New restaurant, Stubbz Galley, moves into Peru boat club

A new restaurant with a focus on seafood has moved into the South Shore Boat Club in Peru.

Stubbz Galley’s menu includes appetizers, such as loaded shrimp fries, pub chips and calamari; handhelds such as fish and chips with cole slaw and tartar sauce, shrimp fried in beer batter and chips, smash burgers, fried or grilled chicken sandwich; dinner items such as a cast iron center cut filet, cast iron bone in strip and walleye; and sides, such as baked tater, cole slaw, fries and asparagus.

Melissa Jensen, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Steven, said this limited menu will likely be their staples in the long term.

“The shrimp fries are doing well. Everything that does well will stay on,” she said.

There’s two salads on the limited menu – kale caesar and blueberry almond spinach – and she said those will likely change.

The restaurant came together quickly for her and Steven, who has been a chef in the area for 20 years.

“He’s always wanted his own [restaurant] and saw the ad,” she said, adding a few weeks later they were opening.

Carryout is available. Stubbz, 2380 Water St., can be reached at 815-223-9890.

