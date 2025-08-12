Uncle Chuck’s Pizzeria opens in La Salle behind Detour Tap

When the Peru Pizza House closed its doors, Chuck Rozay bought the business’s pizza oven.

He didn’t know what he was going to do with it in the short term, but he knew he wanted to open his own pizza restaurant. So, if needed, he’d keep it in storage and wait for an opportunity.

It turned out that the oven wouldn’t need to be stored away.

In June, he opened Uncle Chuck’s Pizzeria behind Detour Tap at 328 3rd St. in La Salle. He liked the location for its ample foot traffic and easy access for carry-outs.

“We have slices as well. You can grab a slice and sit out on the Detour’s patio or you can get a whole pie and sit out on the patio and grab your ice-cold beverages from them,” Rozay said.

The menu is based on East Coast style, he said, with Detroit style as well. Staff allows the dough to ferment for 72 hours, which for the Detroit style includes a six-hour proofing process as well to achieve the desired thickness.

Uncle Chuck’s offers four styles of crust and four sauces, including vodka, pesto, fresh tomato and a signature sauce.

“Right now, the standout is the Detroit-style pizza,” he said. “But everything else is right behind it.”

Rozay has worked in restaurants for years and offers consulting services on the side, but was introduced to pizza by Fire on Fifth. He traveled to New York to learn how to bake the pies for the Peru pizzeria when it was preparing to open.

In 2023, however, he was involved in a head-on collision that left him severely injured and out of work for a year.

“It motivated me to start my own pizzeria,” he said. “The accident was kind of a blessing in disguise. I’m happy to be alive and still be here.”

Orders can be placed via SkyTab and delivery is available. Eventually, Rozsy plans to open for lunch, selling by the slice.

“We’re just taking baby steps right now,” he said. “Perfect the service and quality. Make sure we’re consistent across the board.”

Uncle Chuck’s Pizzeria is open 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

New hours will be announced soon and a grand opening is planned for after Labor Day.

