.

Inside, the restaurant has been completely reimagined with new floors, fresh paint, and vintage-inspired décor. Photos of icons such as Elvis, Selena and Rita Hayworth adorn the walls, giving the space an old-Hollywood vibe.

“It was so dark before. I wanted to make it feel bright,” Gallardo said. “We changed some of the menu items and even named some of them after past celebrities, like the Dolly, the Frankie Avalon or the Johnny B. Goode.”

Gallardo runs the shop with his wife, Araceli, and their sons, Alex, Xavier and Emiliano.

The Candlelight Inn in Sterling was owned by Matt Prescott, who closed the location in late 2023. Prescott also owns the Candlelights in Rock Falls, Lanark and Clinton, Iowa, along with several other bars and eateries. His father, the late Bob Prescott, opened the first Candlelight Inn in Sterling in 1967.

Aurelio’s Bakery first opened April 28, 2012, at 406 Ave. G in Sterling before moving to its former location at 517 Locust St. Gallardo studied graphic design and worked at a printing and sign company in Mexico before moving to Sterling in 1990 at age 19.

He applied at a local printing company but said he did not get the job because his English was not good at the time. Gallardo went on to find work at local restaurants and bakeries, including the former McCaslin’s bakery in Sterling.

Aurelio’s Cake Factory Bistro & Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 815-626-2253.