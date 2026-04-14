Where to find the best breakfast, brunch in the Illinois Valley

Whether you’re craving a perfectly poached egg, a stack of buttermilk pancakes, or a skillet with all the fixings, the Illinois Valley dining scene has you covered for breakfast and brunch.

From cozy neighborhood cafés and classic diners to inventive brunch spots with chef-driven twists, the Illinois Valley delivers unforgettable breakfasts and weekend brunches that will satisfy every palate and appetite.

The Illinois Valley community cast their votes in the 2025 Best of the Illinois Valley contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories and weeks of voting, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Illinois Valley’s Best Brunch and Best Breakfast.

And stay tuned for more information about the upcoming 2026 Best of the Illinois Valley contest!

Best: Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center, One Lodge Lane, Oglesby

Starved Rock Lodge offers a buffet brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes eggs, cinnamon swirl French toast, and bacon and sausage; for lunch, the menu has fried chicken, pot roast, pasta or casserole, baked fish, salads, side dishes and much more. Adults are $26 and kids 10 and under are $12.95. Call 815-220-7321 to make a reservation.

One of the Best: Hank’s Farm Restaurant, 2973 IL-71, Ottawa

Hank’s Farm is well known in the area for their Sunday brunch buffet, which is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant offers themed and holiday brunches, which include special dishes on the buffet menu. Reservations are highly recommended for brunch and can be made by calling 815-433-2540.

One of the Best: Thyme Craft Kitchen, 405 5th St., Peru

This farm-to-table restaurant is proud to use locally sourced ingredients for their menu items, including the brunch menu, which is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The menu changes weekly, but some items that could appear include banana bread French toast, sausage, egg and cheese sandwich, shrimp and grits, grass-fed burger, Thai noodle bowl and more. Call 815-780-8774 for more information or to make a reservation.

Best: Liberty Family Restaurant, 1131 Shooting Park Road, Peru

Liberty has been serving delicious breakfasts to the Illinois Valley for nearly 25 years. Visit the Facebook page for more information or to see daily specials.

One of the Best: Four Star Family Restaurant, 1270 May Road, Peru

Four Star Family Restaurant has been serving Illinois Valley diners and travelers for 40 years, providing delicious breakfasts, lunches and dinners, with both daily specials and homemade classic favorites. The breakfast menu offers a variety of omelets, French toast, pancakes, biscuits & gravy, skillets and more.

One of the Best: Gold Mine Restaurant, 204 E. St. Paul St., Spring Valley

Gold Mine Restaurant serves breakfast and lunch during the week, and is open until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit the Facebook page for more information, including daily specials.