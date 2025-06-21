New St. Charles arcade bar to move into Alibi location this fall

Rec Haus owner Erik Gilly's sons Ethan (behind), 6, and Jax (front), 4, play pinball in their home in St. Charles. (Photo provided by Erik Gilly)

ST. CHARLES – Alibi Bar and Grill in downtown St. Charles will close its doors by end of July, to make way for new arcade bar Rec Haus.

Self-service craft beer, arcade and leisure games, friendly competition and late-night entertainment are just a few offerings promised by the new business’ owner.

St. Charles resident and soon-to-be Rec Haus proprietor Erik Gilly said people should expect the establishment to be far different from other bars or arcades they’ve visited. Gilly calls the concept a “social entertainment venue. He said it’s designed to foster connections and build community between friends and strangers by playing games.

“We’re creating a space where people don’t just come in for a drink,” Gill said. “They come to stay and interact.”

Rec Haus will have a mix of retro and new-age arcade games, leisure sports such as darts and billiards, lawn games such as bags and bocce, and some unique contests such as Putter Pong, all with an emphasis on group gameplay.

The bar will feature a selection of 24 local beers on tap, which will be self-service, meaning guests will choose and pour their own beer from a wall of taps, and pay by the ounce.

A limited food menu will consist mainly of pizzas, paninis and soft pretzels. The venue also plans to host live music and leagues for pinball, darts and other games.

The building at 12 N. Third St. downtown has housed Alibi, a nightclub that opens two nights a week, since May 2012.

Rec Haus will begin leasing the building on Aug. 1. Gilly said he aims to complete the renovations and open for business in the first week of October.

Rec Haus will be Gilly’s first venture into the hospitality industry. While he is new to bar ownership, he is no stranger to the world of entertainment and amusement.

Gilly’s entire 14-year professional career has been in the coin-operated amusement (arcade) industry. He sold Bandai Namco arcade games for six years and has been sales director at Stern Pinball Inc. in Elk Grove Village for the past eight years.

Alibi Bar and Grill in downtown St. Charles, shown in this Shaw Local file photo, will close its doors by end of July, to make way for new arcade bar Rec Haus. (Jeff Krage)

Gilly said he had the idea for Rec Haus while servicing similar concepts through his work, and had been looking for a location in Kane County because there isn’t anything similar in the area.

“For me, it’s more about creating a space where everyone can come in and have fun,” Gilly said. “Rec Haus will become what we hope to be the go-to destination for entertainment, for drinks and for a bite to eat.”

In addition to the neon-flashing, bell-ringing machines of a traditional arcade, Rec Haus will be outfitted with modern racing and sports machines.

The bar will include two shuffleboard tables, two pool tables and three dart boards. Dozens of arcade games and 10 pinball machines, which will allow for leagues of up to 40 people.

The St. Charles Historic Preservation Commission reviewed requests for permission to make facade improvements and for grant funding, submitted by Gilly at the June 18 meeting.

Rendering of the planned improvements to the building at 12 N. Third St. in St. Charles which currently houses Alibi Bar and Grill and will be remodeled into an arcade and game bar called Rec Haus, expected to open in October 2025. (Photo Provided by Rec Haus)

The improvements include installing glass garage doors, a new awning, windows and facade improvements on the front of the building. The cost is estimated at $103,000 and is eligible for a $10,000 reimbursement through the grant.

Both requests received positive recommendations from the committee.

Gilly said those who are familiar with Alibi won’t recognize the space once renovations are complete, as he plans to change the dark nightclub vibe into a bright and inviting place.

Gilly plans to completely redo the interior of the space, removing walls to create an open concept, updating the bar and installing new floors. He said the existing patio will remain as is for now, but he plans to continue making improvements next summer.

Gilly said the bar will be a family business. He and his wife Morgan have been working together on the planning. Their children, Ethan, 6, and Jax, 4, will help test out the games. His brother-in-law will help with bookkeeping and his mother-in-law will man the host stand.

Rec Haus owner Erik Gilly poses with his wife Morgan and their sons Ethan (below), 6, and Jax (above), 4, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles. (Photo provided by Taryn Stephanie Photography)

The tentative hours of operation are 3 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Thursday, 11 to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, and closed on Mondays.

Families are welcome during daytime hours, though guests must be 21 or older after 9 p.m.