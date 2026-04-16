Celebrate Cinco de Drinko at Fat Rosie’s in Frankfort May 5

On Cinco de Mayo, Fat Rosie's in Frankfort will feature live mariachi music from 4 to 6 p.m. and face painting from 5 to 7 p.m. (Photo provided by Fat Rosie's )

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar in Frankfort is bringing a month-long Cinco de Mayo fiesta to town with a lineup of limited-time margarita and beer specials, along with face painting, live mariachi celebrations and a festive Cinco de Drinko shot on May 5.

On Cinco de Mayo, the Frankfort restaurant will feature live mariachi music from 4 to 6 p.m. and face painting from 5 to 7 p.m., creating a lively, high-energy atmosphere, according to a news release.

Throughout the day, guests can also enter to win festive giveaway prizes, including items like T-shirts, hats and shot glasses provided by brand partners, available while supplies last. In addition, guests can enter to win one of three $100 Fat Rosie’s gift cards through a newsletter raffle.

Fat Rosie’s is offering seasonal drink specials throughout the month, including the Mint Watermelon Margarita and Skinny Mexicana Margarita, along with Modelo and Pacifico features. All promotions will be available for dine-in guests only.

“Cinco de Mayo is our opportunity to go all in on what we do best, which is bringing people together for unforgettable moments,” Juan Carlos Martinez, chief fiesta officer at Fat Rosie’s, said in the news release. “We’re bringing the energy to Frankfort with our incredible scratch-made Mexican menu, great tequila features, including 1800, Espolòn and El Bandido Yankee Tequila, and lively surprises throughout the day so every guest feels like they’re part of the fiesta.”

Visit fatrosies.com for more information.