New chicken and seafood restaurant opens in Crest Hill

Feathered Fork serves “global-inspired fried chicken,” according to The Feathered Fork Instagram page, along with elevated chicken dishes, seafood favorites, and modern comfort classics, according to a news release from The Feathered Fork.

The Feathered Fork opening menu includes Crispy Patata Bravas (crispy fried potato chunks), Elote creamed corn, chicken fried steak, roasted turkey leg, and a variety of chicken and seafood dishes.

The Feathered Fork is part of the JH Hospitality Group, " the Aurora-based team behind Touché French Creole and Giardino Trattoria and Pizzeria," according to a news release from The Feathered Fork.

The restaurant offers a full bar and late-night menu.

The Feathered Fork team also recently launched a holiday food drive to support families through the Family Outreach Program

The restaurant also recently held a turkey giveaway and provided school supplies for local students in support of a Back-to-School Backpack Drive.

The Feathered Fork is currently taking reservations for its Gatsby Chicago event on New Year’s Eve.

The Feathered Fork is located at 20631 Renwick Road in Crest Hill.

For reservations and more information, visit thefeatheredfork.com.