Laugh out loud as Raue Center’s ‘Stand-Up Momedy Show’ May 8

Raue Center For The Arts wil present the Stand-Up Momedy Show at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8, featuring four fierce and funny women ready to deliver a night of comedy that’s as relatable as it is hilarious. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Raue Center For The Arts wil present the Stand-Up Momedy Show at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8, featuring four fierce and funny women ready to deliver a night of comedy that’s as relatable as it is hilarious.

The evening features Samantha Chiappone, with headliners Chelsea Hood and Bridgett McGuire, and is hosted by the dynamic Miriam Naponelli.

Together, these comedic powerhouses bring honest, high-energy stand-up that taps into the wild world of parenting, the chaos of midlife, dating, marriage and those everyday annoyances we all love to gripe about, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Whether they are mothers or have mothers, these women have stories guaranteed to leave audiences in stitches—and maybe even inspire a phone call to mom.

MEET THE COMICS

Samantha Chiappone (feature)

Samantha Chiappone is a bold, quick-witted stand-up comic whose sharp observational humor has earned her a devoted following in clubs across the Midwest. Known for her hilarious takes on family, friendship and everyday chaos, Chiappone blends warmth with unapologetic honesty, delivering comedy that feels both fresh and familiar.

Chelsea Hood (headliner)

Dallas-born and Chicago-based, Chelsea Hood has been featured on Stand Up Empire and has opened for nationally touring headliners across the country. Her comedy mixes dry humor with sharp insights into dating, adulthood, and life’s quirkiest absurdities. Hood’s charmingly cutting delivery keeps audiences laughing long after the show ends.

Bridgett McGuire (headliner)

A Chicago favorite, Bridgett McGuire is a storyteller at heart. Her comedy—rooted in real life, big personality and fearless truth-telling—has made her a standout on stages throughout the city. McGuire’s ability to turn life’s messiest moments into laugh-out-loud material has cemented her as a must-see performer.

Miriam Naponelli (Host)

Miriam Naponelli is a vibrant, energetic comic whose hosting style blends infectious enthusiasm with razor-sharp timing. Whether she’s engaging with the crowd or keeping the show rolling, Naponelli brings humor and heart to every stage she steps onto.

Tickets start at $44 and be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake,