Dunk’s Bar & Grill expands Dixon’s dining options

Brick Boss and Tonya Smith stand behind the bar of their new restaurant, Dunk's Bar & Grill in Dixon, on Monday, July 21, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

Dunk’s Bar & Grill is now open at 510 Chicago Ave. in Dixon.

Owners Brick Boss and Tonya Smith – who also own several other local businesses, such as Boss Roofing-Siding Experts, the 3 Twelve restaurant in Sterling, Aubree’s Fun World arcade and three Abby’s Wine locations — opened their newest restaurant July 14. The business’ name is a tribute to their daughter’s nickname.

“People kept telling us they didn’t have a lot of food options on this end of Dixon,” Smith said. “The timing and the opportunity worked out really well.”

Boss said they purchased the former Corner Spot building in April after being approached by the previous owner and have spent the last few months performing renovations.

“I wasn’t interested at first. But then I thought about it and felt we had a good concept with 3 Twelve in Sterling,” Boss said. “I thought, ‘Man, what if we brought that same concept to Dixon.’ And then to be able to have a nice, larger bar to go along with it for more of a sports bar feel.”

The couple bought the 3 Twelve restaurant in Sterling two years ago. Smith said that Boss enjoys cooking at home, and the new venture in Dixon provided an opportunity for them to build a restaurant from scratch.

“I enjoy coming up with the recipes and helping out in the kitchen, but it’s not something I’d want to do every day,” Boss said with a laugh. “I need to get back to the roofing side of things.”

Customers can expect to find hand-crafted burgers and sandwiches, chicken wings, desserts, a salad bar, craft beer, liquor and much more. Smith said pizza will soon be available, and the back half of the restaurant is being considered for receptions, bingo parties, trivia nights and other future uses.

Smith said they have stayed busy since the restaurant’s opening last week.

“Our second day of being open, and we had a line going out the door,” Smith said. “Word of mouth really got out and we couldn’t be more grateful for all the support we’ve received.”

Dunk’s Bar & Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 815-564-2819 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.