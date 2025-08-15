Piccolo Buco Italian Restaurant opens second location in Naperville

Piccolo Buco Italian Restaurant is opening its second location in Naperville Aug. 25. The restaurant is Chicago-based Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant’s Roman pizza/dining concept. (Photo provided by Cooper's Hawk )

Piccolo Buco Italian Restaurant is opening its second location in Naperville on Monday, Aug. 25. The restaurant is Chicago-based Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant’s Roman pizza/dining concept.

Cooper’s Hawk Founder Tim McEnery discovered Piccolo Buco while traveling in Rome and set out to bring their unique pizza experience to wine club members and guests.

Building on the success of their original restaurant in Oak Brook, Piccolo Buco’s newest location continues Cooper’s Hawk Restaurant’s mission of bringing exceptional culinary and wine experiences directly to guests’ backyards.

Located at 456 Illinois Route 59 in the new Block 59 development, the new Piccolo Buco Naperville represents an intimate dining destination that captures the essence of Rome.

In partnership with Chef Luca Issa, owner of the original Piccolo Buco in Rome, the restaurant brings authentic Italian traditions to the Chicago area.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Piccolo Buco experience, and best pizza, to Naperville,” McEnery said in a news release. “Opening our second location marks an exciting milestone in bringing neighborhood-centered dining to more communities. We’re not just expanding our footprint – we’re deepening our commitment to creating gathering places where memories are made.”

The Naperville location features 195 seats; 127 interior and 68 in an enclosed patio. Upon entry, guests are met with an expansive tasting bar where they can enjoy wine-tasting experiences amongst a collection of décor pieces that make the space feel warm and inviting. Ornate stencil detailing painted on the ceiling and expansive custom wall coverings highlighting iconic Roman monuments and statues create distinctive feature moments throughout the space, with local tie-ins for guests to discover, the news release stated.

Unique details include a nod to the coins thrown in the Trevi Fountain and vintage gallery walls. The enclosed patio evokes a Roman bistro feel with twinkly string lights and lush greenery.

The menu showcases traditional Italian favorites alongside innovative interpretations, prepared with a mix of authentic and local ingredients.

Signature items include Luca’s “Red, Yellow or White” pizza that finishes with a crisp, yet cloud-like dough and tall crust. Starters include Mama Luca’s Meatballs, crispy stuffed squash blossoms and crispy calamari.

Modern Roman-style entrees include cacio e pepe, truffle fondue cappellacci and braised short ribs. Desserts include Mama Luca’s Tiramisu, Amalfi pound cake and Chicago’s own Raffaello gelato.

An extensive wine selection features both Italian varietals and Cooper’s Hawk’s own award-winning wines.

A new lunch menu will also be available at the Naperville location and feature a collection of Sardinian sandwiches made with the brand’s signature pizza dough.

To round out the experience, Cooper’s Hawk wine club members can also enjoy the perks of their membership at all Piccolo Buco locations.