6th annual Northwest Illinois Film Festival announces lineup for ‘Shorts‑A‑Palooza 2026′

FILE: Peter Hawley, director of the Illinois Film Office, speaks at the opening of the fourth annual Northwest Illinois Film Office's Shorts-A-Palooza 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Morrison Tech. This year's festival will be April 29. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Northwest Illinois Film Office is proud to announce the return of its signature event, the sixth annual Northwest Illinois Film Festival: Shorts‑A‑Palooza 2026.

The film festival will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Morrison Tech, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

“Shorts‑A‑Palooza continues to showcase the extraordinary talent emerging from our region and across Illinois,” said Gary Camarano, executive director of the Northwest Illinois Film Office. “Our independent filmmakers are contributing to award‑winning feature films, short films, documentaries, and animation projects. This festival gives audiences a small but powerful taste of the creativity and momentum driving the Illinois film industry.”

This year’s festival features a mix of documentary, animation, drama, comedy, suspense, and horror shorts, including Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films in East Moline screening “The Last to Fall from Hero Street,” the final episode of their acclaimed “Hero Street” documentary series. That series is a landmark project honoring the Hero Street families and their extraordinary service.

Other films to be screened include:

Matt Cichella presenting “The Middle Cross”, a dramatic short that continues Cichella’s reputation for emotionally resonant, character‑driven storytelling.

Michael Cook debuting the newest animated episode, “Drivin’ Me Looney,” from his retro‑inspired Chucky Chicken universe.

Tim Troy returning with “On Broken Glass”, a tightly crafted suspense/horror short that exemplifies Troy’s mastery of tension and atmosphere.

Michael Flores introducing “Peter”, a psychological horror short marking Flores’ first appearance at Shorts‑A‑Palooza.

Additionally, filmmakers Sarah Faulkner and Tessa Films will also be screening their shorts.

A growing creative and economic force

The film industry continues to expand as a meaningful contributor to both the state of Illinois’ economy and northwestern Illinois’s regional economy. Independent productions, documentaries, animation and digital media are increasingly part of the region’s creative identity and economic development strategy.

“Film is becoming an important part of our regional economy,” Camarano said. “Events like Shorts‑A‑Palooza highlight not only the artistic talent in northwest Illinois, but also the economic opportunities that come with a vibrant creative sector.”